Why Oil Production Extension Must Include Deeper Cuts

No matter how you look at it, the exit strategy is one that could crush the price of oil.

U.S. demand will drop again after busy driving season - that must be addressed in the deal.

The failure of the OPEC and non-OPEC participants in the oil production cut deal to make much headway in reducing the declared goal of lowering stockpiles and rebalancing the market, means there is going to be increasing pressure for the deal to include even further cuts if it wants to meaningfully support the price of oil.

Anything less than that would be uninspiring and ineffective, as soaring supply is, for the most part, offsetting the production cuts, resulting in a slow drawdown of inventories that keeps the price of oil subdued.

Reuters recently reported that sources told it that an OPEC panel was looking at the idea of going beyond extending the deal, but more importantly, cutting production more than the original agreement did.

While I don't support this deal in any way, if it's going to go forward, the only decision that makes any sense would be to make further cuts along with the extension. If that doesn't happen, I don't think the price of oil, beyond a quick and temporary upward move, is going to be able to find sustainability beyond $55 per barrel.

What happens after busy U.S. driving season?

The problem is, after the next two-month busy driving season is over in the U.S., demand will decline and the problem of offsetting that slowing demand sets in. Any deal not addressing that isn't one that would be thought clearly through.

For those not located in the U.S., the public schools are closed for different periods of time in the country. Some are closed for about two months, and the others for about three months. Consequently, the height of gasoline demand is in June and July, and starts to decline afterwards.

Combined with the production cuts, this should provide an opportunity for stockpiles to shrink to the point of supporting oil. After July that won't have the same impact, which is why any cuts not dealing with that issue will seen to be weak as the traveling season ends.

On the other hand, if there are deeper cuts, the shrinkage in U.S. stockpiles could be very high, which would give not only momentum for those couple of months, but should help it to maintain momentum going forward.

Saudi Arabia's role in the agreement

It's no secret Saudi Arabia is relying heavily on its IPO of state-owned Saudi Aramco to make up for its big budget deficit, which has come about from the increase in global oil supply, which was the catalyst for driving oil prices lower.

With the weakening economy of the oil giant, it now must once again rely heavily on oil revenue to meet the requirements of the country, which in many cases is subsidized by oil sales. Failure to at least maintain most of those programs in place would result in domestic unrest.

It has already met resistance to some of its austerity measures, and it will probably struggle to make further cuts without opposition to them increasing.

For that reason, Saudi Arabia will certainly be expected to bear the brunt of any further production cuts, if that is how this plays out, as other OPEC producers in particular don't sound too enthusiastic about even the extension, let alone deeper cuts in output.

With so much at stake, Saudi Arabia appears to be willing to do almost anything within its power to ensure oil prices are higher when the time for the IPO of Saudi Aramco arrives. Its internal OPEC competitors, as well as its non-OPEC competitors know this, which is why I don't see them taking on any more cuts than are already in place. It could also mean less cooperation in meeting the quotas put in place as well.

Propping up Saudi Arabia isn't in their best economic interests, although instability in the country wouldn't be either; especially for other producers in the region, where uprisings can quickly spread across national boundaries.

Conclusion

It would surprise me if there isn't an agreement to make deeper cuts, with Saudi Arabia taking up the bulk, if not all of the proposed cuts in oil production.

With the busy summer driving season rapidly approaching in the U.S., this deal has to be successful now if it's going to continue to have any legs to it. The two-month window will determine whether or not the price of oil will find more support for a longer period of time.

If it doesn't happen during that period of time, it means gasoline demand will slow down, along with oil demand. Production cuts won't have the impact afterwards they will have in the summer. This is why further cuts during that vital period of time are so important.

All this said, something I don't see anyone but myself talking about is, what the end game for the production deal is. How do OPEC and others exit the deal without reversing the direction of the price of oil? What is being taken off the market now will come roaring back into the market quickly afterwards. How will the price of oil continue to enjoy whatever support it gets when that happens?

The idea is that an increase in global demand will offset the return of oil taken from the market. That is also being somewhat frustrated by slowing demand from Asian countries like India. Demand for oil will continue to rise, but it's coming in on the low end of estimates.

Taking everything into account, this is still about a race between rising production from those outside the deal, the pace of increasing global demand for oil, and what the response will be when the deal is ended and oil is brought back to market.

My view is anything short of deeper cuts will only make things worse. It would probably mean further extensions of the deal in the future, without doing a lot to prop up the upcoming IPO of Saudi Aramco. For that reason I lean toward deeper cuts, with Saudi Arabia taking on most, if not all of the hit.

Under that scenario, the price of oil would jump past my prior estimated range of $50 to $55 per barrel. How much higher it will go would be determined by the depth of the new cuts, if that's how it plays out. I think adding at least another $5 per barrel to the above range would be the minimum impact on oil prices.

