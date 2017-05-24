Pfizer Vs. Merck: 4 Reasons One Is The Superior Choice

Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't numerous risks that could result in significant short-term downturns for either stock.

One peer in particular, Pfizer, is a far superior long-term investment for a number of reasons, especially at today's valuations.

However, when you actually look deeper into the fundamentals of the company, it becomes clear that Merck is a far inferior choice to higher-yielding and faster-growing rivals.

Merck, as one of the world's largest drug makers, is a staple of millions of high-yield portfolios.

In today's overheated stock market, there aren't many undervalued names that you can invest in. However, pharmaceuticals happens to be one such industry rich in quality, undervalued, high-yield dividend growth names.

However, that doesn't mean you can blindly buy just any Big Pharma. Let's take a look at two titans of the industry, Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), to see why Pfizer is hands down the better dividend growth stock to buy right now.

Merck's Latest Quarter Looks Impressive, But...

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $9.3 billion $9.4 billion 1.3% Net Income $1.1 billion $1.6 billion 37.9% Free Cash Flow $1.9 billion -$0.1 billion -102.8% Shares Outstanding 2.795 billion 2.766 billion -1.0% EPS $0.40 $0.56 40.0% FCF/Share $0.67 -$0.02 -102.9% Dividend $0.46 $0.47 2.2% EPS Payout Ratio 115.0% 83.9% -27.0%

(Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus)

While Merck's most recent top line results were basically flat, the company enjoyed a massive increase in overall profitability, courtesy of two main factors.



(Source: Merck Earnings Release)

First, ongoing cost-cutting efforts (including $1 billion in 2016) helped to lower material and production costs by nearly $600 million. Next, a massive decrease in acquisition and divestiture costs helped fuel gross margin expansion from 61.6% to 68.0%.

For 2017, management is guiding for flat sales, however EPS is expected to soar about 30%. While that sounds amazing, keep in mind that the majority of that is due to the easy comps of 2016, in which restructuring costs related to acquisitions and divestitures were much higher than is projected for this year.

That being said, Merck continues to see very strong growth in its major blockbusters, Gardasil (HPV vaccine) and its oncology immunotherapy drug Keytruda.

In fact, thanks to being approved for several new indications, including 10 which are still pending, analysts believe Keytruda could generate as much as $8 billion in peak annual sales - a 771% increase from 2016's figure.

In addition, Merck's pipeline of 41 drugs in development means it has plenty of promising candidates to help offset the loss of patent protection for several of its drugs, including cholesterol drugs Zetia, Vytorin (generic competition likely in 2017 and 2018), as well as its steroid and decongestant Nasonex. These include biosimilar versions of such blockbusters as Humira, Remicade, Enbrel, Lantus, and Herceptin, which sold $40 billion last year.

In other words, if it can grab even a small slice of these markets, Merck could potentially see a major boost to its top and bottom lines.

Of course, as with all pharmaceutical companies, it's not just loss of patent protection that can ding sales, but also competition from other drug makers who come up with slightly different medications to treat the same indications.

This means that Merck, because of its business model, is trapped on a hamster wheel in which new blockbuster drugs only result in gradual overall growth. That's why, despite the strong growth of Gardasil and Keytruda, management is guiding for flat sales this year, while analysts expect long-term sales growth of just 2% CAGR.

... Pfizer's Long-Term Growth Record Is Far Superior

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $13.0 billion $12.8 billion -1.7% Net Income $3.0 billion $3.1 billion 3.5% FCF $1.4 billion $1.2 billion -8.8% Shares Outstanding 6.214 billion 6.092 billion -2.0% EPS $0.49 $0.51 4.1% FCF/Share $0.22 $0.20 -7.0% Dividend $0.30 $0.32 6.7% EPS Payout Ratio 61.2% 62.7% 2.5%

(Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus)

While Pfizer's bottom line growth wasn't nearly as impressive as Merck's, at least in Q1 2017, it still managed to deliver solid bottom line growth, and more importantly, rewarded dividend lovers with a far superior payout hike, about three times that of Merck.

