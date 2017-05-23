Exxon Mobil - Go Long For The Dividend

The depressed oil market has amplified the struggles of many big names in the oil industry. Dividend aristocrat Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is no exception to the phenomenon that has grappled this sector for a while now. Strong earnings announcements in the past two quarters are something that should boost investor confidence in this oil champion. Other than that, what should also help improve investor sentiments are the recent diversification moves that Exxon Mobil seems to be committed to, especially the geographical diversification and production diversification it has recently embarked upon.

Earnings recap

Exxon has been reporting strong earnings for the past two quarters - an encouraging development given the prevalent situation in the oil market. What really spoke to me in the recent earnings announcement was that Exxon reported a drastic increase in QoQ earnings from $1 per share to a high of $4 per share. Besides that, the company reported a cash dividend of $0.77 per share marking the 35th consecutive year in which the company has rewarded its investors for their confidence in the company. A company that consistently pays out dividends to its investors is one that should make its way into any portfolio that is being created for a stable retirement plan, and Exxon Mobil certainly makes that cut given its history of regularly rewarding its shareholders.

Plastic expansion plans materialize

The multibillion-dollar petrochemical project has finally met its close as Exxon has completed construction on two facilities that are geared to add 1.3 million metric tons of annual capacity to polyethylene production. The facility is expected to go live somewhere in the third quarter of the current year, after which it can begin polyethylene production. What's important to remember from an investor point of view is that Exxon is slated to benefit from first mover advantage as it steps into this project. Moreover, I view this entire move into polyethylene production as a good play for the company as it allows for diversification into other verticals. I see this move in an entirely different light and with a futuristic vision where it could potentially save the company all the trouble it has gone through due to the slump in the global oil market.

Setting foot in Mexico

The Mexican energy market has been grabbing a lot of attention as the country amended its laws to welcome foreign investment following the failure of Pemex execution in the country. You can read more about how BP (NYSE: BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Exxon Mobil's plan to take advantage of these latest developments in Mexico here.

While we haven't heard of any definitive plans for the extent and speed at which Exxon intends on penetrating this market, I view the absence of an announcement in two ways. On one side I believe that no announcement, or rather the lack of an expansion plan, puts Exxon on its back foot against its competing counterparts who are setting up operations in the country. Exxon would then miss out on the opportunity to tap into a market that is the fourth largest consumer of oil in the world, lowering the potential revenues it could gain from a downstream set up in Mexico. Exxon could also be looking at missing out on prime spots for setting up stations and establishing brand image and loyalty in the market for Mexican gasoline consumers.

While I am disappointed with the lack of an apparent strategy, it has also led me to believe that perhaps the move has been made after taking into consideration the fact that the Mexican gasoline market doesn't boast the benefits of a free market like many other countries. The extent of government control over the pricing are concerns about the market that cannot be ignored. Hence, in that light, Exxon's move to not announce an expansion plan possibly hints at a thorough evaluation of the market before announcing and implementing a strategy - which I believe is a smart way of doing business.

While this can still go both ways, I believe that Exxon fully understands that with Mexico it is treading in difficult waters. That being said, I believe that this stance by the company will certainly not lead to any positive (nor negative) impact on the top and bottom lines, apart from an opportunity lost if BP and Shell make headway and government interference in the market remains minimal; in which case, Exxon would have to find a new way to cope if it intends to stay on top of its game.

Conclusion

The recent result announcement leads me to believe that Exxon as a company has a good year ahead of it. It sustained dividend payments and its strong quarterly results over the last two quarters have impressed me. I foresee Exxon maintaining this position throughout the year, if not exceeding expectations and doing even better. This dividend champ is certainly a stock that investors looking for a stable stream of income should invest in. I don't see things heading south for Exxon Mobile. If anything, I foresee that oil prices might pick up during the year and continue this trend in on next year which will ultimately benefit everyone in the industry, including Exxon.

Currently, Exxon Mobil shares are hovering around the $82 mark, well below their 52-week high of $95.55. We have seen the stock rally throughout the past one year coming down to its current levels. However, based on the trajectory and the fundamental on which Exxon seems to be operating, I foresee the stock crossing the $88 mark, offering investors an approximate return of 7% in terms of capital gain. My recommendation would be to go long in Exxon Mobil at its current price levels. If capital gains do not come along as I expect, the stock is still a worthy addition to your portfolio for the dividend it pays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.