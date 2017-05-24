Prospect Capital: Is This Just Fool's Gold?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a BDC much in the news of late. Its price has been knocked down enough that a purchase at the current market price might be worth the considerable risk that the dividend will soon be cut.

PSEC is a popular BDC, is it a good one?

PSEC is certainly popular, some 45,000 SA readers follow it, but is it a good investment? One indicator is its credit rating. S&P gives it a BBB- rating.

That isn't as good as Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) but it is investment grade. While the negative outlook might cause some concern, PSEC is worth a deeper look.

Nicholas McCullum of Sure Dividend certainly likes it as he explains here. He makes some compelling arguments as I know I would like to add a company that pays me a 12% dividend yield to my portfolio. Since that is higher than what MAIN pays and the two companies are in the same market, that means there are more perceived risks with PSEC. What are those risks and what impact will they have on my portfolio's ability to produce a growing stream of dividends?

First things first, how safe is the dividend?

As a dividend growth investor, I strongly desire a growing dividend. I am willing to make a trade of higher current yield for dividend growth when the yield is high and the dividend is very safe. PSEC's yield is certainly high, so the question is how safe is that dividend?

Scott Kennedy always does a good job in peering into the inner workings of business development corporations (BDCs) like PSEC. He produces such an analysis for the SA Community here. Scott had previously estimated that PSEC had a 60% chance of maintaining its dividend. With its actual results for the latest quarter falling short of his estimates, I think it likely has an even lower chance of maintaining the dividend. Unless something changes dramatically, I think PSEC will be cutting its dividend again.

Let's look at some graphs and see what they say

I think looking at some graphs from YCharts® will provide some additional information.

This first graph shows total NII, per share NII and shares outstanding for PSEC. I find it somewhat negative that around October last year, despite increasing the number of shares (and thus having money to buy more assets) PSEC had a decrease in NII. However, while it is only a single quarter, I find the latest decrease in NII very serious.

In the above graph I take a longer look at NII and shares outstanding. I have circled three periods of interest. In the first period, just before January of 2015, PSEC issued a bunch of new shares, and despite that the total NII remain flat. Now it could be that the increase in NII was just delayed, but it still concerns me. The next period was actually a good one, because NII decreased its share count and maintained NII. I would like it better if the NII had gone up, but it did on a per-share basis, so that is good. The final identified period, starting in July of 2016, saw PSEC issuing more shares, but its NII remained flat and even decreased. From a shareholder perspective, it's not good to have one's ownership stake be diluted, but it's even worse if you are getting a smaller piece of a smaller pie. It can work out okay to get a smaller share of a bigger pie, but there is no positive way to look at getting a smaller share of a smaller pie.

Looking at their presentation during the earnings conference call I see a slide that points out an additional area of concern. I have circled the item.

Of particular note is that debt increased rather markedly in Q2. I don't like that EBITDA actually decreased during the quarter when the debt was taken on. If a company takes on more debt while earnings decrease (even before the effect of the additional costs to service the larger debt are accounted for), that calls into question the effectiveness of management. I also find it interesting to compare the slide from the Q2 presentation with a similar slide from the Q3 presentation.

Notice that EBITDA continues to decline even in the quarter after taking on the additional debt. I do notice that leverage has been reduced, but it's still above what it was when the earnings were higher. I can buy that it's not bad management to add debt in one quarter and not see the increase in income from the new assets till the next quarter, but that isn't what we are seeing here. It could be that earnings are declining even faster than they appear to be but that decline is being partially masked by the new assets. I am not sure which state I find more alarming.

Nothing in these metrics leads me to believe that Scott is being too conservative in his estimates about PSEC. Coupled with the fact that Q3 came in below his expectations, it's possible his earlier prediction on the safety of the dividend was too optimistic. I also don't like that PSEC refinanced several large loans with its customers and didn't disclose this during the quarter but waited till the earnings report. I have to ask if there are any such similar surprises that have already happened but that shareholders won't hear about for months.

PSEC isn't going out of business anytime soon. And while I think there is a good chance of a dividend cut soon, I don't see the dividend being eliminated entirely. So the question is, taking those facts into account, is PSEC trading at a price that will make it a good investment despite the risks?

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Normally I look at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) to get the various parameters I need for this calculation, but between dividend cuts and freezes, PSEC don't qualify for inclusion. Since the dividend hasn't been increased for some time, and the last change was a cut, I will do my DDM calculation assuming that the dividend will never grow.

Assuming that the $1 dividend will never increase yields a NPV for such a dividend stream of $15.63. However, given the likelihood of a dividend cut I want a 25% discount to provide a margin of safety for that and an additional 5% each for the decline in total investment income, the decline in the NAV, the discount in share price to NAV, and the miss on NII per share. Taking all of that into account puts my buy price at anything under $9. PSEC is currently trading around $8.35, so it is a buy at the current market price.

Using slightly different parameters, starting with the dividend being cut to $0.75 and taking 5% discounts each of the decline in total investment income, the decline in the NAV, the discount in share price to NAV, the miss on NII per share and the fact that I might have underestimated the dividend cut, I still get a buy price of $9.

This is a very calculated roll of the dice. I fully expect the share price to decline more when the dividend is actually cut. I wouldn't be surprised if the share price slowly declines this week as well. So if you decide to buy now, make sure you are willing to hold through that.

Conclusion

PSEC is a fairly popular BDC that pays a pretty high yield. Looking into the company, it's clear that a large factor in that high yield is due to the risks PSEC and its shareholder face. That is why it has so much higher a yield than MAIN, which is in similar markets. The market can be irrational, but it's not dumb. It may be over-estimating the risks, but they are there.

At the current market price and with the current dividend payment, PSEC would be a good buy. Even factoring in the effects of a dividend cut I still think the current market price makes a purchase worth the risk. I think the share price will trend down from here over the next week or so and fully expect a big hit when the dividend is actually cut (even when a dividend cut seems fully priced in, it seems to me like some investors are surprised and then panic when it actually happens). This is a calculated roll of the dice, so do not expect SWAN performance. Know yourself before you make this purchase. If you buy at $9 and it goes to $6 when they announce the dividend cut, do not buy this stock if you are then going to sell under those conditions. If you are already retired, this stock might not be a good choice if you need all or most of the dividends your portfolio generates.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.