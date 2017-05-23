Eaton: Marking Time Or Preparing A Revolution?

From July 16, 2014, to January 25 last year, Eaton's (NYSE:ETN) performance relative to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was dismal. Subsequently it outperformed the Index by 34.9 percentage points.

Neither date coincided with an earnings announcement or other obvious cause for dramatic change in Eaton's relative performance. The 2014 date was 13 days before a disappointing Q2, and the 2016 date nine days before an unexpectedly strong Q4 2015 report. Without speculating on these frankly surprising coincidences of anticipatory timing, it is nevertheless clear that Q4 2015 marked a turning point in Eaton's fortunes. But 34.9 percentage points' improved relative performance has not sufficed to regain the ground lost since Eaton's most recent trough on December 18, 2015.

Eaton's Q1 report, released on May 2, did nothing to break the momentum built up over the previous four quarters:

Although they have had somewhat different fortunes in the last several years, and although for SEC purposes they are reported separately, Eaton generally tends to lump its Electrical Products segment together with Electrical Systems and Services when discussing its electrical business. In a recent presentation Eaton offered this picture of the combined $12.6 billion businesses, accounting for 62% of its total revenue:

Essentially, if something uses electricity, somewhere between its on/off switch and the utility's generators, there is very likely to be at least one Eaton product. Systems and Services, which provides design, engineering and aftermarket services to major capital projects, has been the weaker side of the business, as demand for such installations has not been strong, particularly from the oil and gas industry but also most other customer groups.

Although Hydraulics is a rather small portion of Eaton's business (as reported, this segment does not include Eaton's substantial business in hydraulics for aircraft), it is probably the portion of it for which it is best known, and its fortunes are likely to have affected Eaton's share price disproportionately. It has seen a recovery among some of its more important customers, admittedly from a low base: Caterpillar's (NYSE:CAT) and Deere's (NYSE:DE) most recent reports provide examples of customers that are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Smaller but important ones such as makers of cranes, dump trucks and similar equipment continue to experience weak markets. Makers of forklifts and material handling equipment or of large-scale electromechanical machinery have not suffered a comparable downturn, but they have not seen demand grow strongly over the last decade, either.

However, Hydraulics, in conjunction with Electrical Products, also is responsible for a good portion of the speculative interest in Eaton. Readers may have noticed a lot of press comment about robots recently, which, of course, has sparked interest in how to profit from them. These divisions of Eaton are, of course, suppliers of crucial components for robots. If the robotics theme becomes something more than just talk, it will certainly benefit Eaton.

Aerospace revenue has been weak for several years, at the same time that margins have improved significantly (however, the annualized figures based on Q1 2017 should be regarded with caution):

Some of both the revenue decline and the margin improvement resulted from divestitures, but military sales have been a continuing problem. It is not unreasonable to expect an improvement in Eaton's defense activities (35% of 2016 divisional revenue) under the new administration and in the wake of the contracts just announced with Saudi Arabia. It is well known that commercial aircraft order books are full, nearly to overflowing, and while the corporate and private aircraft markets remain challenged, the longer term outlook for Eaton Aerospace cannot be anything less than promising.

Half of Eaton's Vehicle Division revenue derives from conventional automotive manufacturers, but it is the half that supplies heavy truck builders that is probably better known (and probably better margins). The latter is another business that, as a result of the company's history, attracts investors' attention out of proportion to its contribution to the company's revenue or earnings. Of course, it is at the mercy of the orders it receives. These have been consistently strong for several years from passenger car and light truck producers, but heavy truck orders bottomed at notably depressed levels last July, but from November began to recover sharply.

This improvement has yet to manifest itself in revenue or margin, but it surely will. Margin in particular can be expected to increase because of the joint venture agreement it has reached with Cummins (NYSE:CUM), expected to close in Q3. On an annual basis this will reduce the Vehicle Division's revenue by about $200 million, while having little effect on its operating income (Eaton will report the JV's income on an equity basis as part of this business, but not consolidate its revenue). Bloomberg speculates that the Vehicle Division is ripe for disposal. If so, the likely improvement in its prospects might afford Eaton the opportunity to do so at an attractive price. However, the tie-up with Cummins might prove a hindrance to such a deal.

The Bloomberg article does not stretch itself to include Hydraulics and Aerospace as possible candidates for disposal, but I see no reason in principal why they should not be considered. Since Aerospace is involved in hydraulics as well, it would probably make most sense to sell them as a unit. The combined divisions have better than $1 billion in revenue, making them a substantial enough business to stand on its own, but also a significant business for a potential acquirer. Again, the prospects for these businesses might attract a good price. As with the sale of the Vehicle Division, disposal would reduce cyclicality, boosting margins over the full course of an economic cycle.

Eaton is trading at 16.8x analysts' consensus for the current year, 15.2x that of 2018 and 13.8x estimates for 2019. In other words analysts believe that its earnings will increase by 10.2% this year, 10.6% next year and 9.8% in 2019. These are not generous valuations. However, the shares' performance since January 25, 2016, must give investors pause. A forward yield of 3.1% provides a certain amount of cushion against errors of timing. But in the wake of a near-linear 61% price increase over the course of 16 months, investors would be wise to be cautious.

Basically, the good news on Eaton is out. The market will probably watch and wait to see that it executes so as to take full advantage of it, which suggests that there may be an opportunity to buy near current prices, or possibly even a little lower, later in the year. However, if Eaton makes one of the moves that Bloomberg and I have speculated about, all bets are off. While diversified industrials all around Eaton have been actively adjusting portfolios, Eaton has made only comparatively minor tweaks since its acquisition of Cooper Industries 2012 transformed its electrical activities into the company's dominant business.

I believe that investors would favor judicious M&A activity. A disposal would be as welcome as a purchase, particularly if the proceeds could be used further to build up Eaton's electrical businesses. However, such proceeds are not really essential to anything other than a very large acquisition: equity accounts for nearly half of Eaton's balance sheet total and its cash generation is prodigious.