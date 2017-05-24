What Do You Do When Social Security Falls Short Of Your Needs?

Planning for retirement does not have to be convoluted. Social Security benefits frequently confuse retirees due to a lack of clear data. The most common question retirees have to ask is "When should I file for social security benefits?" While the answer depends on a couple other questions, there is an easy way to guide each person through the process in only a couple minutes. This is the easiest way to determine if you should file for social security benefits.

Social Security Benefits are simply a sequence of cash flows from the initial claim date until passing. Attempting to find the present value of the cash flows doesn't work because the retiree can't be sure how long they will live. On the other hand, the retiree may feel comfortable making a rough guess about their lifespan based on family history. If you can come up with a rough estimate of how long you expect to live, the following chart will help you find the ideal age for filing.

Source: Social Security Administration

Using your year of birth, you can see how much the benefit increases for each year of additional delay. These calculations are all based on your "Primary Insurance Amount. Each person has their own number for the PIA, though married people may find their Spousal Benefit is worth more than their own benefit.

For instance, if you were born after 1960 and your primary insurance amount is $1,500 per month, then delaying from 67 to 68 will lead to a payment of $1500*108% = $1620 per month instead of $1,500.

How long does it take for the increase in income to make up for the missed years? Again, a very rough rule of thumb is "if you live past your early 80s, delaying was worth it". However, there are exceptions, such as if the investor is still paying high interest-rate debt. If they have high interest rate debt (and it is not dischargeable), then it is generally better to take Social Security Benefits much earlier if they can't finish off the debts without it.

Financial Planning - Expenses

Beyond deciding when to take Social Security Benefits, the investor also needs to have a more comprehensive plan for their retirement. I suggest tracking income and expenses and taking a realistic look at what factors are likely to change. For instance, where will the investor get health insurance after retiring? Which costs the investor is currently carrying can be eliminated or reduced? Will they be driving less? Does it make sense to reduce their car insurance if they won't be driving as many miles? Oftentimes the insurance rates don't adjust enough based on the miles someone will drive, so drivers who are rarely on the road are stuck paying an absurdly high bill per mile driven.

Of course, replacing light bulbs and making sure the house is insulated help, but a couple hundred bucks a year won't make the critical difference for most retirees.

Moving to a state with a lower cost of living is an option for many retirees, and it should always be a point for discussion PRIOR to giving notice to an employer. Make sure to include all relevant stakeholders in the discussion. In some areas, but not all, I favor retirees owning the house they plan to stay in for the rest of their lives. It reduces one major source of uncertainty in expenses and most REITs are designed to withstand significantly less than 100% occupancy. Consequently, living within the house is a form of being the perfect tenant.

Moving on from ways to reduce expenses, we need to discuss ways to make more income.

Financial Planning - Income

If you have a long history of analyzing stocks, you could always work to become an author for Seeking Alpha. It isn't an easy path, but it is rewarding.

On the other hand, there are also several other alternatives. I won't suggest driving for UBER (Private:UBER), because that is NOT being retired. However, if you enjoy meeting new people and have a guest bedroom, you might consider renting it out on Airbnb (Private:AIRB). This is especially true if you live in a destination city. However, it also works great in a smaller market with major events (such as college football games) where it wouldn't make sense for hotels to invest in the necessary infrastructure to handle anything near the peak demand.

Finding Yields in Retirement

There are a few schools of thought here, and I want to debunk a couple of them very quickly. One of the worst ideas is the belief that a yield that starts at 18% is inherently better than a 3% yield because the 3% yield would have to increase by another 500% before it would offer the same income.

An 18% dividend yield is usually a sign of very significant problems. As a rule of thumb, if investors sees a yield over 7%, they should probably be doubling the amount of due diligence they perform. Over 10% they need to triple it. Over 15% and they need to at least quadruple it. The yields don't converge on the smaller yield slowly growing to an 18% yield on cost; they converge after the 18% yield is chopped a few times.

Below, I have several of the companies I see as very stable dividend plays. These companies fall under that first tier of investments that require less due diligence than the high-yield investments. They are generally larger companies so there is dramatically more due diligence done by professional analysts in an attempt to find any edge in buying them. That kind of research isn't as common on the smaller companies with the insanely high yields. I'll grant that one of the companies I'm going to list doesn't' pay a dividend, but I'll cover that after the list.

Ticker Name Div Yield Sector (NYSE:PG) PROCTER & GAMBLE 3.20% Household Products (NYSE:KO) COCA-COLA CO/THE 3.37% Soft Drinks (NYSE:PM) PHILIP MORRIS IN 3.66% Tobacco (NYSE:PEP) PEPSICO INC 2.83% Soft Drinks (NYSE:MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC 3.46% Tobacco (NYSE:WMT) WAL-MART STORES 2.72% Hypermarkets & Super Centers (NASDAQ:COST) COSTCO WHOLESALE 1.18% Hypermarkets & Super Centers (NYSE:CVS) CVS HEALTH CORP 2.62% Drug Retail (NASDAQ:WBA) WALGREENS BOOTS 1.84% Drug Retail (NASDAQ:MDLZ) MONDELEZ INTER-A 1.69% Packaged Foods & Meats (NYSE:CL) COLGATE-PALMOLIV 2.11% Household Products (NYSE:RAI) REYNOLDS AMERICA 3.08% Tobacco (NASDAQ:KHC) KRAFT HEINZ CO/T 2.68% Packaged Foods & Meats (NYSE:KMB) KIMBERLY-CLARK 3.03% Household Products (NYSE:GIS) GENERAL MILLS IN 3.43% Packaged Foods & Meats (NYSE:STZ) CONSTELLATION-A 1.15% Distillers & Vintners (NYSE:SYY) SYSCO CORP 2.43% Food Distributors (NYSE:ADM) ARCHER-DANIELS 3.08% Agricultural Products (NYSE:KR) KROGER CO 1.68% Food Retail (NYSE:EL) ESTEE LAUDER 1.48% Personal Products (NYSE:TSN) TYSON FOODS-A 1.55% Packaged Foods & Meats (NYSE:K) KELLOGG CO 2.95% Packaged Foods & Meats (NASDAQ:MNST) MONSTER BEVERAGE 0.00% Soft Drinks (NYSE:TAP) MOLSON COORS-B 1.76% Brewers (NYSE:DPS) DR PEPPER SNAPPL 2.57% Soft Drinks (NYSE:MJN) MEAD JOHNSON 1.85% Packaged Foods & Meats (NYSE:CLX) CLOROX CO 2.56% Household Products (NYSE:CAG) CONAGRA BRANDS I 2.13% Packaged Foods & Meats (NYSE:HSY) HERSHEY CO/THE 2.27% Packaged Foods & Meats (NYSE:SJM) JM SMUCKER CO 2.38% Packaged Foods & Meats

