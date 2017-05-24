Ford - Automotive Sales And Loans Keep Falling

One of the reasons why it is important to focus on Ford F is to monitor the current and future state of the automotive industry - besides the fact that Ford is one of my favorite stocks to trade certain macro trends.

Source: Reuters

In this article, I will elaborate on my call to be cautious regarding Ford's stock price like I covered in one of my previous articles:

Article: Ford's Breakdown Is Imminent

In case you have not read any of my previous articles, I think it is fair to say that there are three main points that are currently influencing Ford and its peers.

Decreasing credit growth A rising delinquency rate Falling automotive sales

Before I continue, make sure to understand the time horizon and the purpose of this article. I am bearish on a mid-term. These influences are likely to impact Ford for a few months to come. It needs to be evaluated at a later stage whether Ford is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Let's start by covering automotive sales. This week, we got the latest numbers for the month of April.

Light weight vehicle sales have fallen 3.1% in April compared to one year ago. This is the worst contraction since March of 2016. Not only is March the worst month since the recession but also the month that started the current contraction 'trend'. We have not seen a rebound since 2016.

The more cyclical heavy weight truck segment is doing much worse unfortunately. April showed a 5.7% decline after a 12.8% decline in March. The good news is that the contraction is going towards the 0% growth line. The bad news is that we have not seen any growth since March of 2016.

Both heavy weight trucks and light vehicles started their declines in the first quarter of 2016. Note that these categories include both domestic and foreign cars.

Domestic cars are doing a bit worse. April printed an ugly -5.3% growth rate after declining 8.7% in March. Even the decline started a bit earlier. I think it is fair to say that the growth period ended during the summer of 2015. Since then, there has been no significant growth until the heavy declines started in March of 2016 (there it is again).

Not only did we get new sales info, we also got fresh weekly credit data. Automotive loan growth has hit a new low last week at 3.5% growth - one of the consequences of a higher delinquency rate and a huge drag on sales.

It is also clearly visible that loans in USD terms have quit their rally at the end of 2016. The following decline can be seen when looking at year-on-year growth and the screenshot from my Excel files below. It's a textbook decline.

Source: Microsoft Excel, Author's files

---- Additional ----

The fundamental pain is starting to hit auto parts companies. This week's earnings for AutoZone AZO did show very ugly results. This was blamed on a challenging spring sales season. The stock dropped 11.8% on Tuesday which lowers the YTD return to -26.4%

We also saw that Ford got a new CEO. I believe that Hackett will deliver a ton of value to the company. Especially because he is known to be a game changer. His previous occupation was leader of Ford's self-driving car business. However, I do not believe that he will be a huge game changer when it comes to the automotive market in general (obviously) and Ford's core business over the next few months or even years. The main economic trend will be the main driver behind the company's stock price.

Conclusion

My bear case keeps supporting higher pressure on Ford. Car sales keep falling even though the contraction rate has gone up a bit when looking at heavy weight trucks and domestic cars. Light weight vehicle sales on the other hand show no signs of relief whatsoever.

Add to this the falling credit growth rate and you get an even lower chance of a sales rebound in the near future.

On top of that, we see that the current weakness is starting to cause serious damage in the entire sector. Other automotive related companies like AutoZone are feeling the pain while blaming weak sales.

I will keep updating you about the situation in this sector. This will include reviewing the official monthly sales report for the month of May which will be published on the first of June. For now, I have to stick to my thesis that the business won't see any relief in the not too distant future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.