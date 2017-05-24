Apple And Nokia Settle Their Differences

A few more nails in the coffin for fake news about an Intel/AMD GPU licensing deal.

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 23, 2017.

Apple and Nokia have settled their patent litigation

Source: ScribD

The announcements appeared today on Apple's and Nokia's websites. All litigation has been settled, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has agreed to make payments on an ongoing basis to Nokia (NYSE:NOK), as well as a non-recurring catch-up payment that will be recognized as revenue in calendar 2017 Q2. In addition, the companies have agreed to a business collaboration in which Nokia will provide certain network infrastructure products and services.

There was a mountain of litigation to settle. Nokia had been aggressively licensing its telecommunications-related patent portfolio as it had intended following the sale of its handset business to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Much of that licensing had gone to so-called patent assertion entities (PAEs), otherwise known as patent trolls.

The PAEs in the US have a habit of bringing infringement lawsuits to court in East Texas, as it has been found that the federal district there was sympathetic to such cases. This practice was the subject of a recent Supreme Court decision that is thought to limit such "venue shopping" by PAEs.

Florian Mueller of Foss Patents has called these PAEs "patent privateers" and pointed to Nokia as having the longest list of PAEs, including Acacia, Helsinki Memory Technologies, Intellectual Ventures, Inventergy, Conversant, etc. Many of these pressed claims against Apple.

Apple retaliated against Nokia's client-PAEs by filing, as you may have guessed, an antitrust lawsuit on December 20, 2016. In the introduction to the suit:

Apple Inc. ("Apple") brings this action to remedy a continuing anticompetitive scheme. Acacia Research Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Acacia") and Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc. ("Conversant") and its subsidiaries (collectively,"Conversant") have respectively colluded with Nokia Corporation (itself and through its affiliates Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy and Nokia Technologies Oy (collectively "Nokia")) to obtain from Nokia thousands of patents as part of a plan to extract and extort exorbitant revenues unfairly and anticompetitively from Apple and other innovative suppliers of cell phones, and ultimately from the consumers of those products. Acacia, Conversant, and many other patent assertion entities("PAEs") have conspired with Nokia to use unfair and anticompetitive patent assertions to improperly tax the innovations of cell phone makers.

The suit asserts that Nokia has abandoned its obligation to license its standard essential patents (SEPs) on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Apple claims that the patent transfer scheme between Nokia and its client PAEs is illegal.

A day later, Nokia filed a direct countersuit against Apple, claiming that Apple infringed 32 Nokia patents "covering technologies such as display, antenna, and video coding," according to the Wall Street Journal. The following day, Apple sued Nokia itself by adding it to the list of defendants in the antitrust suit.

But now all is sweetness and light. Apparently, the taxation Nokia and its PAEs were attempting to impose is not all that burdensome. Although details are unavailable, Apple's agreement to ongoing royalty payments, as well as the catch-up payment, represents tacit acknowledgment of the validity of Nokia's patent claims.

This Tech Brief is an excerpt from a longer report published exclusively for Rethink Technology subscribers. Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

India offers tax concessions to Apple

One of the stumbling blocks to Apple's expanding manufacturing in India has been the taxation of components used in the manufacturing process. Apple had reportedly sought a 15-year tax holiday on imported components.

This would have in effect made India just the last stop in the manufacturing process, with key components such as circuit cards, screens, and batteries made elsewhere. Unsurprisingly, India has wanted a larger amount of locally-sourced components.

Reuters now reports that the Indian government has offered a phased plan that would provide tax relief and gradually require greater local sourcing over time. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics and IT said that government officials had been in touch with Apple, but that the two sides haven't quite reached an agreement.

Last week, Apple, through its contract manufacturer Wistron, began production of the iPhone SE in India. Reuters estimates that the total value of mobile phones produced in India this year will reach $13.9 billion.

A few more nails in the coffin for fake news about an Intel/AMD GPU licensing deal

Since I published Intel Finally Lays Bare The AMD Fake News Machine, analysts have mostly been aligning themselves with my view. But there have been some holdouts, either because they genuinely cling to hope of a deal, or because it's useful to pander to the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) fanbase.

Wccftech published an obfuscatory diatribe that made it appear that there was still hope: Intel Reportedly Denies Talks of Cross Licensing AMD Graphics Technology - What's Going On? As if there was some hope that they could actually explain what's going on.

But most reputable media and analysts are admitting the obvious. Yesterday, Citi analyst Christopher Danely said he doesn't think Intel would strike a deal with AMD. Danely pointed out what I have been saying since last December, that there is no compelling need for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to do so.

Therese Poletti, writing today in MarketWatch, quoted Hans Mosesmann of Rosenblatt Securities, referring to Intel:

They don't need a deal to do integrated graphics. They never had to have a license. The deal with Nvidia was basically a settlement on unrelated issues. This Intel/AMD license thing is fake news.

But perhaps the most damning admission came from the lips of AMD CEO Lisa Su yesterday at the J.P. Morgan Technology Conference. Harlan Sur asked Su at one point:

. . . there's been a lot of speculation about potential licensing deal with Intel. Can you just comment on what your licensing objectives are?

Su replied:

Yes, absolutely. So we don't comment on rumors of any specific company or any specific deal. What I will talk generally about what we're trying to do with licensing. . . And so it's about how do we sell more products or how do we have our IP in markets that we're not currently selling products. And so that's kind of how we think about it. We're not looking at enabling a competitor to compete against our products. [emphasis mine]

In a recent Cheddar TV interview, I had argued that exact point, that it didn't really make sense for AMD to license its GPU technology to Intel. AMD's GPU technology would be a potentially valuable discriminator as it prepares to enter the thin, light notebook market with SOCs that feature its Ryzen CPUs and Vega graphics. A licensing deal could have removed this advantage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.