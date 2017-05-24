McDonald's: Learning From Mistakes

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) investors have benefited over the past ten years from dividend increases and share buybacks (the company has reduced the outstanding share count from over 1.2 billion common shares outstanding to about 800 million). While investors have enjoyed returns of 13.3% over a decade (2006-2016), there is a point when revenue generation will be the required vehicle for growth. The good news is McDonald's understands it made mistakes that have impaired revenue growth, and the company's effort to address these mistakes is at the heart of the "Experience of the Future" concept.

Background

In January 2015, fresh off one of its worst financial years in decades, McDonald's announced CEO Don Thompson was retiring and would be succeeded by Chief Brand Officer Steve Easterbrook. Prior to his elevation to CEO in July 2012, Thompson was the former president of McDonald's USA and served under the successful CEO Jim Skinner, likely benefiting from reflected glory. However, selecting a highly experienced second in command who was part of the past success is not a guarantee of future success. Any doubts, check with CEO succession at McDonald's soft drinks supplier Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). The deceased Roberto Goizueta, a revered figure responsible for share growth of 3,500% over his 16 years, was replaced with a bean counter, Douglas Ivester. I digress, but so did Coca-Cola under Ivester.

Back to our story... The succession of Easterbrook has proven valuable for shareholders, as the share price increased from $92.44 in January 2015 to a current price of about $148.15 - a not-too-shabby increase of about 60%. This is because McDonald's under Easterbrook took aggressive action that ultimately generated a 5.7% increase in 2016 4th quarter sales, largely attributed to having instituted all-day breakfast in response to customer demand. Though it created operational complexities and added costs, it was a clear win and showed the company was not only committed to being sensitive to customer demands but better understood the competitive environment. This was no small distinction, because McDonald's had been accused of misreading its consumers' needs, as evident in the production of various products that, while seemingly healthier, did not translate into increased revenues.

In fact, McDonald's says focusing on healthier items in its US business was a tactical blunder for the company, one that it says resulted in over 500 million orders lost in the last five years - an estimated loss of $2.5 billion in gross sales. To call it a tactical blunder is misleading - it was a corporate blunder, which makes it strategic, and it is one not easily remedied by better marketing or throwing more products onto the menu.

Understanding what went wrong

A new CEO embarking on a strategic redirection of a company, particularly one marked by past success, needs to recognize where mistakes were made and, in so doing, identify ways to resolve the problems and once again put the company on a path to sustained success.

So it was that in May 2015, four months after replacing Thompson, Easterbrook offered an epiphany, admitting a number of self-inflicted mistakes by the company that included: 1) Failing to recognize the need to serve higher-quality food; 2) Being slow to react to changing customer tastes and needs; 3) Creating a corporate structure that became bloated, cumbersome, and resistant to change; 4) Developing a menu that was too big, slowed down service and added cost and complexity; 5) Marketing and advertising that missed appealing to its core customer; 6) Losing control over its brand message; and 7) Not effectively engaging its franchisees.

What can we say about these mistakes?

It would seem that Mistake #1 - the need to serve higher quality food - and Mistake #2 - the need to better react to changing customer tastes and needs - are intertwined and lie at the heart of all the mistakes made. When the customer does not like what is offered, it is hard to generate sales. And when products were priced higher, often due to increased costs or the belief that they provided greater customer value, they violated the inherent contract McDonald's core customers had with the company - that is, customers believed they would get a better price value from higher-quality products. However, that customer desire was misinterpreted, leading McDonald's to grow its menu and offer "healthier" foods. This misinterpretation led to Mistake #4 - McDonald's increased its total menu offerings, and with it increased operational costs and complexity.

Interestingly, the larger menu was contrary to a study from September 2016 that was reported in Forbes, which showed that fast food consumers prioritize quality of products over "healthy" options. It is also well known in the restaurant business that a large menu slows down service times because it delays customer decisions. For a company focused on quick service and low costs, this is anathema to success.

The research is also clear about the misperception about the customer desire for healthier foods offered by quick service restaurants. Specifically, that while people are interested in the "idea of healthier foods," they are not interested in actually purchasing them. Nonetheless, that did not stop menu growth at McDonald's, where menu items increased 42.4%, from 85 items in 2007 to 121 items at the time of Easterbrook taking over as CEO in 2015.

It would be easy to say this occurred because of Mistake #3 - a bloated corporate structure that proved cumbersome. While it is true that when everyone is responsible no one is, it is also likely that McDonald's wandered into groupthink, afflicted by the feeling that everything it did made sense because of past success, and this belief invaded its marketing effort - Mistake #5.

