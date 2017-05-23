What Happened With The Genzyme CVR Since August 2015

On August 2015 I published my last article on GCVRZ: a contingent value right or CVR backed by Sanofi (SNY). See also here for background information. This instrument pays out if certain milestones for the sales of MS drug Lemtrada or alemtuzumab are achieved. There is an approval milestone for 1 USD, which was not met and there are several sales milestones. So far none of the sales milestones have been achieved. There was also a milestone paying out 1 USD if certain medicines could be produced before a certain date. This milestone was not achieved either.

In this I will give an update. This article first gives an overview of the recent developments with GCVRZ. Then the article continues with information on the lawsuit against Sanofi for alleged violations of the CVR agreement.

Lemtrada sales

In total the CVR could have paid out $14. At the moment it is still possible the CVR pays out $10 but this is extremely unlikely. I think only one sales milestone can still be achieved: the milestone for $1.8 billion of sales within 4 consecutive quarters. This milestone pays out $3.

However this is unlikely due to new medicines becoming available. There is a study indicating Lemtrada is still more efficacious than the new ocrelizumab. On the other hand many doctors expect these medicines to have similar efficacy but less side effects. I expect Lemtrada to remain more cost effective though. It will also keep the advantage that it only needs to be administered twice: one week during the first year and another 3 days in the second year. For example ocrelizumab needs to be administered twice a year and will most likely be approved in March 2017.

When I wrote my last article there was still hope on sales growing faster. With faster growing sales the first sales milestone, for a payout of $2, could have been achieved. That did not happen. There was also hope on a small therapy modification mitigating the auto-immunity side effects. That depended on the result of a small trial, but as it turned out, these results were not good. In the absence of any positive news the security went down from around $0.2 to below $0.1 at the beginning of 2016. Since then GCVRZ made its way back up and has been trading above $0.4. So what made it quadruple its value?

The lawsuit

Already when I wrote my last article in 2015 many investors thought Sanofi had not been doing enough to achieve the milestones. In the CVR agreement it explicitly says Sanofi should use diligent efforts for achieving the milestones. While it might be difficult to prove Sanofi has not done enough it is much easier to prove Sanofi has not worked diligently towards achieving the milestones.

A number of investors read the CVR agreement and talked to the trustee administering the CVR. Then the trustee hired the lawyers and started a lawsuit against Sanofi.

This lawsuit is different from a class action. There are 2 differences:

Only the current or last holders of the CVR will get payments from the lawsuit. With a class action normally only holders on a certain past date will get payments. In class actions lawyers are purely paid on a contingency basis, or “no cure, no pay”. And lawyers get paid first. That is the reason for many lowball settlements in class actions. With the GCVRZ lawsuit however investors have prefunded the lawsuit while the lawyers still partly work on contingency basis.

With this lawsuit the GCVRZ administrator represents all investors in GCVRZ, and that is similar to a “class” in a class action. But the difference is that a “class” in a class action defines dates and awards damages only to investors holding the security on certain dates. Instead only the last holders of GCVRZ get money from damage awards or settlements. If there will be a payout there will be an ex-payout date just as with dividend stocks.

Will the CVR pay out anytime soon?

If there is no settlement the short answer is no. The long answer is that it depends on the following:

The length of the lawsuit, whether there will be a settlement, and whether Sanofi will exercise its failure purchase right.

How long will the lawsuit take?

The discovery phase of the lawsuit will be completed in February 2018. At that point we will move for Summary Judgment. Assuming we lose, we would then go to trial in the second half of 2018. Trial and decision will take us to the end of 2018. At that point whichever side loses will appeal. That will take roughly another year and then we are done. So the beginning of 2020 the latest.

Will there be a settlement?

It depends on what the lawyers to find in the discovery phase. If they find enough information supporting their claims Sanofi might settle. Sanofi might also settle to protect its reputation among investors as an acquirer and among patients.

