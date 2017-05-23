Verisk Analytics Acquires MAKE For Wind And Solar Research

The deal should be a medium term positive as Verisk builds out its renewables and natural resources research capabilities.

MAKE will be folded into Verisk's Wood Mackenzie division, to bolster its renewables research and advisory offerings.

Verisk Analytics has acquired wind and solar research firm MAKE Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Data analytics company Verisk Analytics (VRSK) has announced the acquisition of MAKE Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

MAKE has developed research and advisory expertise in the wind and solar energy market sectors.

The deal is one of three acquisitions in the past two years that Verisk has made in its bid to create a strong renewable energy natural resources data collection and consulting group.

Target Company

Denmark-based MAKE was founded in 2005 to provide market data, supply chain insight, technology consulting and financial services related to various wind, solar and other renewable energy market participants and investors.

Management is headed by CEO and Managing Partner Morten Keller who has been with the firm since inception.

Below is a partial chart of the company’s client base, which includes a wide range of the world’s largest and most environmentally forward-looking companies:

(Source: MAKE)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the transaction, nor did Verisk provide any change to forward financial guidance.

Also, Verisk didn’t file a form 8-K which would have been required in the event of a material change in financial condition, so it appears the transaction amount was not material to its financial results.

Verisk has increased its acquisition activity across a range of its operations. This acquisition will become part of its Wood Mackenzie segment.

Verisk acquired Wood Mackenzie in 2015 to establish its data analytics segment for the natural resources sectors of energy, chemicals, metals, and mining verticals.

In July 2016, it acquired Greentech Media, a research group focused on next-generation electricity and renewables sectors and combined it with Wood Mackenzie.

MAKE will also be folded into the Wood Mackenzie-anchored business segment, according to a Verisk statement announcing the deal,

MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business focused on providing research and advisory services to the natural resources sector. The combined organization will enhance the offering to existing clients and form the leading market analysis and advisory firm on renewables and the transformation of the global electricity industry…MAKE is leading a significant transformation in the energy sector. MAKE's cutting-edge knowledge of wind supply chains, costs, and investment trends will strengthen Wood Mackenzie's offerings in the market during this rapidly changing time in the energy sector.

So, Verisk sees the acquisition as complementary to its existing competencies in natural resources and electricity & renewables.

As Morten Keller of MAKE stated, ‘The renewables sector continues to grow at an unprecedented pace and at a scale that impacts the entire energy landscape. In 2016, more than $200 billion was invested to build a record 116 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity.’

Verisk clearly intends to position itself to take advantage of dramatically increased investment in renewable and alternative energy sources, and the acquisitions will provide a platform for a range of research, advisory and related services.

I view the deal as a positive over the medium term as Verisk integrates the new consulting group and can further demonstrate its expertise in these growing markets.

