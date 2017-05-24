Royal Dutch Shell Is Turning The Corner

Back on February 6th I recommended investors 'steer clear' of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). While I was confident that the dividend would be alright in 2017, I felt that Shell would have to rely on asset sales, to some degree, to keep that dividend afloat. My issue with Shell was more of a philosophical one: I preferred companies such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and BP (NYSE:BP).

But I must say that Shell's latest quarter was a very good one, and it appears that Shell is making a trend of covering its dividend and capital expenditure from cash flow alone, thanks to several factors. Shell had a strong quarter, and its excellent cash flow performance has allowed the company to use its asset divestitures to go straight to debt reduction; another good thing.

This article takes another look at Shell based on this quarter we've seen, and on what we can expect for the rest of this year.

Turning the corner

From a cash flow perspective I am rather pleased by how Shell has performed this quarter. This quarter Shell generated $5.2 billion in free cash flow, which easily paid the $2.6 billion dividend. Operating cash flow increased another $330 million quarter-over-quarter, and capital expenditure dropped a whole $1.4 billion. That gave the dividend a lot more breathing room.

To give a perspective on how far Shell has come, over the second quarter of last year Shell generated just $2.3 billion in OCF, a little more than half of what it generates today. What is the difference? Well, a large part is the modest rise in crude prices, but projects coming complete in Brazil as well as both operating and capital cost reduction have combined to put Shell on much firmer footing today. Let's take a look at some of those factors.

Shell's most significant area of investment right now is deepwater offshore Brazil. In 2016 Shell completed 3 Floating Production Storage Offload ship projects in the Pre-Salt Basin. Shell currently has nine FPSO ships operating in Brazil, and will bring on two more before the year is out. This will contribute to cash flow and the completion of such will give a lot more slack with capex needs.

Courtesy of Royal Dutch Shell Investor Relations.

Staying with the topic of Brazil, allow me to illustrate one example of declining capital cost structure as well. As you can see, management has succeeded in steadily reducing the number of days it takes to complete a well in offshore Brazil, and the ramp up in first oil to production plateau has also steadily declined. This is just one example of costs coming out of the capex structure, a common theme for most of the supermajor oil companies.

Also, operating costs are coming down and synergies from the BG acquisition are kicking in. For example, total cost and capital synergies were $2.5 billion in 2015, but are expected to be $4 billion this year. This is making a significant difference. To give an idea of overall operating costs, they've gone from $46 billion in 2015 to $40 billion in 2016. While that figure does include the impact of divestitures, it also includes a good deal of costs saving. The improvement of operating and drilling costs is something the supermajors have done quite well, particularly in offshore drilling, and it is a feat often overshadowed by similar efforts in the shale, but the former should not be overlooked by any means.

Steady as she goes

Shell has turned a corner, I believe. In coming quarters I suspect that Shell will have to raise its capital expenditure to around $6 billion-to-$6.5 billion or so to make its forecast for 2017 spending. So, while cash flow was very strong this quarter, I suspect it will be tighter in future quarters. Even still I expect Shell to more-or-less pay its dividend from free cash flow, especially if Brent stays in the low $50s, which it seems to want to do.

I'm not a big fan of divestitures at this point in the crude oil price cycle, but I understand the rationale for doing so after that major BG Group acquisition. Shell is selling off half of its oil sands assets in Canada, for what they expect to be a total of $7.25 billion, $3 billion worth of North Sea assets, and also some of its downstream North America joint venture which will go to Saudi Aramco. The proceeds of all these should go to debt reduction.

At this point, if you want to buy some shares I think you can go ahead and do so. That 6.8% yield is secure and sustainable from cash flow only. I continue to prefer other names, but for less fundamental reasons: I like BP's asset base better (particularly in the Gulf and North Sea), and I like Exxon's impeccable record of execution, but I can definitely see why someone would like Shell at this time. After all, Shell sports a much higher yield that what Exxon offers, and unlike BP, Shell does not have any multi-billion dollar payout from the Deepwater Horizon spill. Barring a sharp drop in crude oil prices, Shell deserves an "all clear" at this time.

If you're interested in Shell, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I have been following this company for awhile now, and I will write update articles on this stock when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.