Will Sanofi exercise the failure purchase right?

In the comments section of a number of GCVRZ articles you will find repeated discussions on the value of a failed CVR. Some people thought Sanofi HAS TO buy back a failed GCVRZ. That is NOT the case. Redemption of the CVR is a voluntary action for Sanofi. To make this clear for everybody for once and forever have a look into section 10 of the CVR agreement (exhibit A) on page 48 and 49. This article clearly states that Sanofi MAY redeem the CVR so it DOES NOT HAVE TO. Again see the CVR agreement. Useful terms are the CVR Failure Date and the Failure Purchase Eligibility Date on page 4 and 5.

The CVR Failure Date means “any date on which both of the following conditions are met: (a) the volume weighted average price paid per Security for all Securities traded over the forty-five (45) trading days prior to such date is less than fifty cents ($0.50); and (b) Product Sales in the four (4) calendar quarters ended immediately prior to such date are less than one billion dollars ($1,000,000,000) in the aggregate.”

The Failure Purchase Eligibility Date means “any CVR Failure Date that occurs on or after the third anniversary of Product Launch.”

Product Launch means “the first day of the calendar quarter beginning one full calendar quarter after the end of the calendar quarter in which a First Commercial Sale first occurs in any Major Market.” (page 8)

The first sales in a major market was in October 2013 in Germany. One full calendar quarter later is Product Launch: on April 1, 2014. Three years later is April 1, 2017. So if between January 30 and April 1, 2017 the CVR still trades below $0.5 on average Sanofi has the right to redeem the CVR for this average price (section 10.5). Sanofi has to announce this between 45 and 60 days in advance. So if Sanofi chooses to exercise the failure purchase option we can expect the redemption to occur after May 15, 2017. Of course Sanofi can redeem the CVR later or not at all, even if the price of the CVR stays below $0.5.

Again Sanofi MAY redeem a failed CVR but does NOT have to. I do NOT think they will. Redeeming the CVR will remove the liability from Sanofi’s books, but only on paper, since the lawsuit will continue. So why pay to get rid of a liability if paying does not really remove that liability?

It would be nice if Sanofi supported us by redeeming the CVR next year. We would get the best of both worlds: part of our money back (some of us will even make a huge profit) and still keeping betting on money from a settlement or a damages award. I don’t think Sanofi will be that kind. On the other hand, exercising the failure purchase option could make the case more complex and could make winning more difficult for the trustee.

Funding of the lawsuit

Lawyers are expensive and the trustee does not have money to pay them. The previous lawyer, Milbank, tried to make Sanofi pay. That makes sense since the CVR agreement says Sanofi should reimburse all reasonable expenses section, in section 4.7.b and 4.7.c.

So they requested the judge to order Sanofi to pay their bills. The judge did not grant their request but said the trustee may request reimbursement of legal costs at a later stage. Article 4.7 provides some terms allowing Sanofi to refuse reimbursement of the legal costs. I suppose these costs will be reimbursed when it is certain the legal costs cannot be attributed to the trustee’s “negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct“. The lawyers appealed and again the court did not grant immediate reimbursement.

Then certain investors in the CVR struck an agreement with the trustee and the new lawyers: Cahill, Gordon & Reinel. According to the press release they paid $14 million. In return the hedge funds and the law firm together get a success fee. This success fee is the $14 million of funding plus half of the legal fees or, if the proceeds are higher, a percentage of between 20 and 27%. I suppose the lawsuit is now well funded, especially because I think Sanofi will have to reimburse legal costs at a later stage.

Why the trustee claims Sanofi has breached the CVR agreement

According to the CVR agreement Sanofi should use Diligent Efforts to achieve the Approval Milestone and the Product Sales Milestones. There was also a Production Milestone, which was not achieved in time either. This was for the production of certain amounts of Cerezyme and Fabrazyme. For this milestone however Sanofi was only obliged to use commercially reasonable efforts. It is very difficult to prove a company did not use commercially reasonable efforts. Therefore the lawsuit does not contain a count for not achieving this milestone. The difference in the formulation within the same CVR contract is however another sign “diligent efforts” means a lot of effort, in any case more than “commercially reasonable efforts”.

