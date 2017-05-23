Does Wal-Mart Offer The Best Value?

The company cut prices for some of its products, thus generating more value for its customers.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has made a lot of efforts in pricing its goods attractively over the past months. This allowed for strong traffic growth, which resulted in positive comps for the company. Subsequently, Wal-Mart's shares have been performing much better than those of its peers, which are reporting worse comp sales. Due to Wal-Mart's power when it comes to discussing prices with its suppliers, the company is able to price its goods attractively whilst generating strong margins, which, in turn, means that the earnings power of Wal-Mart remains high (despite the low prices Wal-Mart offers its goods at), which makes Wal-Mart a compelling retail investment.

WMT data by YCharts

It is not a surprise that Wal-Mart, which is seeing positive comps, has been performing much better than its retail peers, with Target (NYSE:TGT) (which has been reporting negative comps for a while) being hit the hardest.

Shares are trading at the 52-week high right now, after shares rallied 15 percent year to date.

During the first quarter of 2017, Wal-Mart's comp sales increased 1.4%, which beat analyst estimates slightly. When we look at how Wal-Mart was able to generate comp sales growth in a very difficult retail environment, we see that the comp sales increase came entirely from higher traffic:

Comparable traffic increased by 1.5%

Pricing (i.e. average ticket) decreased by 0.1%

A lot of companies that are growing their comp sales at steady paces do so by rising prices: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which has a great track record of growing comp sales, is a prime example: The company's most recent comp sales in the US grew at a solid pace, but that comp sales growth came from pricing only - prices were up 4% whilst traffic was down 2%.

It seems Wal-Mart is doing the exact opposite of what most other successful retail operators are doing - lowering prices, which attracts more customers. The company is doing so in order to defend against the expansion of other low cost retailers, such as Kroger (NYSE:KR) as well as European retailers Aldi and Lidl, which seek to expand their presence in the US substantially.

Reuters reports that Wal-Mart's pricing is attractive versus the prices Aldi is offering, but only after Wal-Mart started to evaluate its pricing versus the prices its peers are seeking during the first quarter. The results showed that Wal-Mart in some cases was up to 20% more expensive than Aldi, which led to Wal-Mart lowering its prices, with the outcome being that Wal-Mart is now, once again, the retailer providing the best value to its customers.

This impacts traffic very positively (and hurts average ticket slightly). We saw the impact in the company's Q1 results. As these changes were only implemented during the first quarter, the benefit will be visible in Wal-Mart's Q2 results - unsurprisingly, Wal-Mart targets a comp sales increase of 2.0% in the current quarter, even better than the Q1 comp sales number. We can expect that the majority or all of the comp sales increase will, again, come from higher traffic numbers instead of price increases.

In general, comps increases from higher pricing are easier to generate growing earnings with, as higher pricing increases gross margins, whereas comps increases from higher traffic does nothing to boost gross margins, but Wal-Mart's position as the biggest retailer by far allows the company to generate attractive earnings even when it is slightly cutting its pricing: The company has a lot of power when it comes to negotiating purchase prices with its suppliers due to Wal-Mart being a key customer for most of the company's contractors.

By telling its suppliers to get prices down, Wal-Mart can guarantee that it keeps its gross margins stable even if it is cutting prices for some of its products (which will ultimately attract new customers, resulting in higher traffic).

With stable gross margins, higher sales (due to traffic increases) will lead to higher earnings due to increased operating leverage: Operating expenses per store remain flat, whereas gross profit per store keeps increasing, which equals increasing operating earnings, which ultimately translates into higher EPS, which makes the company's shares more valuable.

Wal-Mart's ability to grow comp sales in an adverse retail environment makes the company a compelling pick, as long as the valuation is right. When we take a look at the company's strong cash generation relative to its market capitalization, we get the impression that the valuation, indeed, is looking good:

WMT Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Wal-Mart's valuation is rather low, both relative to how the company was valued in the past and especially versus how the market is valued right now - Wal-Mart trades at a price to operating cash flow multiple of just 7.9 and at a price to free cash flow multiple of 11.9. This gives investors a free cash flow yield of 8.5%, which is very rare in today's environment.

Wal-Mart's look at how its pricing competes with other retailers has resulted in some significant price cuts for some core products, which allows for additional traffic Wal-Mart is benefiting from.

As long as Wal-Mart can demand price cuts from its suppliers, this strategy will keep on delivering, and Wal-Mart should remain able to withstand the retail apocalypse of declining comp sales.

The first two reasons make Wal-Mart a great company, and great companies are good buys when they can be bought at fair (or low) valuations, as is the case with Wal-Mart, trading at a free cash flow yield of 8.5%, despite being one of few retailers that remains on growth track.

