Keep Buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) is well known around the world for its non-alcoholic beverages such as Dr Pepper, 7UP, and Schweppes carbonated soft drinks (CDSs). However, the company offers much more than that, including other CDSs and non-carbonated beverages (NCDs) like Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's and FIJI mineral water. It is currently in the list of hot stocks among such beverage producers as Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The company is doing well in terms of key financial and operating metrics, although its stock is virtually flat year over year. In comparison, the S&P 500 is up almost 17% over the same time period.

Starting with the overall picture, we see Dr Pepper's two major segments - CSDs and NCBs - up +1% and -2% in terms of revenue growth, respectively. Should the portfolio stay the same for the rest of 2017, it will be harder for the company to achieve expected growth figures, which were recently revised. However, it seems like the acquisition of Bai is the lifeboat that will bring DPS back to its bullish trend. It is not just the newly owned brand that is attractive for the company and its investors but the overall strategy. Take a look at the Q1 2017 conference call's transcript regarding the strategy:

"But as we've said and you can say Rockstar is an example. We lost the brand principally years ago. We had in the West Coast distribution and now we've lost it. We've always said there's a risk we don't control these brands. But now we control Bai. And yeah, I know we paid $1.7 billion for the brand but now it's 4% of our portfolio and we control it. There is - the alternative for us is to simply not do what we are doing, to close down our distribution system, gen up as much innovation as we can internally. Whatever that might cost us, and we do it ourselves." (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Although Bai represents just 4% of DPS's total net sales in 1Q17, it had a massive impact on growth, accounting for half of the quarter's revenue growth of 2%. We think the brand can bring growth numbers back to the historical averages.

"We have recently done some research on Bai and learned that while trial is low on the brand, repeat rates are higher than we have historically experienced, giving us confidence in our strategy of driving trial and awareness with consumers." (Source: Yahoo Finance)

We should also compare the growth metrics with the closest peers to see the changes. While Coca-Cola has struggled a lot during the last year and Pepsi has been born again, it is Dr Pepper Snapple that has been in the black in terms of revenue growth over the last four years. The recent negative net income growth of -3% is not significant keeping in mind that the company has acquired Bai with a $41 million increase in SG&A. Overall, the Bai's story has contributed a $34 million loss in the operating income, partially offset by a $28 million gain on DPS's initial equity investment in the company (basically, changes in accounting treatment).

Moving to the return metrics and margins, we see that DPS is well positioned among its competitors. It is well ahead of the industry's averages in terms of gross profit, operating profit, and net margins standing at 59.9%, 21.8%, and 13.2% of revenue, respectively. There is still a room for growth in terms of ROE and ROA metrics, which are currently at 39.2% and 9.2%, respectively.

Dr Pepper has borrowed a lot of debt in January which caused the total debt-to-equity metric to reach a level of 204.1%, still far lower than its competitors'. Since there are no significant changes in the inventory levels in light of the recent acquisition of Bai, as stated in the conference call, the inventory turnover remains better than average.

"The stuff that they reshipped to us, it was still in our inventory, in our company, related party, we can't recognize it, so in essence the profit that they would have made on their side from shipping to their largest customer for the most part, they couldn't recognize. This is a one-time event." (Source: Yahoo Finance)

What does the market think of Dr Pepper? The company is somewhat undervalued with a ~ 19% upside potential based on the industry's average P/E ratio. Historically, there has been a gap between the non-alcoholic beverages' P/E ratio and the company's multiple, which currently stands at 18.9x vs. the industry's mean of 23.9x.

When looking at the company's policy on shareholder compensation, we see the dividend yield decreasing continually since 2013 and currently standing at 2.4% of its market capitalization compared with the 3.1% ratio four years ago. While it may seem unpleasant, the dividend per share metric is growing continuously.

This can be explained both by growing dividends and constant share buybacks. The decrease in the yield is explained by growing market capitalization.

Conclusion

Evidently, Dr Pepper Snapple Group's stock is solid in terms of fundamentals. The acquisition of Bai should restart top-line growth and help reshape the company's current portfolio. Based on the key data, it seems that Dr Pepper is the stock of choice in the sector. Hence, if you are into beverage stocks, consider buying Dr Pepper's shares for the long term. In addition, consider utilizing stock options in particular using the collar strategy to protect the position from abrupt negative changes in the stock's value.

