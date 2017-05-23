MOTA Group Released Its Investor Presentation On May 18 - After Review, I'm Still Avoiding

The company's investor deck clarifies how the company is to handle their more than $6.5 million of debt, but I’m still not subscribing to this IPO.

MOTA Group delayed their IPO by about a week, and now is expected to start trading on Thursday, May 25. Their expected price is still $10, raising $7.4MM/valuation $17.7MM.

On May 18, MOTA Group made an “Investor Presentation,” dated April 2017, an official part of their IPO offering collateral material.

In my article last week, "The Post IPO Short Case for MOTA Group," I established a short/sell/avoid thesis for MOTA Group's IPO (Pending:MOTA) as well as avoid on the shares after they began trading.

Since the article, MOTA Group has made an investor deck, dated April 2017, available to the underwriting syndicate and to potential and expected IPO subscribers. The prospectus is available at nasdaq.com here. The Investor Presentation is available from Motif Investing here.

An excerpt from page 4 of MOTA Group's Investor Deck, last updated April 2017.

The investor deck provides the foundation to a high level pitch, clarifying little beyond the prospectus - specifically the company's past issues and why they decided to raise additional capital through the public markets via an IPO.

The deck includes material information; such as 1) the MOTA Group IPO offering summary and investment highlights, 2) a description of the macro drone market and where MOTA currently fits in vs. where MOTA wants to establish a presence, 3) MOTA's current drone offerings, 4) MOTA's distribution and retail channels (they call these "customers"), 5) three pages dedicated to their "Marketing Philosophy" - an attempt to display they are adopting the way Apple designs product packaging and online product listings; and 5) a set of high level financials; including a Capitalization slide, a summary Income Statement slide, and a Use of Proceeds slide.

My Original Issue with this IPO: Company Debt

In my original article about MOTA's IPO, one of my biggest concerns was their outstanding debt, and if the debt issuers would in fact convert. There were on debt covenants provided, making the company's debt fairly difficult to analyze.

The company's prospectus (page 12) discloses $5 million of debt to suppliers in addition to $1.65 million (as of March 31, 2017) of Debentures, in the form of bridge financing.

The Capitalization slide from the Investor Deck (page 23) provides clarity to this debt; the outcome of their $1.65 million in debentures will be treated as follows:

The pro forma column gives effect to the automatic conversion of the Convertible Bridge Notes in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $1,650,000 and accrued interest of $88,867.

The company's $5 million of debt to suppliers is also described and clarified on the same slide as such:

The pro forma column gives effect to the automatic conversion of "certain payables and purchases" of future goods in aggregate amount of $5,111,800, into common stock in conjunction with the offering.

MOTA Group Investor Presentation, last updated April 2017.

Seeming to clarify the outcome of the company's debt, this may satisfy any further need for the company to provide full disclosure of company debt and payables, including potential payables to suppliers, distributors, shippers and even possibly various forms of government taxes.

Though the question still remains, can all their payables (not debt) actually be converted to common stock, and assuming not, how much current payables will be rolled into the new balance sheet or be satisfied with the new operating cash?

For instance, if the company had a combined amount of payables to the UPS and FedEx of $100,000, is UPS and FedEx going to accept common stock to satisfy this payable?

The Capitalization slide (page 23) leads the reader to believe that company executives will not need to use IPO proceeds to satisfy any company debt or payables, but I don't believe that is the case.

Leadership Risk

Excerpt from page 25 of the MOTA Group Investor Presentation.

MOTA's Use of Proceeds description, as seen on page 25 of its Investor Deck, is:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for increase in production, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including but not limited to financial growth, enhance and improve our products and solutions, increase our customer base, marketing and sales, infrastructure, automating and scaling our business processes, fund capital expenditures, or expand our existing business through investments in our acquisitions of other business, solutions or technologies. However, we do not have any commitments for any such investments or acquisitions at this time.

Though this is a fairly generic statement that could be found in every company's IPO disclosures, it still begs the question, given this company's past challenges and decisions, and it's current business plan, can leadership execute?

My biggest worry in the disclosure above (and to be sure there are plenty of worries about execution risk here) is "…and other general corporate purposes," which basically is the common failsafe disclosure that allows corporate leadership to open the company vaults and write checks.

Usually this stage of company raises capital in this amount from private investors, venture capital funds, family offices, and private equity sources. I have a theory on their current company plans, in regards to the IPO decision, but I'll get to that in my counter thesis.

In most of these scenarios, leadership is granted capital in multiple tranches while they continue to prove their talent and skill in 1) using company capital wisely, and 2) driving shareholder value effectively. This is not the case for MOTA Group.

