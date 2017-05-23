Freeport-McMoRan Seeing Tough Times

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been in a slump the past couple of months because of complications at the Grasberg mine, the largest mine in Freeport's asset base. A continued strike is causing a drawback in production, and that's impacting Freeport's top line. Additionally, copper prices have seen a downtrend YTD, and the production losses from Grasberg aren't creating a material supply deficit in the global market for copper. Considering both FCX and copper are down YTD, there may be an opportunity here to pick up FCX for the long term if the stock becomes oversold. However, there's no set timeline on how soon copper fundamentals will turn positive or how soon the strike will end at Grasberg, so timing becomes critical in avoiding value erosion.

Freeport's Performance Spells Weakness

The stock has experienced a heavy downtrend and continues to decline. The stock isn't oversold yet, so I don't see a quick momentum buy opportunity right here. What's key about this chart is the strong $10 support level, as buying below the $10 level would be an excellent entry point for the long-term. There was a lot of activity around this level in late Q3 2016, early Q4 2016, just before the stock went on a historic uptrend to nearly $16/share. FCX is consolidating in the $11-12 range, but this could be similar to the consolidation experienced back in March, before it trended to a double top and broke to the downside. The trend looks to clearly be down and, again, we're going to need to see either a resolution of the situation at Grasberg or a positive report concerning the fundamentals of copper for FCX to break its current trend.

Meanwhile, we can see that copper's performance hasn't been strong this year. Despite beginning the first two months of the year on an uptrend, the base metal has slid from nearly $2.80/lb to its current level of $2.58/lb. Copper is in a clear downward channel, and it looks as though a failure to eclipse the previous peak would result in the metal falling below the $2.50/lb mark. This could happen in just a few weeks, which is negative for FCX. I'd be surprised to see this base metal fall any lower than $2.45/lb or $2.40/lb, however. That would begin to erase progress made back in early November, and many analysts believe the fundamental situation isn't weak enough to warrant that.

Balancing Copper Fundamentals With Mine Strikes

Examining when the tide will turn for Freeport is a matter of a balancing copper fundamentals with the problems Freeport has at Grasberg and its lack of full production. Investors should be focused on a few key areas with respect to copper fundamentals. First, the dollar has been weakening, which is supportive for base metals in general; however, if this reverses, copper prices will begin to see losses. For now the current trend for the dollar is down, as seen below, and that's providing support to copper prices. The dollar is oversold right now, so we may see a temporary rally over the next couple of weeks, which may push copper prices down further. Source: StockCharts

Right now, net longs in copper have been rapidly declining since the start of the year, so as traders exit their contracts, copper continues to see weakness. That tells us a lot about what traders are thinking in that they are less positive about the short-term pricing prospects for the metal. The good thing is that the long side isn't overloaded, so if we get a positive read-out from China's next demand report, we could really see a rally in copper. Investors should be looking to the May report from China to determine how relatively strong demand is, because the data from April showed the weakest level of demand post-financial crisis. Why is this the case? China's government is rolling off the infrastructure stimulus it began setting in place during Q1 2016 to keep GDP elevated, and that's having a negative impact on copper prices.

There's also another problem: Copper inventories have been rising. Inventories will perpetually be the enemies of base metals. The current level of copper stocks is at 350,000 mt, near some of the highest levels experienced during the past two years. Rising inventories will set limits on copper's near-term price. If these begin to come down, we can get defined support at higher pricing levels per pound and have copper rally back towards beginning of the year levels. Additionally, a reduction in inventories will help to offset some of the demand weakness from China.

Freeport's slump hasn't just been due to copper fundamentals deteriorating. Rather, it's been aggravated by a strike at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia and a lack of cooperation between Freeport and the Indonesian government concerning copper exports. Just yesterday, the miners' union said it will strike for another month as core issues remain unresolved. Production from Grasberg is at half the guided amount prior to the strike starting, and that is going to end up hurting Freeport's top line, which is why you saw the stock trade down a little yesterday. For the full year 2017, Freeport is guiding production of 3.9 billion lbs of copper, which would be a decrease of 750 million lbs from 2016. However, the strike extension didn't seem like a surprise to the market yesterday, because it's an ongoing problem that has yet to be completely solved.

We should see a resolution of this situation in the near future, however. A massive company like Freeport won't let the strike continue much longer, as it makes a large financial impact on the company, as displayed by the significant decline in copper production. The resolution that needs to occur is that of the contract negotiations with the Indonesian government. The reason I think the market will reward this is because late last month, when Freeport and the Indonesian government agreed to temporary exports, the stock popped 7.1%, even though the problem wasn't fully resolved. Here, we're looking at a larger catalyst, irrespective of copper prices, that could fare quite well for shareholders.

At the beginning of the month, Freeport and the Indonesian government began to negotiate terms of their contract together. Earlier, Freeport had received a permit to export through October 2017, but a longer-term plan is needed than what is currently set in place. It's interesting because the longer the Grasberg mine is at approximately 50% production, the better copper markets fare, even though we've yet to see this offset demand weakness from China or rising inventories. The problem is that if it takes another two to three months to come to an agreement with the Indonesian government, Freeport's stock will decline further. So far this quarter, the stock has declined from $13.20 to its current level of $11.83, a loss of 10.4%.

Conclusion

As soon as the strike at Grasberg is stopped, we can see FCX start to turn around. This is only going to come from a long-term agreement that is favorable for both the Indonesian government and for Freeport. Granted, copper fundamentals are also experiencing weakness, and we'll need both strong data readouts from China and inventories to come down to support copper prices in the short term. That's a lot to count on, so there may be prolonged weakness for copper prices in the short term. For now, it comes down to Freeport resolving its internal issues in order for the stock to see strength. I'd wait on this name, but keep a close eye on it, because there certainly is a lot of long-term potential.

