Here's Why Wirecard AG Makes For An Attractive Exposure To Growth In The Payments Processing Space

Wirecard AG addresses these shortcomings while offering an exposure to the space through an established entity, mitigating some of the risk associated with a younger company.

Many of the speculative exposures available in the space are young, startup type entities.

PayPal. Google Wallet. Apple Pay. Stripe. Each of these names is an online payments service and, together, they are disrupting the banking industry, with innovative online services that make it easier to do business. Boasting over $10 billion a year in annual revenue, these and other payment companies are changing the way we think about money.

PayPal was the first company to make online payments quick and easy. Stripe is nipping at the big banks' heels, offering the ability to integrate payments without a merchant account. Now Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are getting in on the action with their own proprietary payment services.

At the same time, these companies have their shortcomings. Currently, they are primarily set up to facilitate small transactions for online sales. Their services are much less appropriate for companies performing large transactions or in-store transactions.

In this article, I will explore market developments that may make life easier for companies not well served by the current crop of payment processing kings. I'll highlight a company that is innovating and disrupting the payments industry, with a diverse product line that's perfectly suited for small and medium sized businesses alike. Finally, I'll show how this company's products could be set to benefit from a gap in online payments market as it exists today.

Before we get to these points, it's first important to understand a key concept that has driven so much the change we've seen in the financial services sector over the last twenty years - complexity.

It goes without saying that online payments is a growing industry. Currently, more than $2.3 trillion in payment transactions occur each year. Although much of this revenue goes through traditional merchant accounts, a growing part of it stems from online payment processors, like PayPal and Stripe.

How much? PayPal generated over $10 billion in revenue in 2016. Total payment volume (generally regarded as the company's key indicator metric) came in at $99 billion. Estimates suggest Stripe is processing around $20 billion annually.

However, existing digital payment processors have one major flaw: infrastructure. While PayPal and related services offer a quick, easy way to send and receive money, they so far lack the infrastructure that brick and mortar businesses need (read: point of sale). PayPal is working to address this, but progress is to-date slow. It's this gap in the online payments market that has many businesses still doing business the old fashioned way, with traditional payment processors.

At the same time, traditional payment processing has a flaw of its own: complexity. The vast majority of traditional payment processing services are either too expensive, too hard-to-implement, or too regulated to work for most enterprises. Especially for small businesses, some of the existing payment options are simply too complex to be viable.

This poses the question:

Where do these businesses turn? With online payment services lacking the infrastructure they need, and traditional banking being too complex and potentially cost prohibitive, what are the options for small businesses who want to process payments affordably?

There are numerous options in the US that claim to offer a solution to the problems outlined above and many do, to a degree. I've already mentioned PayPal and Stripe but we can add MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to this list. In Europe, in addition to the just mentioned US entities, others like Worldline, Nets, Global Payments and Equens are options. All of these look set to benefit from the growth in the payments processing space going forward.

For this author, however, one stand out above the others - Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF).

For those new to the name, this one's a software and IT company in the payment processing space and it offers online, offline and mobile payment processing.

The company has 16 years' experience in this market, offering more than 25,000 customers state-of-the-art technology, real-time reporting services and support. The company's solutions run the full gamut of payment processing: online, offline, mobile and point-of-sale. As a multi-channel platform, the company bundles international payment processing with fraud prevention solutions - something other digital payment services don't offer.

Wirecard employs more than 3,600 people, supports more than 100 currencies, and connects to more than 200 international payment networks, including banks, payment solutions, and card networks. In short - this is a major company in the payments industry, with infrastructure spanning the globe and a well established customer base.

The company was founded in 1999 and by 2005, when it listed on the Frankfurt Stock exchange, the was doing over $49 million a year in revenues.

In 2006, Wirecard added a second listing, TecDAX, to its public trading options. In 2007, it broke into the Asia Pacific market and opened its issuing business. In 2009, it did its first M&A transaction with E-Credit Plus, a company based in Singapore.