This leadership team will have very few regulatory and safety "switches and triggers" in how they use capital, with the only caveat being the requirement for certain disclosures as a closely-held, emerging growth, publicly-traded company. And with only voting rights by company leadership, the "closely-held" part of the description insures no outside leadership or shareholder activism can take place here.

My other concern is that their post-IPO cash situation will still likely be challenging to allocate across their very aggressive goals for international expansion, fulfill domestic orders, and expand into commercial, government and military markets.

Excerpted from page 24 of the MOTA Group Investor Presentation

MOTA sheds some light into how they view expansion in the drone market, both with their current presence in the consumer and professional drone market niches, where I pointed out in my original article their heaviest competition is in well-capitalized companies 3DR (private), Parrot (PARRO.FR), and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Excerpted from page 12 of the MOTA Group Investor Presentation

On top of developing and perfecting the Consumer and Professional market niches, the company's business plan also includes MOTA entering the commercial, government and military market niches; where significantly better capitalized companies Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and privately held PrecisionHawk already exist.

We intend to increase the penetration of our UAS products within the U.S. military, the militaries of allied nations and non-military U.S. customers, as well as law enforcement and first responder agencies. We believe our UAS platforms are uniquely capable of addressing the needs of these target markets and that the demand for recreational, commercial and civil UAS deployments will continue to grow rapidly. MOTA Group IPO Prospectus, page 53.

However, against all great plans are challenges, and MOTA's prospectus is full of risks that allows us to measure the opportunity, which can be best summed up by MOTA's statement regarding competitive risk:

Our industry is characterized by intense competition, supply shortages or oversupply, rapid technological change, evolving industry standards, declining average selling prices and rapid product obsolescence. MOTA Group IPO Prospectus, page 59

Interestingly enough, MOTA states in its prospectus that it's best counter to the named risks (its Competitive Advantage) is it's 19 employees.

MOTA's greatest asset is its employees. We hire very selectively and nurture employees' talents to achieve high levels of retention. This creates an atmosphere where our employees can focus on customer service. MOTA Group IPO Prospectus, page 60

A Deeper Dive: Company Leadership

For clarification, besides Ju's alma mater located sixty miles from where I live, I have no connection with company leadership nor am I familiar with their past experience or skill sets, beyond the materials the company has provided regarding this IPO.

We have very little transparency into Michael Faro and Lily Ju & Company's ability to lead (the CEO/Chairman and Chief Product Officer are married), their past success and failures, their ability to drive shareholder value, or their experience with mergers and acquisitions.

Excerpted from the MOTA Investor Presentation, page 22.

Per the company's IPO Prospectus, page 65:

Michael Faro, our founder, has been our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and a director since August 2014, and managing member of the Company since founding in March 2003. Mr. Faro's experience includes working in Fortune 500 companies including Intel Corporation and Siemens AG; from November 2001 to March 2011, as Solution Architect, responsible for managing various infrastructures in the organization. Mr. Faro is member of FAA's Unnamed Aircraft Safety Team Panel, in charge of working with FAA to develop Drone Safety Regulations. His experiences cover wide variety of sectors including Negotiation, Manufacturing, Government, Strategic Planning, Supply Chain Management, Overseeing the Industry Growth, and Foreseeing Changes in Consumer demand. Mr. Faro has over a decade of experience in the financial industry, including trading various instruments in markets around the world and has publications in a number of areas, and speaks regularly to the public news media and at trade shows. Mr. Faro attended Northwestern University School of Law where he studied Juris Doctor. Lily Ju has been the Chief Product Officer and a director since September 2012. Prior to becoming a director, Ms. Ju worked as the Vice President of our Human Resources department. From November 2008 to December 2011, Ms. Ju owned and operated a consulting firm called China Made Easy, which provided companies with product research and consulting and assisted companies of various sizes with the import, export, and outsourcing of products from Asia to the United States. Ms. Ju worked as a CPA at Williams Associates PLC, a financial firm, from February 2008 to July 2008. From May 1996 to November 1998, Ms. Ju started a modeling company called Christmas Modeling and was responsible for its operation which was sold in 1998. Ms. Ju received a BA in Accounting from Buena Vista University in 2008.

Furthermore, along with Faro as Chairman of the Board, the company expects to elect Alex Ruckdaeschel to the MOTA Group Board of Directors following a successful IPO.

Excerpted from MOTA Investor Presentation, page 22.