The one company here without a dividend is Monster Beverage, so you might wonder how I came up with it in this list. I picked several of the strong companies within the Consumer Staples sector. I listed all the sub-sectors to highlight the major product category for the companies. Monster has a deal with Coke that I expect to be a very positive factor for the company.

Wal-Mart is in my portfolio and looks to be in great financial shape. They are investing heavily in e-commerce and looking to take the battle to Amazon. Costco doesn't have much online presence, but they are doing a remarkable job of having precisely what customers want. The lines to get checked out demonstrate the demand for the products they sell at the price they charge. However, those lines also indicate the potential for the company to improve performance by improving the bottle neck. If lines are shorter, more people might choose to come into the store or to visit more often.

Don't misunderstand. Several of these companies are engaged in bitter battles for market share. They are far from safe against competition. However, they produce products that are purchased regardless of the market cycle. That makes their sales and free cash flows dramatically easier for analysts to predict and for management to plan around. Since cutting dividends gets shareholders pretty angry, management has an incentive to be careful.

Moderately Higher Yields

You can get a higher yield by moving to companies like Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), or STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). However, each of these REITs runs a huge correlation with Treasury yields so they can get hammered on share price if yields move rapidly higher. On the other hand, if Treasury yields really crash it would suggest risk of another recession and potential bankruptcies by a few of their tenants which would be a drag on funds from operations (similar to earnings for an equity REIT). Absent a huge setback for the tenants, these equity REITs should be pretty solid as income vehicles.

Even Higher Yields

We can move from there to looking at other investments such as preferred shares. This is an area where I've been finding a great deal of value and sustainable dividends. While Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is to volatile on the common stock for me to buy it a sizeable discount to book value, the preferred shares can be great. As of the weekend they were still a bit above the levels where I would feel comfortable with them. I don't like the combination of call risk with the premium to par value and the call protection expiring across the last few series (specifically D and E) over the next 4 months.

However, some of the other preferred shares are very attractive. For instance, Anworth (NYSE:ANH) has the C series with a solid yield and plenty of call protection. Management engaged an agent to issue new shares for them at the market, and I believe the issuance volume is holding down prices right now (so that means higher yields for investors buying in).

This can be a solid source of yield to supplement social security, but in most cases there will be no increase in dividends. Most preferred shares have a fixed rate.

Extremely High Yields

Investors can grasp for higher yields by moving into BDCs like Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). I think MAIN has some room to grow their dividend since they can issue at an insane premium to book value, but the BDCs should be seen as very dangerous.

Ironically, MAIN is valued so highly it pushed the dividend yield down to 5.78%. Those preferred shares are offering around 7% to 9% across the different series. In a nutshell, the market is already banking on MAIN raising dividends. Since they are over book value, they can issue new stock and invest the capital to earn more net interest income. If you measure net interest income as a percentage of book value (which is fairly common for a BDC), then it makes sense to say anything that dramatically increases book value per share should also increase net interest income per share.

It isn't just the BDC sector getting higher valuations though. The mREIT sector is generally getting dramatically higher valuations as well. Prices are up dramatically compared to a year ago, but book values are generally flat or moderately lower. The fundamentals didn't become more favorable for the mortgage REITs, so I'd love to hear someone who just started their position in the last 3 months explain why they are bullish now but were not bullish a year ago at dramatically lower prices.

This is where I think we enter the danger zone. In these cases, investors should be doing extremely thorough due diligence.

Portfolio Tracker

I used a portfolio tracker to simulate buying the 30 companies from the Consumer Staples sector:

I handled allocation levels between them by duplicating the allocation strategy of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC). If an investor really wants a diversified portfolio of Consumer Staples, that is the way to get it. When recessionary fears come up, the sector struggles and the ETF declines, but it is usually far less than the broad equity market.

Planning for the Shortfall

I often write on how to retire with something like a million bucks in net worth. Some readers have asked how they can handle retirement with a much smaller portfolio. For them, this piece should be a good start. The technique begins with tracking expenses and income. Then it goes into cutting expenses where possible and searching for sources of additional income. Once the family income statement is prepared, the investor needs to search for the right income investments. They need to avoid getting too eager in grabbing high yield investments since dividends are not guaranteed and the higher yield investments usually carry materially more risk.

Investors who plan on their portfolio income never declining need to be buying into quality. Buying a portfolio with a weighted average yield of 12% or higher and expecting zero cuts to dividends indefinitely is gambling with retirement. If an investor can't get buy on less than 12%, they simply can't get by and need to address the underlying issues rather than blindly buying high yields and hoping. Don't get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with investing in high yields. The problem is assuming a portfolio of 12% yields are all going to be sustained with fairly little due diligence to support that belief.