How much more effort is diligent efforts than commercially reasonable efforts? I think diligent efforts are almost the same as best efforts. In any case it is at least as much effort as another company would do to sell a similar drug not being encumbered by a CVR. Or as much effort as Sanofi is doing and has done to get their MS drug Aubagio sold.

On page 4 and 5 of the CVR agreement (Appendix A of the link above) is the definition of Diligent Efforts. This definition confirms Sanofi should use similar efforts as pharmaceutical companies would normally use for “products of similar market potential at similar stages in their development or product life.”

Currently the lawsuit sues Sanofi for not using diligent efforts for achieving the approval milestone with $1 payout and for achieving the first product sales milestone with $2 payout. There was also a third count claiming damages because non-diligent efforts have delayed meeting the other sales milestones. This count has been dismissed for being duplicate.

Examples of not using diligent efforts

In the complaint and the recent amended complaint the lawyers suggest some examples of not using diligent efforts:

Sanofi has not adequately addressed the FDA’s concerns with the phase 3 trial design. I think this is difficult to prove since these 2 trials were designed when Genzyme was still an independent company. However in 2011 Sanofi could still have addressed these concerns with an extra phase 3 trial. That should have been a so-called double-blinded double-dummy trial similar to that for Roche’s MS drug candidate ocrelizumab. In June 2012 Sanofi submitted its application for Lemtrada. The FDA replied with a “Refuse to File” letter. Five months later Sanofi tried again while presenting the data differently. So in 2012 alone Sanofi could have saved 5 months on the approval procedure with the FDA if it had presented the data differently. In December 2013 the FDA refused to approve Lemtrada. In the beginning of 2014 Sanofi might have been slow in reacting to the Complete Response Letter from the FDA. And when Sanofi finally did, in April 2014, Sanofi supplied information that could have been included already at the end of 2012. The lawyers claim the approval in November 2014 was based on the same clinical trial data as in June 2012. Sanofi should have done more to manage or mitigate the side effects. The lawyers want to know what Sanofi has done here. The study I discussed in my article from August 2015 was not funded by Sanofi. If Sanofi had proposed a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, or REMS, straight away in 2012 Lemtrada could have been approved as a first or second line therapy instead of as a third line therapy now. Sanofi was late promoting Lemtrada. Only in February 2015, over 2 months after approval, they managed to put a sales force in place. The lawyers compare Sanofi’s sales efforts for Lemtrada with those for MS drug Aubagio. That comparison shows some remarkable differences. Aubagio was approved within 13 months, already in 2012. The sales team for Aubagio was ready to start before it was approved. The lawyers claim Sanofi has a patient website for Aubagio but not for Lemtrada. Even today (May 2017), a year after the complaint, this webpage does not list Lemtrada as an alternative therapy!

These are the points from the complaint that seem irrefutable. Important is that Lemtrada and Aubagio are similar in life cycle and market potential. Not the same, but similar. From the definition of “Diligent Efforts” in the CVR agreement we can conclude Sanofi should have done everything it did for Aubagio also for Lemtrada. This includes doing adequate phase 3 trials, submitting a flawless application to the FDA, having a sales team ready before approval, and adequately informing doctors and patients.

So far Lemtrada has only been tested in trials using patients in the initial stages of MS. For ocrelizumab Roche did a phase III trial with patients with progressive MS. Scientists have think Lemtrada does not work with progressive MS as well as with MS in the initial stage. However systematic trials have not been done with progressive patients. Since there are not so many drugs against progressive MS I think it would have been worth for Sanofi to do such a trial.