And just as importantly, the much lower payout ratio means Pfizer is likely to continue outpacing its rival's dividend growth in the coming years due to its long track record of outgrowing Merck.

PFE Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

This growth is likely to be driven by Pfizer's Lyrica (up 12%), Eliquis (up 52%), and, of course, oncology blockbuster Ibrance (up 59%). Then there's the ongoing bolt-on acquisition strategy, including $28.2 billion to acquire Hospira (NYSE:HSP), Medivation (NASDAQ:MDVN), Anacor Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANAC), and two antibiotics from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) which Pfizer bought in 2015 and 2016.

These purchases brought with them numerous strong names, such as Ibrance, which is expected to eventually reach $3 to $5 billion in sales, along with Medivation's Xtandi ($3 billion in sales) and Anacor's Crisaberole, now re-branded Eucrisa ($2 billion in sales).

Add to this Pfizer's massive pipeline of 96 drugs in development, including potential arthritis blockbuster Xeljanz, and ongoing cost-cutting efforts, and it's not hard to see why management is guiding for 6.3% growth in 2017 earnings.

Pfizer's Profitability Is Far Better Than Merck's

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Pfizer 26.3% 13.9% 25.9% 4.4% 12.0% 7.7% Merck 16.2% 10.9% 17.1% 4.5% 10.4% 6.8% Industry Average 20.4% 15.2% NA 6.3% 16.0% NA

(Source: Morningstar)

Analyzing the quality of a management team in the pharmaceutical industry can be very challenging, given that so many external factors are at play. That's why comparing a company's profitability and returns on capital to its industry average can be a nice shortcut to making sure management is being a good steward of investor capital.

As you can see above, Pfizer's profitability and returns on capital are far superior to Merck's. Especially noticeable is Pfizer's far better free cash flow margin, which is ultimately what supplies the FCF that pays and grows the dividend. And while it is true that Merck's 2017 profitability is likely to rise significantly, Pfizer has the distinctive edge at least for now.

Both Have Strong Balance Sheets That Bode Well For Dividend Security

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Pfizer 2.78 13.30 35% 1.44 AA Merck 2.63 15.38 34% 1.59 AA Industry Average 2.20 NA 35% 1.47 NA

(Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A pharmaceutical company's ability to maintain a secure and steadily growing dividend depends on two things: a safe payout ratio and a strong balance sheet.

PFE Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

As you can see, both Merck and Pfizer have slightly above-average leverage levels, thanks to recent acquisitions and aggressive share buyback programs (Pfizer did a $5 billion accelerated buyback program in Q1 with another $6.7 billion in buybacks authorized).

That being said, both companies still have debt/capital levels in line with their industry peers, as well as very safe current ratios, sky-high interest coverage ratios, and very high credit quality. This means both should have no problem continuing to access cheap debt even in a rising rate environment.

Pfizer's Long-Term Dividend Profile Portends Far Better Total Returns

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Projected Annual Total Return 10-Year Risk-Adjusted Total Return Pfizer 4.0% 54.4% 5.8% 9.8% 10.0% Merck 2.9% 75.4% 4.0% 6.9% 8.2% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1% 9.1%

(Sources: GuruFocus, Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Simply Safe Dividends, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com)

At the end of the day owning either Merck or Pfizer is all about the dividend. That means what matters most isn't just the current yield, but the long-term potential for the payout to grow.

Thanks to a far lower FCF payout ratio, Pfizer's higher yield isn't just safer than Merck's but also likely to grow more quickly over time. And since studies show that long-term total returns for dividend growth stocks can be modeled by yield + dividend growth, this means Pfizer offers far superior total return potential than Merck.

Keep in mind that the 4% dividend growth I'm modeling for Merck could end up being far more generous than what investors actually see.



