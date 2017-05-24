Big Tobacco Yield At A Low Price

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is a less-known and thus often overlooked British tobacco stock, yet the company's dividend is attractive, and its valuation is rather low in comparison to how other big tobacco stocks are priced.

Imperial trades at $48 right now, which is near the upper end of its 52 week trading range, whereas the company's shares bottomed a little above $40 last fall.

The investment case, as stated by the company itself, looks rather simple: The company plans to invest for growth in promising markets, with a focus on high profitability, whilst generating additional value by holding costs down (or, even better, cutting them). At the same time the company's strong cash generation allows for attractive dividend growth, with the company's targeting a double digit pace for the next few years.

This doesn't sound very different from what other tobacco stocks are doing, but luckily the industry allows for several highly profitable companies. The 10% dividend growth rate is a little higher than what we can expect from most other big tobacco stocks, although this dividend comes with a couple of peculiarities:

When we look at the company's dividend history, we see a rather confusing up and down. The reason is that Imperial's four quarterly dividends do not all have the same size: The Q1 and Q4 dividends are big, the Q2 and Q3 dividends are smaller -- yet, overall, the company's dividends (on an annual basis) are growing. The smaller, mid-year dividends were increased from 21.4p in 2015 to 23.5p in 2016 to 25.8p in 2017, at the same time the bigger quarterly dividends were increased as well, with the most recent hike being a 10.2% increase to 54.1p.

Why Imperial is paying out its dividends in this rather odd manor is unknown to me, and I believe the company could attract more investors if its dividend policy was more in line with that of other tobacco (as well as non-tobacco) stocks: four quarterly dividends at the same level, one annual rise.

Nevertheless, the total annual payout for the trailing twelve months of 157p is not bad at all:

IMBBY Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The yield stands at 4% right now and is expected to grow further -- after all, Imperial has guided for 10% annual increases.

US Dollar to British Pound Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Another thing investors have to keep in mind is that the dividends are declared in the UK currency pound sterling, thus forex rates can affect the actual payout for all investors not based in the UK. As the US dollar has risen quite substantially versus the Pound over the last years, the dividend growth U.S.-based investors got was lower than the growth rate in Imperial's declared dividends.

The consensus estimate for Imperial's 2017 earnings per share is 277 pence, which translates to $3.55. With Imperial's share price standing at $48, this means that company is trading at a little below 14 times forward earnings estimates -- a pretty low valuation versus the broad market as well as versus big tobacco peers:

PM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI), British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) as well as Altria (NYSE:MO) all trade at substantially higher valuations based on this year's expected earnings.

Takeaway

Imperial Brands isn't the biggest tobacco company, and it isn't the one with the best brands either, and there also are some oddities about how it pays its dividends, but overall Imperial Brands looks like a good tobacco play. A high dividend yield (4%), attractive dividend growth (10% annually) and a relatively low forward valuation make Imperial a tobacco stock one should at least take a closer look at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a long position in Imperial over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.