McDonald's mistakes, #1 through #5, may well have combined to create Mistake #6 - an inability to manage its brand message and its brand identity. After all, at its inception, McDonald's was not about a big menu, it was a walk-up burger stand with a limited focus on selling burgers, fries and shakes. So, how did it end up with 121 menu items without suffering some level of dysfunctional thinking? And how could such choices not impair the customer or the business operations? Yet, knowing McDonald's sensitivity to its competitive environment, another question comes to mind. Known for developing great competitive intelligence, how was it that the company did not know what its competitors were doing? Even a cursory glance at the menu boards of today's quick service burger competition - Five Guys, In-N-Out Burger, Burger King (NYSE:QSR) and Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) - would have revealed menus less than half McDonald's size.

Finally, McDonald's realized it had failed to listen to and engage its franchise community. This was striking, considering the franchise community (allegedly) was the basis for the Filet O-Fish and the drive-thru (which generates about 70% of unit sales).

Recognizing Mistake #7, McDonald's decided to undertake a refranchising effort, moving from 80% to 93% franchised restaurants. Also, in an attempt to help franchisees upgrade their restaurants, the company has made an offer to offset the high cost of getting to the restaurant concept it calls the "Experience of the Future."

But to get there, the effort requires new technology and kitchen upgrades necessary to enable new product changes designed to improve food quality and cut back on the bloated menu - both measures needed to win back core customers who are clear they are not looking for healthier offerings or more choices. Rather, customers are looking for value from reasonably priced, higher-quality food. Attending to this would help correct what are likely McDonald's biggest mistakes, #1 and #2.

If increasing its portion of the development cost is successful in gaining the commitment of the requisite percentage of franchisees, it would to position McDonald's to more effectively address the seven mistakes. And it will do even more. It will also move penurious franchisees out of the system, and this can be a benefit because many smaller operators cannot afford the upgrades. As a consequence, it is expected they would end up selling their restaurants to McDonald's or to larger operators. It is insightful that the share of operators with 10 or more restaurants has jumped 12% to 245 in the last two years. Meanwhile, the share of operators with five or fewer restaurants has dropped 4.6% to 1,842 over the same period. This is a notable shift from McDonald's early days, when the franchisees were expected to be both owner and operator, which kept the average restaurants per franchisee to about 3-4 units. We are likely to see the franchisees with 10 plus units increasing with this leveraged plan.

Regarding the upgrades, McDonald's had previously agreed to pay about 40% of the costs, but there was resistance from franchisees, amidst concerns about the potential return on a sizable capital outlay. So, in what has to be a leveraged strategic move, McDonald's has said it would increase its portion of the cost and pay up to 55% of the upgrades if, and only if, at least 67% of the franchisees agreed to the approval of a national advertising campaign to support the new value menu that included products priced at $1.00 to $3.00, an initiative the company intends on launching in January 2018. With a nod to strategic leverage, no franchisee gets the added 15% without the 67% agreement.

Given the planned upgrades designed to enhance guest experience and increase purchase intent, the company needs uniformly improved technology and kitchen equipment that are integral with unit upgrades, all of which are at the heart of improved food quality, streamlined menus and the "Experience of the Future" concept. Consequently, shifting more restaurants to the control of larger, more deep-pocketed operators is beneficial for McDonald's because, even with the current effort to decrease the funds franchisees must commit to upgrades, the reality is that more deep-pocketed franchisees would be better positioned for any future investments required in the business.

Summary

McDonald's should be commended for understanding why it lost customers and putting into motion an aligned, interconnected and, admittedly, expensive set of actions to address the opportunity presented. The company needs to appeal to customer needs and stop trying to serve food that they do not want and do not wish to pay for. It also needs to entice the return of the occasional customer, someone who might be looking for something other than clean restrooms.

Further, by upgrading the restaurants to make them more appealing, by installing new technology to aid customer ordering in ways that help manage costs and improve operational efficiencies, by developing or changing products to ensure a higher quality of food, and by refranchising to both reduce the operational demands on the company's talent and tap into the pockets of others, McDonald's is once again positioning itself to control and market its iconic brand more effectively. This is a recipe that should engender future success through revenue growth.

This is not to say that questions do not remain. I do not believe the foray into delivery is a differentiator, but merely the means to compete more effectively in the future, and it will require operational execution, otherwise the complexity and costs might overtake the increased revenues and profit expected from the "Experience of the Future" restaurants.

Further, as McDonald's seeks to create a "better burger" with fresh, not frozen, beef, it is wise to be mindful of the Angus burger that did not work out. A fair question is whether the fresh, not frozen, beef is aligned with the desire of the customer for higher-quality food, or is it merely another value trap born of misguided mimicry that elevates operational cost and complexity?

Finally, with the effort to refranchise reducing the total number of company-owned units to about 7%, the question of spinning off its real estate arm into a REIT might be raised once again. And to be certain, although rejected by the board in 2015, some believe it has the potential to elevate the share price by an estimated 40-60%. As such, it is an intriguing notion that current shareholders might find attractive.