(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's because Merck's high payout ratio of the past years has forced it to seriously scale back its dividend growth in the last few years. So even if management makes good on its EPS growth guidance, the company is likely to have to grow its payout slower than earnings and cash flow for the next few years to lower its payout ratios to more secure levels.

Merck's likely underperformance is likely even if we look at the risk-adjusted expected total return, which takes into account Merck's lower volatility (beta of 0.85 versus Pfizer's 0.98).

In other words, any way you look at it at the current valuation, Merck isn't likely to outperform the market in the long term, while Pfizer is.

Valuation: Pfizer Is A Screaming Buy, While Merck Is Overvalued

PFE Total Return Price data by YCharts

As you can see, Merck has had a fantastic year, while Pfizer has gone nowhere. This is likely due to the market's excitement over Keytruda's phenomenal growth prospects.

Company P/E Historical P/E Yield Historical Yield Pfizer 27.0 16.4 4.0% 3.7% Merck 41.4 21.7 2.9% 3.6% Industry Median 28.5 NA 1.6% NA

(Source: GuruFocus)

This means that, unlike so many pharmaceutical stocks, including Pfizer, Merck isn't an attractive buy right now. That's either in terms of its P/E or yield, both of which are trading far in advance of their historical norms.

And while Pfizer is by no means cheap, at least from a trailing 12-month P/E perspective, its yield is now: not just above its 13-year median, but also at a five-year high and 86% greater than its global pharma peers.

Company TTM FCF/Share 10-Year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Pfizer $2.22 5.8% $43.84 2.5% 27% Merck $2.45 5.0% $34.59 8.5% -30%

(Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus)

And if we look at the long term, in which Pfizer's larger pipeline is likely to result in slightly faster free cash flow growth, we can see that Merck's strong rally over the past year means its shares are now 30% overvalued.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's underperformance means it's now selling at fire sale prices, thanks to a very large margin of safety created by the market pricing in almost no FCF/share growth in the coming decade.

Merck, on the other hand, is pretty much priced for perfection, with growth of 126% over the next 10 years. While that isn't necessarily impossible, given the company's already vast size and the cutthroat nature of the pharma industry, that's probably asking too much of this pharma blue chip.

Risks To Consider

There's perhaps no more challenging industry to predict than pharmaceutical and biotech. That's because no matter how promising a drug, it can always fail the FDA's long, and increasingly expensive, drug approval process.

For example, over the years, Merck has faced several setbacks, including cardiovascular failures Tredaptive, Rolofylline, and TRA, as well as migraine medication Telcagepant.

Then there's the risk of black swan legal bills, such as Merck's 2007 $5 billion settlement of Vioxx.

Next is the fact that a key growth avenue for all pharma companies is growth through acquisition. While both Merck and Pfizer have had their fair share of successes in this approach (Schering-Plough and Humira, respectively), they've also managed to flub a few big deals. This includes Merck's overvalued $8 billion acquisition of Cubist.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is famous for mammoth deals, including paying $68 billion for Wyeth in 2009 (which resulted in a dividend cut), the failed $100 billion acquisition of AstraZeneca, and the infamous $160 billion failed inversion with Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Then, of course, there's the major political risk involving the government's ever-changing approach to healthcare. For example, should the AHCA (repeal of Obamacare) pass and the final version result in anything like the 24 million uninsured Americans estimated by the Congressional Budget Office, then all drug makers could face a significant loss in market size. And even if they don't, populist politicians are frequently promising to force drug makers to lower their drug prices, which means the very margins that can make these companies such appealing investments also serve as an ever-present risk factor.

Bottom Line: While You Won't Lose Your Shirt With Merck, Pfizer Has A Far Better Chance Of Outperforming The Market At The Current Valuation

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying Merck is necessarily a bad company or a dangerous dividend stock. If you have held shares for a long time, then it's not necessarily time to sell them, especially given the potential capital gains ramifications.

However, I think it's clear that from a fundamental as well as a valuation perspective, Pfizer offers the superior long-term investment opportunity for any new cash you're looking to put to work today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.