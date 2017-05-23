Quick Autozone Overhaul

Autozone (NYSE:AZO) reportedly had an earnings miss even though EPS increased from $10.77 to $11.44, or growth of 6.2% year over year. The stock was trading down in the pre-market by 6%, and then continued the sell off through the rest of the session to end down 12%.

Despite the bullish take of recent articles, Autozone is not a stock to buy. Why? Because fundamental growth has slowed. Revenues were barely up from last year and operating earnings had negative growth.

EBIT dropped by $6.8 million, a decline of 1.3% in 2017 from 2016. Revenues grew only 1%, despite the company having 197 more stores vs. a year ago -- and 155 of those stores were located in the U.S. 91.4% of AZO's retail locations are in the U.S. Reported net income would have been even worse except for the footnoted reduction in the income tax rate.

Autozone's "growth" in EPS came through a different tax rate and "financial engineering." That is, it used share buybacks to "create" growth. Don't be misled by the "growth" rate in EPS. Look at the actual growth rate of operating earnings. In Q3 of 2014, AZO had an operating profit of $478,952 (in thousands) compared to 2017's Q3 operating profit of $529,570 (in thousands). That is a growth rate of only 3.4% over three years. In Q3 2014, EPS was $8.46 vs. $11.44 today, a growth rate of 10.6%. That is a difference in growth rates of over 7%. One will get very different valuations when plugging these figures into a discounted cash flow model.

Autozone has bought back so much stock that the owner's equity is -$1.7 billion. Until Autozone can meaningfully grow operating earnings it is merely a financial engineering "growth" story. Look for real growth elsewhere, and aggressive traders can look for the next rally to short. This is now a busted "growth" stock.

Sometimes one finds a used car that it is worth putting money into fixing up; this "car" is not one of those. Let someone else throw money into attempting to repair the engine of this company.

