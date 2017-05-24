Gold Sits Near The Middle Of Its Trading Range Waiting To Move To New 2017 Highs

Over the past year, gold has had its ups and downs. The yellow metal rallied to a high of $1377.50 per ounce in July 2016. The precious metal then fell to lows of $1123.90 in December before rising to $1297.40 on April 17. So far this year, the peak has been at the April highs, and the lows were at $1152.20 on the active month June COMEX futures contract. Gold has traded inside the range since last July; it has not been able to make a higher high nor a lower low.

The middle of the trading range since July 2016 is at $1250.70 per ounce and the precious metal closed at $1252 on Tuesday, May 23. Gold is sitting near the middle of its trading range, but all signs point to a path of least resistance that is higher these days. Gold just survived its most recent journey to the downside, and it seems to be building cause to try the upside once again.

Higher lows and higher highs since December 2016

Gold has been making a series of higher lows and higher highs in 2017. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June COMEX gold futures highlights, the precious metal reached a low of $1129.80 in December 2016, and since then it has been climbing higher. After recovering from the late 2016 lows, gold reached a high of $1268.10 on February 27, and a correction took the yellow metal back down to $1198 on March 10. Gold then moved to $1297.40 on April 17 and corrected back down to $1214.30 on May 9. The next move to the upside is currently under way.

The path of least resistance is likely higher for three reasons

The path of least resistance for gold is currently higher after its most recent downside correction. Gold hit its all-time peak back in 2011 at just over $1920 per ounce. A correction from the highs took the price 45.5% lows when it traded to $1046.20 in December 2015, but since then the precious commodity has been climbing bullish steps once again.

One of the factors that contributed to the selloff in gold back in 2014 was the sudden 27% rally in the U.S. dollar which climbed from under 79 on the dollar index to over 100 from May 2014 through March 2015. The inverse price relationship between the dollar and gold was one of the reasons for price weakness, and now it could be one of the three supportive factors for the price of gold over coming months.

Reason one: A weakening dollar and a turbulent global political and economic landscape

The dollar index traded at its highest level since 2002 in January 2017 when the greenback soared to 103.815. On the day that the dollar index hit its peak, gold was trading at around the $1170 level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the June dollar index futures contract illustrates, the dollar has been trading in inverse fashion to gold, making lower highs and lower lows throughout 2017. The dollar index is currently trading around the 97 level which is just above its most recent low at 96.70 on May 22. The trend in the dollar is lower despite wide interest rate differentials with the euro and yen. However, the result of the French election where the citizens of the nation elected a pro-EU President was supportive for the euro currency and removed the uncertainty about the survival of the European Union from the equation. Moreover, comments over recent months from the President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, could mean that the days of quantitative easing and short-term rates at negative forty basis points could be coming to an end in 2017 or early 2018. The prospects for rising rates in Europe have been enough to cause the euro to rise to over $1.12 against the dollar, which is the highest level since November 2016. The stronger euro has weakened the dollar since the French election. At the same time, President Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have not been shy about talking the dollar down to improve the competitive position of U.S. companies around the world. Technical support for the dollar is at 95.75 and then at 91.88, the lows from election night and May 2016 respectively. A challenge of these technical support levels could launch the price of gold to the upside.

At the same time, the global political and economic landscapes remain dicey. On the economic front, Italy remains a basket case in Europe, and there is a potential for a Greece-like bailout shortly. On the political front, President Trump faces a mountain of controversy and investigations in Washington DC. The firing of the FBI Director has caused some members of the legislature to call for impeachment proceedings. The world remains a turbulent place with North Korea continuing to ignore warnings from nations around the globe and firing more test missiles as recently as this week. The horrible terrorist attack that killed twenty and injured scores of people, many of them children, on Monday, May 23 in Manchester, England is just another reminder of the fear and uncertainty created by ISIS and other terrorist organizations implanted across Europe and around the world. Gold is a barometer of fear and uncertainty, and the current global environment continues to support demand for the yellow metal.

Reason two: Signs from another alternative currency

Many traditional investors and traders write off the price action in Bitcoin as a Ponzi-scheme or a far out fad. However, it is hard to argue that the move from 6 cents in 2010 to $2300 this week for the cryptocurrency is anything less than extraordinary and a move that commands our attention. Bitcoin is a phenomenon in that it is a currency or means of exchange that flies below the radar of governmental or central bank control on both a national and supranational basis. In Japan and other nations around the world, Bitcoin is accepted by business for payment. While the cryptocurrency has a wide range of attraction for those involved in illegitimate and illegal businesses such as drug smuggling, arms dealing, computer hacking and ransom, it is also gaining in popularity for those involved in legitimate businesses. Blockchain technology or distributed ledger technology (DLT) has, in many ways, validated Bitcoin which initially validated DLT.

Bitcoin is a means of exchange that flies below the radar of governments. It has become a tool for those in countries with non-convertible currencies to move their wealth around the world. The price of Bitcoin is a result of supply and demand for a limited number of Bitcoins. The skyrocketing demand for the cryptocurrency is a commentary on the status quo reserve currencies of the world like the dollar, yen, euro, as well as other paper monies printed by governments. The value of these fiat currencies derives from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the notes or mint the coins. Bitcoin is a new take on money and the fact that technology has caused the world to turn digital over recent years. The attraction of Bitcoin is that it has a limited supply and institutional or governmental forces cannot influence the value of the asset. The move in Bitcoin means that paper money has become a lot less valuable in Bitcoin terms. Gold and silver have a long history of attraction for the same reason, and the recent explosion in the price of Bitcoin could mean that demand for precious metals is also on the rise. While Bitcoin is the newest currency in the world, gold and silver are the oldest, and with the same properties of attraction, I view the price action in Bitcoin as a harbinger for a higher value of gold. On May 10, Bitcoin was trading at a $490 premium to gold after moving to a premium to the yellow metal for the first time in history this year. As of this week, that premium has moved to over $1000 per ounce. Bitcoin is likely in bubble mode here, but the comment it is making on the value of paper money is something that we should not ignore.

Reason three: A shift of momentum on the monthly chart

The long term technical picture for gold is starting to look like the metal has built cause to move higher, perhaps to a new high above the 2016 peak. Source: CQG

As the monthly gold chart highlights, the slow stochastic which is a momentum indicator for the price of the yellow metal is threatening to cross higher in neutral territory after exhibiting a bearish price momentum since last October when it crossed into a negative trend. If the metric can cross to the upside, the price of gold is likely to move above the July 2016 highs at $1377.50 per ounce.

Gold is currently trading at around the $1255 per ounce level, in the middle of its trading range over the past six months, but it looks to me like it is building cause for a move higher. Source: CQG

On the quarterly chart dating back to 1974, momentum shifted higher in 2015. The trend in gold on a long-term basis continues to be higher. A weak dollar, a world filled with economic and political landmines, rising demand for a currency instrument that flies below governmental radar and a strong technical position on long-term charts could all add up to a spectacular rally in the price of gold in the months ahead. $1255 per ounce could look pretty cheap next year at this time as it appears the stars are lining up for gold and perhaps for other precious metals which have a long history as commodities and currency tools.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.