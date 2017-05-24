Ford: Still Not The Time To Go Long

It has been nearly a year since I covered Ford (NYSE:F), in which I took a deeper dive into the potential implications of the Ford Credit business to investors. The key takeaway in my opinion from that article was that Ford, through its own risk disclosure, was even more sensitive to contraction in auction values and higher customer returns than they were back in 2008 when Ford Credit proved to be a big driver of the company's losses. My own inclination from passively following Ford for some time is that investors focus far too much on the automotive segment, and simply do not give Ford Credit and its potential impact on the overall business the time it deserves. Retail investors don't expect to be doing double the research because of the finance industry, but they should. It muddies the waters, and personally, when I want to own automotive exposure, I want pure exposure to the underlying industry, not lending.

I think that is a lesson many shareholders have learned the hard way since publication. Ford has unfortunately languished over the past year (no surprise to most readers here, who are fuming), and competitor General Motors (NYSE:GM), while in positive territory, certainly isn't anything to write home about. Meanwhile, high-quality automotive parts suppliers like Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), both of which I have covered and recommended extensively here on Seeking Alpha, have done wonderful (22% and 59% one-year returns, respectively). Given that both of these suppliers count Ford and GM as core customers, the issue for the large manufacturers clearly isn't in the automotive business. If those businesses were hurting, small and mid-cap auto suppliers would not have had such strong years. The reality is that domestic auto sales are fine, and have actually done quite well in the face of concerns around the so-called peak in new car sales. While Ford has seen pressure within its automotive segment (declining market share, collapse in operating margin from materials/commodities costs), lying under the surface is continued weight on Ford Credit via some dead weight on the underlying business.

This can be seen in Ford's recently released Q1 2017 results fairly clearly. Ford Credit saw 6% drop in pre-tax profit year over year, driven by tightness across the board within the finance division. Financing margin (lend vs. borrow rate) contracted, credit losses (charge-offs) increased, residual values declined, return rates surged. As a focus point for me, loss severities increased, driven by higher amounts being financed (less money down), longer-term financing, and higher principal outstanding at repossession (less payments made before default). Let us keep it real here: risk-taking has been increasing. Back in 2012, the average term was sixty months, and terms longer than six years were simply unheard of. That has stretched to sixty-five months by the end of 2016, and longer terms are becoming more common (4% of contracts now for more than six years). That, more than anything, fundamentally shows that even high-quality borrowers (720+ FICO) are seeking longer terms, and nine times out of ten, that is because of household wage income pressure. Growth in severity has been a major issue recently. Customers are financing longer terms, putting less money down, and making fewer payments before defaulting. Couple that with lower auction values, and things just aren't as good as they used to be. These factors might not hit new car sales that hard over the next several years, but it is going to hamstring the finance arm's results.

It is easy to lose focus here, given that most of these measures are measured in terms of basis points (such as the nominally miniscule 10bps increase in charge-offs to 0.54%), but they quickly can have large impacts on underlying profitability. I can't fault Ford Credit's management, as they have been rather clear in trying to temper expectations, such as this quote from the year-end 2016 presentation:

Credit losses have been at historically low levels for quite some time, and we continue to see credit losses increase toward more normal levels.

It should not be a surprise to see management guide results at Ford Credit down in 2017 versus 2016 so heavily, with pre-tax profit set to fall by more than 20% ($1,879M in 2016, 2017 guidance of $1,500M), with the reasons for that guidance simply a repeat of what was seen in Q1. Given Q1 results, that is a drop to a $340M pre-tax profit run- rate for the rest of the year, which points to some deep contraction from fiscal 2016 earnings.

Investor Takeaway

I'll say the same thing I've said in the past: there are better places to park your money than with Ford, if you are looking for some sort of exposure to the auto industry. The fat yield for a C-Corp is incredibly tempting for many, but there still isn't enough here to lure me in at current levels. Earnings will fall this year, and as much as Ford management likes to trot out the "next year turnaround" story, earnings will fall in 2018 as well. The likely macro picture is simply not conducive to earnings growth, and that is reflected in earnings from sell-side analysts, who finally seem to have learned their lesson here. Even considering potential tax impact, there are so many better ways to generate income in this space synthetically (via scheduled stock sales or options plays) for everyone considering a new position. For those that picked up shares at the bottom post-recession and are sitting on sizeable unrealized gains that you want to avoid the tax hit on, enjoy the ride. It might be a little bumpy.

