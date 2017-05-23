Why Cardinal Health Is The Top Healthcare Stock For The Rest Of 2017

Cardinal Health is the "Goldilocks" healthcare stock, with the ideal mix of current yield, double-digit dividend growth potential, and a low valuation multiple.

Still, the company has a long runway of growth up ahead, due in large part to its aggressive acquisition strategy.

Cardinal Health grew earnings at a double-digit rate over the past five years. This year, it has encountered falling margins from generic pharmaceutical products.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

With the S&P 500 Index sitting near a record high, cheap stocks are hard to find. This is even true in the healthcare sector, which is normally a good place to look for value stocks. But many blue-chip healthcare stocks have price-to-earnings ratios in the 20-25 range or higher.

However, Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) offers a rare mix of value, income, and dividend growth. Not only is Cardinal Health undervalued, but it also has an above-average dividend yield and a long history of dividend growth. Cardinal is a Dividend Aristocrat, one of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 that have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years.

For this reason, investors could think of Cardinal Health as the "Goldilocks" of healthcare stocks, which makes it the top healthcare dividend stock for the remainder of 2017.

Fundamental Strength

The healthcare distribution industry is highly competitive, although a few huge companies dominate the market. The industry operates similarly to an oligopoly. Cardinal Health, along with McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), control the vast majority of market share.

Cardinal Health is an industry giant, with a distribution system consisting of 25,000 pharmacies in the U.S. Cardinal supplies more than 70% of hospitals in the U.S. and manufactures or sources 2.8 billion individual consumer healthcare, home medical equipment, and over-the-counter products each year.

Cardinal's growth over the past few years has been very impressive. Fiscal 2016 was a very strong year for Cardinal, as the company benefited from customer additions. Revenue and operating profit increased 19% and 18%, respectively. Revenue hit a company record of $121.5 billion for the year. Growth was led by the core pharmaceutical segment, which posted 20% revenue growth and 19% segment operating profit.

Cardinal has maintained robust growth for a prolonged period. From fiscal 2012-2016, the company grew adjusted earnings-per-share from continuing operations by 13% each year, on average. While industry conditions have become more challenging in 2017, the long-term picture remains bright.

Growth Prospects

Business conditions have gotten tougher for Cardinal this year, due to growth in generic products, which weakens profit margins. Cardinal's pharmaceutical segment, which represents 89% of the company's total revenue, suffered a 7% decline in operating profit last quarter. This has investors worried that generic drug pricing will cause a fundamental deterioration, but that's simply not the case.

To offset pressure from generics, Cardinal is still growing revenue through new customer relationships. Pharmaceutical segment revenue increased 3% last quarter. Plus, Cardinal's medical segment is performing very well.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 6

Last quarter, medical segment revenue and operating profit rose 9% and 16%, respectively. The medical segment is fairly small in comparison to the pharmaceutical segment, but the Cordis acquisition will expand the medical portfolio moving forward.

Overall, Cardinal management still expects 3.5% earnings growth in 2017 at the midpoint of guidance, yet Cardinal is being priced as though it is in decline. The stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 13.9 based on FY 2016. The stock appears to be significantly undervalued, especially since earnings are set to continue growing.

Despite the near-term challenges, Cardinal still has a long runway of growth up ahead. First, it benefits from positive demographic tailwinds. The U.S. is an aging population, which will boost demand for pharmaceutical and medical products for many years.

Cardinal has made several large acquisitions, to capitalize on the industry trends. For example, last year the company spent more than $3 billion to acquire The Harvard Drug Group, a distributor of generic products, and Cordis, a global leader in cardiology devices.

This year, Cardinal made an even bigger move. On April 18, it announced it will acquire the patient care, deep vein thrombosis, and nutritional insufficiency businesses from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) for $6.1 billion. The acquisition makes a great deal of sense for Cardinal. First, it offers a highly complementary product portfolio, including 23 separate product categories.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 4

In addition to growth, the deal offers Cardinal the opportunity to increase its scale. Cardinal expects the deal to add $0.21 to earnings per share in fiscal 2018 and $0.55 per share in fiscal 2019, and it will be increasingly accretive onward. These acquisitions will help Cardinal return to higher dividend growth rates next year.

Dividend History & Dividend Growth

Not only does Cardinal have the financial resources to invest organically in research and development and pursue external growth through acquisition, but it can also reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. From 2012-2016, Cardinal utilized $8.5 billion to invest in the business, and returned another $5.3 billion to shareholders, through dividends and buybacks. This is a testament to the strength of the company's business model.

Source: 2017 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, page 8

Cardinal is a great dividend stock, because of its unique blend of dividend yield and dividend growth. On May 3, Cardinal increased its dividend by 3%, to $1.8496 on an annualized basis. The stock has a current dividend yield of 2.5%, based on its May 22 closing price.

This beats the average yield of the S&P 500 Index, which stands around 2% right now. Moreover, Cardinal's two closest competitors, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson, have low dividend yields of just 1.6% and 0.7%, respectively. In addition to an above-average dividend yield, Cardinal has increased its dividend for many years, and at very high rates. For example, from fiscal 2012-2016, the company increased its dividend by 14.7% compounded annually. This is a much higher growth rate than many large-cap Big Pharma stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) over the past five years.

Some may be disappointed with Cardinal's 3% dividend raise for 2017, given its much higher dividend growth in recent years. However, a more modest dividend increase makes sense, given the challenged climate in 2017 and the huge Medtronic deal.

It is likely the dividend growth slowdown is temporary. Once the company gets a chance to digest its major acquisitions, it can get back to high dividend growth rates. Cardinal Health's new annualized dividend rate represents a payout ratio of 35%, which leaves plenty of room for strong dividend growth in the years ahead. Thanks to its growth prospects and low payout ratio, investors can expect Cardinal to resume double-digit dividend growth in 2018.

Final Thoughts

This is a more difficult period than usual for Cardinal, but the company is performing admirably. Even with falling drug prices, Cardinal still expects earnings growth this year. And thanks to its strategic acquisitions, Cardinal is likely to return to double-digit earnings growth next year and beyond.

Cardinal has an ideal mix of current dividend yield, dividend growth, and an attractive valuation. And, it ranks very highly using the 8 Rules of Dividend Growth Investing. This makes it the top healthcare sector pick for the rest of 2017.

