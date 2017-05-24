Another Rate Hike Will Put The Nail In The Housing Coffin

This would be a good time to hike rates again if the Fed really wants to put the nail in the housing coffin.

The way Easter falls affects New Home Sales data, partially contributing to the miss.

New Home Sales, one of the strengths of the housing market, tumbled 11.4% month over month in April.

Overview:

New Home sales, a monthly report published by the Census Bureau, was released Tuesday morning. New Home Sales measures the number of newly constructed homes with a committed sale during the month.

The new level of home sales indicates housing market trends. The report also measures the average and median price of new homes sold and a regional breakdown of all the information.

Before breaking down the report (very weak!), it is important to note the weakness may have been due to the way the holiday Easter falls, which can distort some housing related data. Easter in April tends to come with weaker April housing data, but it certainly does not account for all the weakness in the report.

The last point of note is this report measures new home sales, or homes that are built and sold as opposed to existing home sales. Existing home sales (EHS) (reported tomorrow) make up 90% of the home sales while new home sales (NHS) are only about 10%. Still, at 10%, this data series provides context to the residential construction market as these houses have been recently built or are currently sold under construction.

I have not been a housing perma-bear as some critics always comment, but for the past two months, I have begun to outline what I believe is the peak and rollover of the housing market and this report strengthens that thesis. I have written about 11 articles over the past two months with a similar thesis and warning for a slowdown that we saw in today's report. Here are the past two reports:

5/16: If You're Not Cautious on Housing, You Should Be...

5/15: Housing Market Index Continues to Outpace The True Housing Data

(All data from The United States Census Bureau)

April New Residential Sales:

The April NHS decline should not have come as a surprise, given the seasonality and the trending weakness that has been reported in recent months.

New Home Sales fell 11.4% month over month to 569,000 (seasonally-adjusted annual rate) versus a revised 642,000 last month.

NHS decelerated to 0.5% year over year compared to 20% year over year last month.

The median sale price for NHS fell (-3%) month over month and fell (-4%) year over year.

I expect NHS and the rest of the housing market data to continue to decline.

New Home Sales:

On a year-over-year basis, NHS fell from 20% to 0.5% and the twelve-month average of year-over-year growth fell from 16% to 15%. It seems unlikely that the 2013 peak in new home growth will be seen again this cycle and the growth rate will continue to trend lower.

Median Sales Price:

The growth in the median sale price of NHS is declining at a rapid pace and now negative year over year. Even on a twelve-month average (12MMA), the growth rate is tumbling, which does not bode well for the housing market.

Months Supply of New Homes:

The months supply of new homes remains suppressed. Day in and day out, you hear demand is strong and supply is too tight, that is why the housing numbers are getting weaker.

If you believe in the dynamics of supply and demand, if supply is very low and demand is high, prices would go up. That is not the case. Prices, as shown above, are negative year over year indicating a declining price of new homes. With supply near record lows, the only logical explanation for the rest of the equation is weakening demand. That is the only way prices can fall with supply low.

I also used the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Survey of Banks last week to illustrate that banks are reporting weaker demand for mortgages which does not support the strong demand thesis.

(Federal Reserve)

Supply is low and prices are falling.

Regional Breakdown of NHS:

Below is a table of the four census regions in the NHS report.

The following charts are the New Homes Sold by region. These are actual sales which should not be confused with New Homes for sale, which will follow at the end of this report.

The rough percentage of the NHS market share by region is approximately:

Northeast: 5%

Midwest: 15%

Western: 25%

Southern: 55%

Clearly, the drivers are the west and the south.

New Homes Sold: Northeast

A nasty drop in NHS for the northeast.

New Homes Sold: Midwest

The Midwest is the strongest region this month with growth in NHS still trending higher.

New Homes Sold: West

The west had a large year over year drop this month and the 12MMA is trending lower after making a third lower high in growth since 2013.

New Homes Sold: South

The western region is posting very large drops as of late. This last month showed a very steep year-over-year decline, plunging into negative territory. Perhaps, some of the weakness is due to less foreign buyer as they typically buy in the western region; or perhaps, it is simply the end of a business cycle and the west has very cyclical businesses; thus the housing market leads and is more volatile in this region.

New Homes For Sale:

The following charts are the number of new homes listed for sale in the US and the four consensus regions. This differs from the above graphs as those are new houses sold, this series is the number of new homes listed for sale.

New Homes For Sale: US

The peak in growth of new homes for sales came in 2014 before falling off and hitting a lower peak in 2016. We are now rolling over once again in terms of new homes for sale.

New Homes For Sale: Northeast

Although a small share of the market, new homes listed for sale in the northeast are falling sharply.

New Homes For Sale: Midwest

The recent pop in new homes for sale in the Midwest is not enough to counter the second peak that occurred in 2016. The trend is still lower for this region.

New Homes For Sale: West

The west is a larger region for new home sales and the double peak in growth is evident in the chart above as well.

New Homes For Sale: South

The largest region, the south, is trending lower when looking at the 12MMA of the year-over-year growth.

The trend in nearly all the above growth rates for new homes listed for sale is lower. It is by no means signaling crash or catastrophe; just lower and less robust growth. This is just another bearish signal for housing and a sign that the housing market is cooling off.

Conclusion - A Rate Hike Puts The Nail in The Coffin - Sell ITB:

This is only one report of many on the housing market, and a report that only shows the activity in 10% of the residential home market. Nevertheless, the trends in this data follow the trends in the broader housing market with an extremely high correlation.

The past year has seen declining growth rates and a slowing of the housing market; perhaps having to do with the increase in interest rates, and mortgage rates. The slowdown coincides with the time the Federal Reserve began raising the Fed Funds rate. This makes sense as rate increases are a measure taken to slow the economy down.

The housing market is bordering on negative growth rates. Currently, there is still growth in the housing market, it is just growth at a slower and slower pace. Once housing growth turns negative, the deceleration in the rest of the economy speeds up and intensifies as consumers see their largest asset decline in value.

With this data in hand, and the trend in growth moving in the wrong direction, if the Fed raises rates again, this very well may cause housing growth to slow into negative territory, putting the nail in the coffin on the housing recovery.

Currently, probability based on Fed Funds futures puts a June rate hike at 83%.

ITB is the best proxy for this bearish thesis. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and other home builders have been reporting "strong" earnings as of late, but their shares are pricing in peak growth to continue when it simply is not the case.

ITB is a basket of home builders that should see weakening performance given the data reported today and should specifically suffer if the Fed raises interest rates as the >80% probability baked into the futures market suggests.

For those who do not short sell, now simply would be a good time to sell homebuilder stocks, as these are very high beta, and shift into lower beta equities.

I made a sell call on ITB about a month back with a time horizon of 12-18 months when ITB was trading at around 32.30. As of this writing, ITB is trading at 33. Net of some volatility, not much has happened with this position, down only about 2%, but given the stated time horizon, there is much more to play out in this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.