How Sanofi reacted

Sanofi’s strategy has been denying everything without explaining why. Specifically an exhibit in the amended complaint shows the lawyers of the trustee have asked Sanofi for very detailed and specific information. The trustee has the right to do this, at Sanofi’s costs, except in case of gross negligence or misconduct. See section 4.2[F] of the CVR agreement. The trustee requested documents and emails on the following:

Research and trials on auto-immunity side effects by Genzyme and Alasdair Coles. Among others the lawyers are interested in all communications between Alasdair Coles and Genzyme/Sanofi related to his auto-immunity trial. Documents concerning the potential development of a subcutaneous formulation of Lemtrada. Such a formulation could have prevented side effects as well. All documents related to any follow up phase III trials. In addition the lawyers would like to study documents showing Sanofi has thought about a new trial similar to the double blind double dummy OPERA trials for ocrelizumab. An audit of the product sales numbers as has been reported by Sanofi. Documents related to the Production milestone.

A large part of the patients experience auto-immunity side effects. MS is also an autoimmunity disease and for certain patients Lemtrada replaces MS with thyroid autoimmunity diseases such as Grave’s disease or Hashimoto’s disease. This problem has been known already for years. The lawyers found Genzyme even filed patents to prevent these side effects. Also dr. Alasdair Coles from Cambridge, UK, has done a trial with a combination of Lemtrada and another drug to prevent thyroid related auto-immunity side effects. As I wrote in my previous article on GCVRZ Sanofi did not sponsor this trial. The question is now why didn’t they? And are researchers from Genzyme still working on preventing auto-immunity side effects? And if this research was stopped, why and when?

Sanofi refused to cooperate with these 5 requests. They have the right to do that in case of “gross negligence or willful misconduct”. But Sanofi’s lawyer did not accuse the trustee with these heavy terms. Instead he wrote the requests are designed to “harass Sanofi and impose undue burden on the company.” With everything the trustee’s lawyers have found I do not think Sanofi has a good case for accusing the trustee of harassing them, and even then they have to cooperate. Harassment is not as bad as “gross negligence or willful misconduct”. So, that they won’t cooperate with the trustee’s information requests is a breach of the CVR agreement.

I think there are many reasonable explanations possible for why Sanofi did not spend money on more research on the side effects. Likewise there could be many good explanations for Sanofi’s decision not to do an additional phase III trial. The audit of the sales numbers could have shed light on why sales have been so slow, for example in Germany, the UK and Canada. Was the problem the reimbursement by medical insurance? And how much effort did Sanofi put into getting Lemtrada reimbursed, and was that as much as for Aubagio?

Even more strange is the refusal to provide documents on the Production milestone. For the Production milestone Sanofi only had to do commercially reasonable efforts. Therefore the trustee will have a hard time to prove Sanofi did not do enough effort. Sanofi should not have anything to fear from that particular request. Therefore it is remarkable they did not just cooperate with the trustee.

Conclusion

The trustee’s lawyers have presented facts from which it seems unlikely Sanofi has worked using “diligent efforts” to get Lemtrada approved and to achieve the sales milestones. Fortunately the CVR agreement provides the trustee with firm rights to investigate these issues, at Sanofi’s expense. They can query all kinds of documents and demand audits. As long as it is reasonable to think Sanofi has not used diligent efforts Sanofi has to cooperate with these requests. So, effectively Sanofi has to prove it is likely it has used diligent efforts, in every way. Yet they refuse to do that, at least so far, which is by itself a breach of the CVR agreement.

The trustee has asked for a jury trial. That could put Sanofi in an even weaker position. Anyhow, it will be very interesting for GCVRZ investors. Sanofi may exercise the failure purchase option. There is a small chance that will ruin the claims from the lawsuit. Furthermore we will learn more about Sanofi’s defense against the allegations of the trustee. The discovery phase may also reveal many new facts, both for and against the interests of the CVR holders. All this new information will tell us more about the probability of substantial payouts.