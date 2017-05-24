J.C. Penney Looks Capable Of Hitting Low End Of Earnings Guidance With -1.5% Comps

That would leave J.C. Penney at around -1.5% comps for the full year, just below its guidance range.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) sales miss in Q1 2017 leads to questions about whether it can meet overall guidance for the year. There are some items such as sales recapture from closed stores that should positively affect sales during the rest of 2017 (independent of any improvements in the general retail climate). However, I think J.C. Penney still does need to slightly improve sales from March/April levels outside of the impact of those items if it wants to meet its sales guidance range for the year.

It appears that J.C. Penney can still hit the bottom end of its earnings guidance through cost savings measures if it does around -1.5% comps in 2017 though.

Sales Guidance

J.C. Penney reported -3.5% comps in Q1 2017, which would require it to do approximately -0.3% comps or better during the rest of 2017 to hit the bottom end of its full year guidance range of -1% to +1%. I estimated that J.C. Penney's comps during the March/April period were approximately -1.7%.

There are a number of items that will affect J.C. Penney's results through the rest of the year. J.C. Penney mentioned that many of its closing stores are in rural markets and thus it doesn't expect much in the way of sales recapture. It mentioned that it expected around 10 to 20 basis points improvement to comps as a result of sales recapture, and that the sales recapture wasn't baked into its guidance.

The stores that J.C. Penney are closing would also be some of its weakest performers, so removing those stores from the comparable store sales calculation should help J.C. Penney a bit. However, the closing stores represent less than 5% of J.C. Penney's annual sales, so even if those stores had been underperforming the company average by a few percent, removing them from the comps calculation would only improve J.C. Penney's comps by around 20 basis points.

Store closings from competitors have been cited as a net positive, but the impact is probably in the low-to-mid single digits at those locations as mall traffic declines partially offset the gains from capturing sales from the likes of Macy's (NYSE:M) and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD).

As well, unseasonably warm weather had a negative effect on Q3 2016's apparel sales, reducing that by over 100 basis points. On the other hand, J.C. Penney had only test store appliance sales in March/April 2016, but appliances fully in 500 stores from October 2016 onward. This makes for a tougher comp comparison later in the year, although J.C. Penney is adding appliances to 100 more stores and also adding a number of Sephora locations.

All those puts and takes results in an estimated benefit of around 0.5% to 1.0% on comps during the rest of 2017. This would put comps in the -0.7% to -1.2% range for the rest of the year, using March/April's -1.7% trend, and result in an estimated full year comp of -1.3% to -1.7%.

If general retail conditions are similar to March/April through the rest of the year, it appears possible that J.C. Penney can at least meet the low end of its full year guidance, although it still needs its initiatives to move the trendline up from March/April's -1.7%. I am conservatively using a -1.5% full year comp in the calculations below, which assumes that J.C. Penney can maintain the trend from March/April, but not improve on it outside of factors such as normalised weather.

Gross Margin Guidance

J.C. Penney's gross margin guidance is for a 20 to 40 basis point improvement versus 2016. This would put its 2017 gross margin at around 35.9% to 36.1%. J.C. Penney improved its gross margin by around 10 basis points in Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016. The impact of clearing out merchandise from closing stores is expected to have a negative impact of 80 basis points in Q2 2017.

On the positive side, appliance sales will have less of a negative influence on year-over-year gross margin comparisons from October onward. The closing stores appear to have below average gross margins, so removing those should help J.C. Penney's gross margins slightly. As well, J.C. Penney is working on various initiatives such as pricing analytics and supply chain optimisation to help improve gross margins.

J.C. Penney believes that its Q2 2017 gross margins should be up by around 20 to 40 basis points before the impact of the store liquidations. As this includes the negative effect of appliance sales on gross margin, if J.C. Penney can match its Q2 2017 gross margin expectations I would be fairly confident that it could meet its full year gross margin guidance.

SG&A Guidance

Reducing SG&A has been J.C. Penney's primary method of reaching its bottom line targets recently and I expect that to continue. J.C. Penney has been pretty consistent about exceeding my expectations in this area, even when it seems there must be a limited amount left to cut.

J.C. Penney's guidance is for SG&A to be down 1% to 2% from 2016's $3.538 billion. This guidance includes $30 million in SG&A attributed to the 53rd week. Store closures were anticipated to reduce SG&A by around $100 million in 2017, so guidance would imply SG&A to be flat to up 1% for the first 52 weeks excluding the savings from store closures.

SG&A was down by 3.3% in Q1 2017 and I would expect SG&A to come in below guidance if sales continue to be weak. My estimate is that if comparable store sales are down by 1.5%, then SG&A will end up at around $3.425 billion, which is 3.2% below 2016's level.

Other Notes

J.C. Penney mentioned that it expected depreciation to decline approximately $35 million from 2016, while its net interest expense should decline $30 million to $35 million. Although there may be other real estate transactions in 2017, for now I'm leaving the 2017 net real estate and other number as the $118 million gain from Q1 2017.

Earnings Calculations

A comparable store sales decline of -1.5% probably translates into somewhere around -4% net sales due to the reduced store base. This would result in a sales estimate of $12.045 billion for the year. At 36% gross margin, total gross margin would be $4.336 billion. Using the other figures discussed above results in an estimate of $124 million in net income for the year, or $0.40 per share.

$ Million 2017 Net Sales $12,045 Gross Margin $4,336 SG&A $3,425 Pension $0 Depreciation and Amortization $574 Real Estate And Other (Net) -$118 Total Operating Expenses $3,881 Operating Income $455 Net Interest Expense $331 Net Income $124 EPS $0.40

This would be in-line with the low end of J.C. Penney's guidance for adjusted earnings of $0.40 to $0.65 per share. If J.C. Penney improves sales above estimates by 1% during the rest of 2017 (to -0.7% full year comps), then it will get to around $0.47 per share in adjusted earnings.

Conclusion

Despite the sales miss in Q1 2017, it appears that there is a solid chance that J.C. Penney can meet at least the bottom end of its full year earnings guidance even without improving its sales beyond current trends (other than from the impact of items such as sales recapture). Meeting sales guidance will require some improvements, although J.C. Penney appears able to get to around -1.5% comps without improvements.

J.C. Penney's earnings are significantly influenced by gains from the sale of real estate, although most of its Q1 2017 real estate gains were already in guidance. J.C. Penney may be able to deliver better earnings through further 2017 real estate sales, although meeting/beating guidance through additional real estate sales wouldn't impress me.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.