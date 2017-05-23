Dividend Investing Is NOT Rocket Science (Part 1)

That said, there is one common trait that every successful investor shares (and you don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure it out!).

As a matter of fact, the majority of professional investors fail to beat the returns of the broader market indices every year.

Let's be honest...dividend investing is NOT rocket science!

However, as human beings, we tend to make things way harder than they need to be sometimes.

It's not that we try to (or want to), but in today's "I want it now" society, we tend to rush into things without thinking.

Time is of the essence in our lives, and if we can save a minute or two off of a task or project...we'll do it. But sometime, that minute or two we save on the front-end costs us hours on the back-end if we failed to complete our tasks properly (if you have ever painted a room without properly "prepping" first, you know what I'm talking about here).

The same is true about dividend investing (or any investing for that matter).

If you rush into it without properly "prepping" first, it will certainly cost you on the backend (in this case monetarily).

So, how do you "prep" for investing? Glad you asked...

It's pretty simple. Set up a plan before you invest!

This is one common trait that every successful investor shares.

That said, simply setting up an investment plan isn't enough to succeed these days. You also have to have the discipline to carry out that plan (come rain or shine). Contrary to popular belief, the market does not control your investment success… you do!

Four Pillars Of A Proper Investment Plan

Our Dividend Investment Club members experience level ranges from complete newbie to seasoned veteran. However, investment planning (and portfolio management) is a common theme in our discussions, regardless of how experienced you are.

That said, today, we begin a new four-part series that will highlight our four key principles to building and managing a successful Dividend Portfolio.

We'll cover each principle in a separate article, so please make sure to follow us as we continue this very important series throughout the week.

Here are our four pillars of a proper investment plan (in order of importance):

Asset Allocation/Position Sizing (i.e., how much should you buy of each dividend stock?) Exit Strategy/Risk Management (i.e., when should you exit a stock or hedge your dividend portfolio?) Stock Selection (i.e., which dividend stocks should you choose for your portfolio?) Entry Strategy (i.e., when should you buy a specific dividend stock?)

Most investors fail to succeed because they either do not have a plan or they do not have the discipline to stick to their plan. Plain and simple. We passionately believe that if you make these four key principles the heart of your investment plan, you WILL achieve long-term success. In addition, we strongly encourage investors to physically write down their rules of investing. This will increase the odds that you will actually follow your rules, which ultimately will increase your odds of success.

Part 1: Asset Allocation/Position Sizing

"Diversification is the only free lunch" - Harry Markowitz (winner of the Nobel Prize for Economics)

When Mr. Markowitz wrote about diversification in 1952, he was one of the first people to link investment risk with return. While we think Modern Portfolio Theory has its flaws, we do believe that an investor can reduce overall portfolio risk by holding a combination of stocks that are not 100% positively correlated. However, it should be noted that diversification can only reduce "unsystematic risk" (i.e., company-specific risk), which is only half of the risk management battle. We will touch on ways to reduce "systematic risk" (i.e., market risk) through various hedging techniques in Part 3 of this series.

Why Diversify?

Dr. Van K. Tharp, a renowned author and investing coach, originally coined the term "position sizing". Dr. Tharp adamantly believes that poor position sizing is the #1 reason why investors fail to succeed. In other words, investors often fail due to an abnormally large position going sideways, which ends up sending their portfolio into a downward spiral that is almost impossible to recover from.

Dividend growth investing has proven to have a significant amount of "edge" over the long term. However, in order for investors to realize that "edge", they need to stay in the game long enough to win. We agree with Dr. Tharp that the best way to stay in the game is to manage your position sizes appropriately.

By diversifying your portfolio, you reduce the risk that one stock or industry derails your entire long-term investment plan. For example, if an investor was heavily weighted in the financial sector during the 2008 credit crisis, he or she is still probably feeling the pain. Stocks like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had an average dividend yield of 3-4% for decades before the party ended abruptly. Not only did both companies cut their dividend completely but also the stocks (which had historically been relatively stable) were also down over 70% each (from peak-to-trough). Yikes!

BAC data by YCharts

The same can be said for the energy sector a few years ago when the price of oil plummeted over 60%. The once perceived "safe" dividend darlings in the master limited partnerships ("MLPs") space, like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), all fell over 50%. I know a lot of investors that were heavily weighted in this sector as they were blinded by the high yields and perceived stability. Yikes, again!

KMI data by YCharts

You get the point, don't let one stock or sector take you down. It's not rocket science here...

Three Simple Rules of Asset Allocation/Position Sizing

We believe that investing rules should be as simple as possible. This is the only way to ensure that you will follow them consistently. That said, below are our simple Asset Allocation/Position Sizing rules for dividend investing:

Maximum Stock Position (3-5% of total portfolio) - We believe that a diversified dividend portfolio should include at least 20-30 high-quality dividend stocks, with no stock accounting for more than 5% of the total portfolio.

- We believe that a diversified dividend portfolio should include at least 20-30 high-quality dividend stocks, with no stock accounting for more than 5% of the total portfolio. Maximum Industry Position (15-20% of total portfolio) - Ideally, a long-term Dividend Portfolio should include stocks from a variety of industries. However, under no circumstances should one specific industry or sector account for over 20% of the total portfolio.

- Ideally, a long-term Dividend Portfolio should include stocks from a variety of industries. However, under no circumstances should one specific industry or sector account for over 20% of the total portfolio. Maximum Portfolio Beta (less than 1.0) - We believe that low beta dividend stocks offer investors the best long-term risk-adjusted yields. As such, we suggest a weighted-average beta of less than 1.0 for a long-term Dividend Portfolio. Generally speaking, low beta stocks tend to dampen overall portfolio volatility. It's ok to have some higher beta names in the portfolio, but make sure your average is less than 1.0.

Summary

We can't tell you how many investors we talk to that are overly exposed to one stock or industry. Don't be that investor!

Even though death and taxes are the only guarantees in life, a proper investment plan (including these three simple Asset Allocation/Position Sizing rules) should drastically improve your odds of long-term success. However, it is unlikely that you will stick to your plan unless it fits your personality and you truly believe in it.

Some investors consider the term "trader" a four-letter word. It's just not in their DNA to actively trade their investment capital. On the other hand, some investors classify a position that they hold overnight as "long-term." There are no right or wrong answers when it comes to one's investment beliefs, and investment plans will be as unique as the investors themselves. That said, your plan should only include strategies and time frames that you are comfortable executing. Be honest with yourself!

We all know that emotions cloud our decision making, which is why it is critical to keep these emotions in check by establishing concrete, simple rules for investing. If your rules are too complex, you are setting yourself up for failure, because you probably will not be able to follow them consistently. The best advice that we can give investors regarding an investment plan is to write down your rules and follow them religiously!

If you are a new dividend investor and are building your Dividend Portfolio from scratch, don't feel pressured to have a fully diversified portfolio on day one. Dividend investing is a marathon, not a sprint. We will highlight our rules for finding low-risk entry points in Part 4 of this series. It's extremely important to be patient when building a long-term portfolio.

Note to readers: We will be continuing this very important series over the next few days, so please make sure to "follow" us.