The prospectus allows for only two members, a worrisome reality for any potential MOTA shareholder. The prospectus states (page 65-66) the following about Ruckdaeschel:

Alexander Ruckdaeschel is expected to be elected to serve as a member of our board of directors subject to and effective as of the closing of this offering. Since March 2001, he has worked in the financial industry in the United States and Europe as well as having been a co-founder and/or partner in senior management of various companies. He co-founded Herakles Capital Management and AMK Capital Advisors in 2008 and is 65 currently the Chief Financial Officer of PainQX. From 2002 to 2006, he was a partner with Alpha Plus Advisors and with Nanostart AG, an European investment company specializing in clean tech and small-cap equities worldwide. Mr. Ruckdaeschel also serves as a member of board of directors of Electronic Recyclers international, Inc., Nuviant Medical, Inc., and Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Mr. Ruckdaeschel also has significant experience as manager of the DAC Nanotech Fund and DAC Biotech Fund where he worked from 2002 to 2006. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dunmore Management, focusing on intrinsic value in identifying companies that were undervalued and had global scale potential.

A company at this stage and with these challenges must be dedicated to create a group of board members that can be good advisors to the CEO by calling on their significant experience sets with consumer products, distribution, capital formation and strategic corporate turnarounds.

With only two members allowed on the Board, with Faro being one, this is clearly not a focus of the company's leadership. It is clear at this point that Faro, Ju and Ruckdaeschel believe they have what it will take to execute on the company's goals.

One of the biggest challenges in leadership as an early stage company is the age old issue of running out of money - or hovering on the brink of a total capital drawdown. There is some transparency that MOTA's leadership provides here with how they've handled it in the past, and only time will tell whether the path less traveled will work favorably for the new company's nonvoting shareholders.

The current debt loads, and the reasons they reached this point, worry me most. They have been floundering with their company's vision, even changing their name as they wander from children's toys to wearable technology to drones.

Along the way, they didn't correctly assess the levels of capital they would need to fulfill their business shift to drones. And lastly, this size of company choosing the public markets, rather than venture capital, private equity, and private investment doesn't meet some pretty basic sniff tests.

In yesterday's (May 21, 2017) interview on CNBC, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) founding investor and past board member Mike Schuh provided a basic principal to investing in early stage companies that could serve us well here. He explains the early investor's ultimate reason to invest, given the vast amounts of issues (both real, perceived and projected) we can easily find in early stage companies:

It's too easy to find the flaws. At some point, in your investing experience, you have to accept that, with the right team, these issues can be dealt with. msn.com, May 22, 2017

Counter Thesis: So the question is simple: What must MOTA Group do to be a worthy investment?

Leadership must execute swiftly and efficiently on reestablishing or creating a new viable supply chain.

Company leadership must also rapidly renew or re-engage small and large retail distribution channel partners; while perfecting a skill they clearly have not displayed in managing manufacturing and inventory against fulfillment. Reducing the added expense of poor manufacturing and fulfillment management will be critical, given the company's propensity for significant material expenses related to a rush on manufacturing and shipping.

It will also be critical, with such a small R&D budget (if any), that current MOTA drone(s) concepts are ready for the commercial and government markets. And that they aren't duds.

MOTA leadership will need to display their ability to land significant government and military contracts.

And lastly, MOTA will need to prove they can grow shareholder value, and likely the least path of resistance for this company will be to create a compelling reason to be a target for acquisition (likely best case scenario) or merger (possible alternative scenario).

It comes down to the jockeys rather than the horse - or the leadership rather than the widget. The industry is compelling. Drones are here to stay, and industry growth projections as presented by MOTA seem reasonable.

To be sure, I predict that they are going to carry out a plan to build MOTA into an acquirable company. MOTA as an acquisition target is compelling for many reasons, including:

the company's size will make them easy for most of their competitors to acquire; the company's size allows an alternative scenario in a merger a viable possibility; and a publicly traded company often gets a higher multiple in an acquisition - a clear advantage to new MOTA shareholders.

Conclusion

With MOTA's debt situation cleared up, it is easier to see possible positive outcomes to subscribing to the MOTA IPO. But additional significant risks, as I wrote about them in my previous report, remain the same, with the biggest risk being that of the company's leadership experience and ability to execute. MOTA leadership could prove me wrong, given the company will have a clean, debt-free balance sheet, and a clear vision for the worldwide drone market. To be sure, this vision has many challenges, and with MOTA, past issues could still haunt their ability to move forward.

But as a steward of my capital as a prospective MOTA shareholder, I must steer clear of the MOTA IPO.

I may include MOTA in the Pearly Pig Takeover Target portfolio at some point in the future, but not anytime soon.

