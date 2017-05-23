Valero Provides A Good Return To Shareholders

Valero's revenue has been declining for years, but at the same time the company managed to increase its FCF margin.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has not seen its stock move as much as investors might have liked in these past two years. Volatility was certainly present, but looking at the overall share price performance, the volatility did not do it any good. I believe that this lack of positive price action gives investors a good buy-and-hold opportunity due to the fact that this company offers a great return to investors.

FCF Growth

Since 2012, the company has been having trouble growing its top line and has actually seen it decline by 45%. This is part of the reason for the underperformance. But what to me seems to be much more important than just revenue growth is FCF growth. And when we look at the chart below, we can see that Valero has managed to grow its FCF despite seeing its revenue decrease dramatically.

Now, it looks like revenue is starting to pick up as well. This could result in a very welcome upward move of Valero's shares.

Ethanol

In the most recent quarter for example, Valero broke a record in its Ethanol business. The company managed to have a record quarter in terms of production volumes resulting from higher ethanol prices as well as strong demand for ethanol exports. Now, although it is great to see progress in the ethanol business, this segment is good for only about 5% of the total revenue.

Refining

The main segment that provides almost all of the revenue is Refining. And here the company is also performing well with more improvements expected. It so happens that the supply of crude oil is currently seeing a surge in the US. This can be seen quite clearly in the graph below where the number of active oil rigs in the US is outlined.

Since the first half of 2016, the number of active oil rigs in the US has steadily been increasing with no real end in sight. More active oil rigs means a higher oil production which in turn means more business for Valero. Management mentioned this increased supply during its latest earnings call:

"As production ramps up and more domestic sweet crude makes its way to the Gulf Coast our refineries in the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast are prepared to capture the feedstock opportunities."

The increased active oil rigs in the US and therefore US oil production is partly due to the OPEC deal to cut back its oil production. US companies have immediately moved in to fill up the gap as much as they could. As expectations are that the OPEC deal will hold for some time in the future, we can see the number of active US oil rigs to increase as well without seeing the oil price rally.

Better Times Ahead

Because of this, it looks like the bottom for the revenue decline has been set as the company already saw strong yoy growth numbers during the most recent two quarters (10.3% and 38.6%). This along with a strong increased FCF margin makes sure that there will be a healthy stream of cash flow as well.

Other than that the company also focuses on wind energy, which will provide a more diversified income stream in the future.

Big Positives for Shareholders

What basically makes this stock such a good pick for long-term investors is the sustainable high dividend yield and significant cash flow. The stock pays out a dividend yield of 4.4%, which it can easily pay out from its FCF while also having enough cash flow left to pay off debt and repurchase shares. Earlier I showed how much the FCF and FCF margin have increased with expectations that top-line growth will result in even more FCF going forward.

The first chart showed that the company made $3.93 bln in FCF over the past 12 months. The company only had to spend $1.14 bln on its dividends. Since only about $1 bln was spent on CFI (minus CAPEX), the company still had more than enough cash to buy back shares and improve its balance sheet. This shows that management is willing and able to return money to its shareholders while also improving its overall business without deteriorating the health of the company.

High RIN Prices

The future looks bright for Valero, but not without risks. The RIN prices have declined compared to 2016, but they still remain a headwind. Management itself said that RIN's expense remains an issue for the company at the current level. But companies are currently looking for ways to lower these costs just like Valero is doing. And with a president like Donald Trump, this could very well end in a welcome cost reduction.

Conclusion

Valero's stock looks very attractive at current levels. A high sustainable dividend yield should be enough for long-term investors to buy this stock. But if that is not enough, then they should consider the improving results and low valuation, as the shares currently trade at a forward P/E and a current P/FCF of 10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.