The 2010s have so far been every bit as busy for the company as last decade was. In 2011, it moved its headquarters a second time, to Aschheim/Dornach. In 2012, it did another M&A transaction in Asia (Indonesia), and launched its mobile payments business. In 2013, Wirecard expanded throughout Southeast Asia, and integrated innovative technologies like near-field communications and QR codes. In 2014, it continued its expansion throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In 2015, it launched the mobile payment solution "Boon," now a leading global payments service. Finally, in 2016, it expanded into the South American market with the acquisition of the Brazilian payment service provider Moip.

In other words, Wirecard is a unique proposition in the industry: an established long term business in an industry marked by many fly-by-night operations.

The company offers a broad range of products for both corporations and small businesses. It offers conventional payment processing services for businesses, including credit card processing, SEPA direct debit, online banking payments, alternative payments, and PoS services. It also provides a number of innovative mobile payment solutions, including in-app payments, mobile card readers, and even a platform for mobile wallets and payments.

Wirecard also offers a range of risk management solutions, like fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions. The company provides tools for testing and managing payment systems, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, and even a customer self-select PIN.

The company also offers a number of services indirectly through its subsidiaries.

Wirecard Bank, one of Wirecard's subsidiaries, issues credit cards in all 33 countries of the Single Euro Payments Area. Services include payroll payment card, employee benefit cards, commission payment cards, and corporate payout cards.

Wirecard Communication Services GmbH, another subsidiary, offers premium consultation and information services, including outsourced customer support. This service is bolstered by a physical communication center based in Leipzig, which provides telephone, chat, email and even in-game support.

Wirecard Communication Services also offers a range of business services that add value and strengthen customer loyalty. These services include ConnectedPOS, a POS platform for brick and mortar stores, and Card Linked Offers, a customer loyalty program system.

It's an extremely diverse line of products that highlights the company's commitment to being a leader in the digital payments market.

So what's happened recently that make this one worth a look?

Some readers might already be familiar with the hit this company took early last year. For those that aren't, Wirecard was the subject of a research report that claimed to have uncovered evidence of, among other things, fraudulent accounting activities. The entity that put out the report had no track record and the claims turned out to be false, but this didn't stop the company taking a hit on the back of its release.

Between then and now, Wirecard has appreciated to recover all of its lost value and more, but the setback translated to the company failing to appreciate in value in line with the wider payments processing industry - at least in market capitalization. Based on this, the company, I believe, has some catching up to do.

The biggest development in the last twelve months, aside from Wirecard's recovery subsequent to the research report driven dip, is its acquisition of the prepaid card division of Citigroup (NYSE:C). The deal, which was first announced back at the start of last summer but didn't close out until this year, adds an estimated $20 million to Wirecard's EBITDA.

As per the most recent financials (first quarter 2017) , transaction volume for the period came in at €17.2 billion (Q1/2016: €12.8 billion); consolidated revenues increased by 31% to €274.9 million (Q1/2016: €210.5 million); free cash flow increased to €49.7 million (Q1/2016: EUR 37.5 million) and earnings after tax increased by 32.5% to €48.5 million (Q1/2016: €36.6 million).

Estimates for 2017 put EBITDA at between €382 million and €400 million.

So what's the investment thesis right now?

Wirecard AG is an innovative company in the digital payments space. Offering a diverse lineup of products for corporations and small businesses, the company is bringing a new approach to the industry, one based on transparency, security and ease-of-use. It's providing companies with an end to end payment infrastructure, including licenses, software, and payment processing. Since its founding in 1999, the company's products have been adopted by a number of companies, spanning a wide variety of different industries. The company is banking on the bright future of the digital payments industry.

It's just made a long awaited move into the US with the Citi acquisition and this should serve to accelerate expansion (and the above noted recovery), offering the company a platform from which it can grow in the US market. There are certain risks associated with an exposure, primarily the capital strength of some of the company's competitors, but for an investor looking to pick up an exposure to a growing industry without having to take a punt on a smaller, newer entity in the space, this one looks like a decent bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.