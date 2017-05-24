Nike: Still The Best Bet In The Industry, At An Attractive Entry Point

Context, Leaders and Laggards

I have a different approach to sport goods stocks in comparison to many investors. I find it difficult to value, trade and invest in any sport goods stock using the same approach. I have been short Under Armour (UAA, UA) for a while and started to accumulate Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares a few months ago. I have recently opened a long on Skechers (NYSE:SKX) and a short on Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF, OTCQX:ADDYY) shares two weeks ago. My investment horizons on these stocks vary a lot - short term on Adidas, medium term on SKX and UAA, long term on NKE. With this premise, I want to share a few thoughts on why my investment horizon changes and why NKE is the only position I am comfortable with from a long-term perspective.

A look at the historical performance of these companies tells us something interesting. In the last 15 years, Skechers and Under Armour were able to grow revenue from a few hundred million dollars to a few billion. Although they remain small players compared to Nike and Adidas, they have managed to conquer a sizeable niche in the market. Anyway, no discussion where these stocks are put on the same level of Nike and Adidas can be considered serious. These companies are still affected by either a scale disadvantage or excessive geographical concentration. Skechers is geographically diversified but almost 90% smaller than Nike. Under Armour is a bit bigger than Skechers, but the brand is still insignificant outside the United States. I am going to avoid an extensive discussion of these stocks, as I cover them in other articles, but let's just highlight a simple fact. As you can see in the chart below, all these companies have seen a substantial growth in revenue in the last 15 years, supported by a favorable secular trend in athleisure.

Although smaller players like Under Armour and Skechers managed to grow faster than the bigger players, Nike's dominance remains evident as before. Adidas is the only competitor that can be a problem for the company, and its recent growth is the main reason why NKE corrected in 2016. Adidas benefited from favorable trends that made its products highly attractive to millennials and managed to become the second best-performing athletic shoes brand in the United States, surpassing Under Armour. In a few developed markets, the brand has managed to perform in line with or slightly better than Nike. Anyway, the company has still a long way to go before reaching Nike's scale:

This is not the first time that Adidas has shown a strong rally supported by an increase in market share. I converted Adidas' revenue from euros to US dollars and compared it to Nike's revenue. As we can see in the chart below, Adidas's market share has seen up and downs in the last 15 years, with revenue levels oscillating between 58% and 92% of Nike's levels. Nonetheless, Adidas has always been a laggard in terms of profitability. Its operating margin has always been 30-50% lower, even now that the company's market share has increased significantly.

Why has Adidas, a brand born 14 years before Nike, not managed to perform as well as Nike even during the periods of strong expansion? In another article, I wrote that this difference is strongly related to Nike's dominant position in North America. It's very clear if you look at the annual reports. Last year was relatively strong for Adidas, but still, operating margin in North America was just 6.3% against 18% in Western Europe. It can compete with Nike in almost any market, but the scale disadvantage in North America is evident. Last year, Adidas generated $3,588 million in North American sales, while Nike generated $14,764 million.

This scale disadvantage has a series of consequences. Nike can maintain its leading position more easily as a result of ongoing investments in sponsorships, endorsements and many forms of advertising. The company's financial power strengthens its brand, and vice-versa. Being the market leader in North America with this margin over the main competitor has important consequences. The company can justify high investments in sponsorships and endorsements in basketball, football and other popular sports in North America, something that may be too risky for Adidas. Fashion trends can benefit one brand or another, but I still see sports as the main source of mind share and brand power in the long term.

Valuation and Recent Developments

Nike's slowing growth in the past two years has led the stock to trade at a discount to competitors such as Adidas and Under Armour.

A moderate gap can be justified by the different growth prospects in the short term, but I have doubts on the size of this gap. Nonetheless, I think these multiples are more signs of overvaluation for Under Armour and Adidas rather than undervaluation for Nike. In absolute terms, Nike stock doesn't look dirt-cheap but gives an attractive entry point for the long term. Considering interest rates are near the historical low, a Price/Earnings ratio of 21 and a PEG of 1.5 (2017E) don't look so expensive for a company with a wide moat and that benefits from a favorable secular trend.

Sales and earnings are going to grow for the foreseeable future, although there are short-term factors that can have an impact on the level of growth. In particular, Nike could continue to feel the pressure of Adidas, which could keep gaining market share at the expense of the former. Nonetheless, there are signs that suggest this pressure is weakening, starting with Adidas management guidance of 11-12% growth for 2017, lower than last year's 14% and much lower than last quarter's 18.9%. This means we can expect the growth rate to fall somewhere near 9-10% in one of this year's quarters, a fast convergence with Nike's 6-7%.

In the past few weeks, sportswear stocks fell, together with many stocks in the retail industry. The market reacted very badly to earnings reports from department store companies such as Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), although these companies confirmed their guidance for 2017. Nike and its peers fell between 10% and 15% in the past 4 weeks. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported a slight miss and revised guidance downwards but still expects good growth for 2017. Besides that, there is not much that should not be already priced in Nike's 13.5% decline since the top reached in March.

Short-Term Perspective

I continue to believe Nike is a stock to hold for the long term, but it's useful to look at the stock from a short-to-medium term perspective too. Besides Adidas' management expectations of slowing growth, which downsizes the problem of market share loss, a series of product launches can help sales regain some traction. I have already shared some thoughts on Nike's tactic of re-launching old successes such as the Nike Air Max 95 and several models of Air Max 97 (Silver, Gold and the recently announced Neon), and I confirm my positive view. These re-launches will help the Air Max line regain traction with relatively low investment.

It may be an effect of the re-launch of La Silver and La Gold, an indirect effect of Adidas' slowing growth, or more probably, a combination of these and other factors, yet there are signs that the Nike brand is stabilizing. The chart below shows the YoY variation in search interest for Nike and Adidas on Google. In terms of searches, Adidas has been growing faster than Nike for a while, but the differential is falling at an extremely fast rate. You will also notice that in the last two months, the variation for Nike has been stabilizing, while that for Adidas has kept falling.

Final Thoughts

I have been bullish on Nike for a while, and I took advantage of the recent correction to buy more shares. I think the right approach with the stock is a long-term position, but I saw some signs that suggest the current level is a good entry point.

There are several reasons why Nike is a good long-term holding:

Looking at the business, we see the company owns one of the strongest apparel brands and the strongest sportswear brand in the world. Brand power, geographical diversification and the dominant position in North America are factors that guarantee higher margins. The higher margins give Nike the financial strength to continue its rich investments in endorsements and sponsorships, while defending the company from the possibility of aggressive expansion from Adidas and other competitors.

Looking at financials, there are several characteristics to like besides the relatively high margins. The company has a solid balance sheet, with a current ratio above 3 and a total Debt/EBITDA of 0.4. A growing dividend and a buyback policy show shareholder-friendly behavior that helps the bullish thesis.

The recent correction and the hints that Adidas's momentum is slowing signal a good entry point.

