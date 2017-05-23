Eagle Ford Producers Collectively Lost About $44-$64 Billion Since 2010

In the end, the only thing which will ensure that producers will collectively make more money in the field than they are spending is for oil&gas prices to rise.

Looking forward, even though producers became far more efficient, there is the issue of declining acreage quality which may neutralize those efficiency gains in the longer run.

Despite an average oil price of $67/barrel, all evidence suggests that so far in the past seven years Eagle Ford producers spent more money than they gained in revenue.

Once in a while it is worth taking a few steps back in order to contemplate the bigger picture. I think this applies to pretty much everything in life, and the US shale industry in no different. In light of the recent trend of companies trying to unload Eagle Ford acreage in favor of shifting into the Permian, I decided to take a step back, forget the individual company financial results, as well as industry and company claims. I want to have an approximate overall view of the industry operating in the Eagle Ford since the beginning of the drilling boom in 2010, in terms of how much money has been ploughed into the field, versus how much money came out.

Revenue

It is relatively easy to get an estimate of total revenue. All we have to do is look at the average price of oil & gas for the past seven years and make an approximate calculation of revenue, based on production volumes. In this regard, we can approximate the amount of liquids & gas based on data such as we have courtesy of the EIA drilling productivity reports.

Source: EIA.

Based on the data, it seems that so far about 2.8 billion barrels of liquids were produced. During this period, the average WTI price was about $67/barrel. Given that a large portion of the liquids are NGL's, which on average tend to fetch producers less than half the WTI spot price and including other factors, we can assume that the average realized price per barrel during this period was about $55/barrel. In other words, Eagle Ford producers managed to gain about $154 billion from the liquids they produced in the Eagle Ford since 2010. Natural gas production for the period most likely equaled about 13.7 Trillion cubic feet. Assuming an average price of about $3.50/1000 cf, that is another $48 billion. So the total amount of revenue produced at the wellhead cumulatively so far since the beginning of the fracking boom is about $202 billion.

Costs

The big ticket item when it comes to the cost of production is the capital cost, of course. It is an item that is rarely talked about when financial results are released, given that most of the time we are talking about operating profits, which tends to be particularly distorting when it comes to shale producers, given that they have particularly high capital costs as a percentage of revenue. In the absence of a painstaking study of all financial statements made by all companies involved in the Eagle Ford since 2010, the best way to estimate total capital costs so far is to look at the number of drilling permits issued since 2010.

Source: Texas Railroad Commission.

Based on this, we can assume that so far about 22,300 well permits were issued, and I assume that pretty much all of them resulted in drilling a well. As far as capital cost per well, I am assuming that each well cost about $7 million, and I am including for simplicity's sake indirect costs in this calculation, such as other related infrastructure built, as well as land lease costs. Capital costs therefore probably came in at about $156 billion collectively.

Another major cost is royalties and wellhead state taxes. Together these costs are about 25% of wellhead revenue, which as I pointed out came out to about $200 billion. These costs therefore amount to about $50 billion.

Administrative costs usually come out to about 10% of revenue, meaning another $20 billion can be assumed to have gone towards that.

Interest costs most likely came in at around 10% of revenue as well, therefore that should be another $20 billion.

I am assuming that all other costs, such as transport and so on take up about another 10% of total revenue, or another $20 billion.

In other words, so far, we can assume that the Eagle Ford field produced about $202 billion in revenues, which so far cost about $266 billion to achieve. This is just an approximation, meaning that both the cost and revenue numbers may be off by a few billion dollars, but nevertheless the gap is so significant that changing both numbers in a shale-optimistic spirit, increasing revenue by $10 billion and reducing costs by $10 billion, we are still left with a gap of about $46 billion.

As for the question of who is left holding the bag on this one, the answer is obvious. It is investors who failed to sell by the middle of 2014. There are bond holders who never saw their money back, given that there were many companies which did default. There are of course also many investors who made a lot of money from the shale boom and many investors made a lot of money even in the past year or so, as they played the oil price rebound. It is undeniable however that investors have been net losers.

So what about the present and the future? Is it worth investing now, or will investors turn out to be net losers once more? It is hard to say, given that there are a number of factors which may determine the outcome. The future price of oil & gas is an obvious factor. If we were to enter a prolonged period of oil prices averaging over $80/barrel and natural gas over $5, chances are that most producers would be able to at the very least break even. If things were to stay at current levels in terms of price however, or even break lower for the longer term, I fail to see how most shale producers would be able to stay afloat for the longer term.

Aside from oil prices, there is also the issue of efficiency gains. It is undeniable that with the experience gained in the past decade, shale producers did get much better at it. Some technological changes, together with a better understanding of the geology, which allows producers to target higher return acreage are making shale producers more profitable currently.

On the other side of the equation we have the fact that sweet spots are limited industry-wide. We see proof of it in the EIA drilling productivity report data, which shows that with an increase in the pace of drilling, there is a corresponding stagnation in initial productivity per active rig.

Source: EIA.

As we can see, as the number of rigs started to rise, the productivity per rig stopped rising and is now completely stagnated. I personally think that we will see a point where there will be a decline in production per rig, and it is in large part due to the low hanging fruit effect, which naturally leads most commodity extracting companies to producing the more profitable resources first. The EIA data for the past few months clearly points to a situation where companies have a limited capacity to keep moving to more profitable drilling options. In fact, we can expect that they will increasingly be pushed to less profitable acreage as time goes by. The big question remains whether enough new advances in operating efficiency will be made in order to make up for the coming overall deterioration in average acreage quality that will be drilled.

It may be hard to say with certainty whether the Eagle Ford field will be a net profitable field going forward from this point on. One thing that should be obvious at this point in my view is that in the absence of much higher average oil & gas prices in coming years, compared with the current prices, the industry and its investors will not recover the net loss incurred so far. When adding up all the past, present and future cash costs involved in retrieving the liquids and gas from this field, it will likely only be surpassed by revenue stemming from much higher average long term oil & gas prices. It is something that we should keep in mind when contemplating investing in the shale industry, especially when it comes to companies heavily invested in the Eagle Ford.

