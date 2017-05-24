API Says U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Down Less Than Seen 1.5 Million Barrels

U.S. crude oil inventories fell a lower-than-expected 1.5 million barrels to 512.9 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday, while gasoline showed a bigger-than-expected drop along with distillates. Gasoline stocks fell by 3.15 million barrels and distillate inventories eased 1.85 million barrels.

The figures will be followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. The API and EIA figures often diverge significantly.

Analysts expected crude inventories to drop by 2.733 million barrels, with distillates seen down 1.033 million barrels and gasoline stocks posting a 1.086 million barrels decline.

The oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, saw supplies drop by 210,000 barrels, the seventh straight weekly decline.

