Rethinx Report: A 30 Million Barrel Per Day Drop In Demand For Oil

Oil demand is unlikely to be significantly impacted in the time frame described, in my opinion.

Lithium supply would need to grow at close to a 30% compounded rate for 13 years for the targets to be met.

The Rethinx Transportation Report has gotten a lot of press recently, with many prominent websites, including Seeking Alpha and Financial Sense, highlighting the findings. While addressing the full set of conclusions reached is beyond the scope of this article, I would like to focus on one set of dramatic conclusions related to the demand for oil and its price.

If true, it would have far reaching implications for oil ETFs (NYSEARCA:USO), all the oil producer stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE), oil service providers (NYSEARCA:OIH), car manufacturers like Ford (NYSE:F) and (NYSE:GM), and even pipeline stocks like Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TransCanada (NYSE:TRP). Additionally, a $25.4/barrel price would put most of the Middle East in a state of complete chaos.

I would like to stress that this entire drop in oil demand is being pinned on the belief that this disruption will happen through electric vehicles. There is no drop in total miles driven. In fact, total miles driven is predicted to be significantly higher than today. Electric vehicles will obviously not consume any gasoline and switch the demand from gasoline/oil to electricity.

The authors believe electric vehicles will comprise almost the entire fleet in 2030 and will be powered by lithium car batteries. Currently, electric cars make up a tiny percentage of our fleet, and for this scenario to occur the demand for lithium will skyrocket. The authors have extrapolated the demand for lithium in 2030 with some modest assumptions and concluded that current lithium reserves and resources are more than adequate to produce the required 1 million tons of lithium per year in 2030.

Elsewhere in the report, the authors have done a good job pointing out that lithium is fairly concentrated, with a vast majority of it in Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. They also point to the moderately long lead times between sanctioning and actually opening new mines. I researched the numbers used in the report and compared them to current and historical annual global lithium production. I came to the following conclusions:

1) Over the last 13 years lithium production grew less than 5% per annum compounded.

2) Current Lithium production is about 1/30th of that extrapolated in 2030. To get to that would require a consistent compounded growth rate of 29% per annum for 13 years.

29% per annum seems like an incredibly high a growth rate to maintain for 13 straight years. There are industries that have grown that fast for at least a decade -- for example, smartphones and solar panels. However, neither of these were extremely mature industries and neither have the incredibly complexities of mining. Furthermore, neither had to depend wholeheartedly on the goodwill of Bolivia.

43% to 70% of the world's lithium reserves sit in Salar Di Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat. Bolivia recently started mining a token amount of lithium at Salar, but full-scale development will require a foreign partnership. Bolivia's checkered history of confiscation and nationalization hardly creates the warm fuzzies required to invest billions of dollars. Yet, outside of full scale development in Bolivia, which locals have vehemently protested in the past, 29% growth is impossible.

Putting an extremely optimistic 15% compounded growth rate for the next 13 years moves lithium production to about 237,000 tons in 2030, which is less than 1/4th the required amount and enough to displace 10 million barrels per day of oil demand. Total oil demand, all other variables being the same, would be 100 million barrels per day in 2030 vs. the 70 million barrels per day predicted. That would also make for a very different equilibrium price than predicted.

What works in favor of making the Rethinx report conclusions likely to be right is that the price signals for lithium are certainly very strong (the price is up 200% in the last two years). The cost of lithium in car batteries is such a small fraction of the total car cost that prices could easily quadruple without impacting any of the car manufacturer's plans.

On the other hand, improvements in battery efficiency are unlikely to shift demand lower as the benefit of that is likely to be passed on to customers in the form of a higher range car battery. The No. 1 factor impacting electric car sales is range anxiety, and car manufacturers will definitely not be cutting back on lithium per car battery in the foreseeable future. Other factors such as global cobalt production, which would need to increase at least tenfold, might also limit how quickly electric car production can ramp up. With cobalt being produced primarily as a byproduct of copper mining, the chances of it being a limiting factor are quite high.

I personally do not see even a 15% a year growth rate over 13 years in lithium production as realistic. Those who believe in the Rethinkx report might want to consider a long position in the Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

