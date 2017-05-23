Real Estate Sector Dog Hero RAIT Financial Posts 54% Upside Target Gain Per 3 Analysts

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Real Estate stocks showed 21.8% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs still rule the Real Estate sector.

The Real Estate sector has 9 component industries. Those top 50 firms selected by yield represented all of them.

RAS led in analyst estimated price growth and net gains to 54% calculated 5/19/17. ORC was top dog by virtue of a 16.3% estimated annual yield.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 14.8% To 54.4% Net Gains For Ten Real Estate Dogs By May 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Real Estate dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Real Estate dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) was projected to net $544.10, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $407.39, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for UNIT.

Whitestone (WSR) was projected to net $357.70, based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) was projected to net $332.62, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from sixteen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) was projected to net $246.33, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) was projected to net $234.80, based on a median target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for WPG.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $211.07 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) was projected to net $206.07, based on a mean target price estimate from four analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SNR.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $170.54 based on dividends, plus target estimates form nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $148.34, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28.59% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 May Real Estate Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Dog Metrics Listed 10 Top Dividend Real Estate Stocks By Yield

Top ten Real Estate Sector dogs selected 5/19/17 by top yield represented four of nine constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1] was the tops of five diversified REIT industry representatives.

The other four diversified REITs placed second, fifth, sixth, and ninth: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) [2]; Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) [5]; CYS Investments (CYS) [6]; Chimera Investment (CIM) [9].

Three of the top ten were residential REIT representatives found themselves in third, seventh, and eighth places: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) [3]; New Residential Investment (NRZ) [7]; Ellington Residential (EARN) [8].

A love retail REIT placed fourth, Washington Prime Group (WPG) [4], and a single General industry representative placed tenth, Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCPK:GZUHY) [10] to complete the top ten MAy Real Estate dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten Real Estate Dogs Showed 6.17% To 41.03% Upsides To May, 2018; (22) Downsides From Lowest Ten Were -0.00% To -7.83%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Calculated (23) A 6% Median Target Price Upside and a (24) 16.05% Net Gain From 30 Real Estate Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Real Estate top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 19, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4.9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.9% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts Dow-like overbought conditions for the Real Estate top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 21.8% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Real Estate Sector Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Real Estate dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Real Estate dogs selected 5/19/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of nine industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (25) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Real Estate Dogs Delivering 20.78% Vs. (26) 17.06% Net Gains by All Ten, Come May 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Real Estate kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 21.8% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced Real Estate top yield dog, RAIT Financial Trust (RAS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.41%.

The five lowest-priced Real Estate top yield dogs for May 19 were: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS); New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); CYS Investments (CYS); Western Asset Mortgage (WMC), with prices ranging from $2.34 to $10.06.

Five higher-priced Real Estate dogs for May 19 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Ellington Residential (EARN); New Residential Investment (NRZ); Chimera Investment (CIM); Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCPK:GZUHY), whose prices ranged from $10.30 to $33.03.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

