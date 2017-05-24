Glencore Back In Acquisition Mode: An Accretive Purchase Could Set Up A Mammoth Sale

Glencore is the most aggressive commodities trading merchant company in the world. Ivan Glasenberg ran the coal business for Marc Rich, the infamous and notorious commodities trader who started the firm under his name in the 1980s. Glencore is not only a commodities trading firm; they have interests in production and raw material infrastructure around the globe. With headquarters in Switzerland, the company has been able to operate in the global commodities business without many of the regulations and roadblocks that have destroyed or impeded other businesses in the sector.

Glencore has faced its fair share of problems over recent years. An aggressive acquisition policy when commodities prices hit highs in 2011 through 2013 saddled the company with a mountain of debt. Glencore's share price sunk in early 2016 and it looked like the company could be facing bankruptcy given the debt levels from the Xstrata merger in 2013. However, the company cut expenses and sold assets to reduce its debt load, and now the shares have moved appreciably higher. Recently the company had a big score when it became involved in a three-way deal with Rosneft, the Russian oil giant, and the Qatari sovereign wealth fund. For a small investment of around $300 million euros, Glencore will have the marketing rights to a huge share of oil production from Russia and Qatar. The program of cutting expenses and eliminating debt via sales of strategic assets put the company in a position where it could participate in the deal.

On Tuesday, May 23 Glencore proved to the markets that they are ready to pursue a massive deal as they made a bid for the Bunge Limited, the agricultural and food firm that operates on the global basis with lots of its business domicile in Brazil. Brazil is a nation blessed with climate for growing crops and massive commodities production. Bringing Bunge under the Glencore umbrella will create another dominant tentacle or vertical for the firm which already is the 800-pound gorilla in the commodities merchant and production businesses.

Sold some agricultural assets and now wants to buy a huge one

After the banks clamped down on Glencore's debt levels in 2016, the company sold a 50% interest in the company's agribusiness to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $2.5 billion in April 2016 and a 9.9% stake to the British Columbia Investment Management Corp. for $624.9 million in cash. Glencore used the proceeds of the sales to pay down debt, but the deals valued the agribusiness which Glencore continues to hold a majority share in at $6.25 billion. At the same time, Glencore cut expenses and sold off other assets such as the Las Bambas copper producing property in Peru. Las Bambas went to the Chinese who purchased one of the largest copper mines in the world for $7 billion again using the proceeds to reduce debt.

As a result of the aggressive M&A activity, Glencore's shares soared. Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, GLNCY moved from lows of $1.95 per share in January 2016 to highs of $8.62 on February 20, an increase of over 342$ in thirteen short months. On May 23 GLNCY shares were trading at the $7.526 level after making their latest foray to increase the value of their agricultural business around the world.

GLNCY announced their desire to buy Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), an $11 billion agribusiness with interests in Brazil and the United States, the nations that are the world's leading producers of corn, soybeans, sugar, coffee and many other agricultural commodities. Shares in BG jumped 16% after the news. Source: CQG

As the chart of BG highlights, the shares were trading north of $80 per share in March, but they dipped down to below $70 in May. On May 23 after the news of the GLNCY interest in the company the shares exploded back over the $80 per share level. BG is a big operator in the agricultural business in two of the most important producing nations in the world when it comes to food production.

Bunge has a foothold in the U.S. and Brazil

Bunge is a major player in the agricultural markets in the Americas, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company operates businesses in grains, oilseeds, fertilizers, edible oils, milling, sugar, and biofuels. In Brazil, BG is a leading producer of sugar-based ethanol. In the U.S. the company is a major processor of soybeans into soybean products which are soybean meal and oil. Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Bunge are the world's leading companies in the sector and the addition of BG to Glencore's majority-owned $6.25 billion agricultural business would likely boost the value to $20 billion as the acquisition is likely to be accretive.

Brazil is the world's number one producer of coffee and sugar and a major corn and soybean producer. The United States is the world's leader in corn and soybean production and a major and influential wheat producer. Adding BG to Glencore's agricultural portfolio will make the company one of, if not the leading agricultural company in the world.

Bunge compliments Glencore's portfolio

Glencore has become a world leader in energy, metals, and mining by seizing control of those markets. Glencore owns significant production and infrastructure which puts them in a position to directly feel the pulse of the markets as a merchant dealing with commodities consumers on every corner of the earth.

The agricultural markets have been hurting over recent years. Since the drought of 2012, the prices of corn, soybeans, wheat and many other agricultural commodities have fallen dramatically. Inventories have increased to record levels after four straight years of bumper harvests. However, the one constant over the years of sufficient supplies has been that global demand for food continues to rise with the population on a daily basis. Over past years, the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report issued by the USDA has consistently reported record demand for almost all grains. More mouths to feed each day means that the world has become dependent on bumper crops each year. Glencore's purchase of Bunge would put the company in the perfect position to profit from growing demand for food while controlling a large portion of the world's crop and crop processing business.

When it comes to the most important grain in the world, wheat, Glencore already has a tight and long-standing relationship with one of the world's dominant producers.

The Russian connection in grains

Russia is a major wheat producer. In fact, both Russia and Ukraine are two of the top ten wheat-producing nations in the world. Glencore's relationship with Russia, by virtue of their ongoing agribusiness and a recent deal with Rosneft, is about as good as it gets in the world of commodities. After the Rosneft deal, President Putin offered the CEO of Glencore, Ivan Glasenberg, the high honor of the order of friendship.

The BG purchase will round out Glencore's position in the food business and because of the price weakness in the sector; they will be buying the company on a dip. Glencore and Glasenberg are perhaps the smartest operators in the world of commodities, and it is possible a BG acquisition will set the company up for another mammoth sale in 2018 or 2019 to an anxious buyer.

Setting up for bids in the industry from the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund

When Glencore sold the minority stake in its agribusiness to the Canadians in 2016 one of the losing bidders was the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. In 2018, the Saudis will sell 5% or more of their crown jewel, the oil producing giant Aramco. It is probable that the company will garner the highest valuation in history and Aramco could have a market cap of more than $1 trillion. The proceeds from the Saudi sale will go to fund the nation's sovereign wealth fund.

I cannot help but think the longer term strategy for Glencore will be to sell a percentage of their dominating agricultural business to the Saudis after the IPO next year. The accretive purchase of BG will create a global agricultural presence that is worth more than the sum of its parts. It is possible that the business will be worth north of $20 billion especially if the agricultural business starts to improve and prices rise in the months and years ahead.

Glencore has gotten its financial house in order over the past year. It is probable that the $11 billion purchase will weigh on GLNCY shares in the immediate future. However, the current desire to buy Bunge Limited may result in moving the company into a dominant position in another commodity vertical. I am a scale down buyer of GLNCY stock on any dip over the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been long this stock for over one year