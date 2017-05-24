Elevate Credit: Elevated Results

Expectations for a rally are low as the market backs away from non-prime lenders.

About two weeks ago, Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) reported their first quarterly results as a public company. The fintech that specializes in non-prime loans reported surprisingly good results.

The stock though traded back towards the post-IPO lows. The market doesn't appear ready for a non-prime fintech, but does this provide an incredible investment opportunity?

The first quarterly report after an IPO is always crucial to understand a company. Companies are typically in major growth modes and investors get the first opportunity to view results in comparison to market expectations. As well, investors will have to substantially modify future results for the additional 14 million shares from the IPO and the expected $14 million dip in annual interest expenses from paying off high cost funding with the IPO proceeds.

For Q1, Elevate Credit passed with flying colors. The fintech beat EPS estimates by $0.05 and exceeded revenue estimates easily.

A major problem is that revenues saw a massive deceleration in growth. Two key lending products, RISE and SUNNY, saw limited to no growth.

The biggest issue remains the loan loss rates and cost of funding. For Q1, Elevate had a loan loss provision of 54%. At the same time, net interest expenses of $19.2 million virtually wiped out all of the impressive operating income of $21.6 million.

In this case, Elevate is an interesting play with big banks likely taking notice. If not for the high cost of funding, the fintech has solid margins. The Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin was a solid 16%.

Source: Elevate Credit Q117 presentation

The company targets reaching adjusted EBITDA of $100 million this quarter. At a current market cap of $315 million, the stock only trades at 3x EBITDA targets.

A big bank could takeout Elevate and easily resolve the funding cost issue and make the fintech substantially more profitable. In the process, the bank would gain access to a substantial portion of the U.S. and U.K. populations mostly outside the traditional banking system.

Source: Elevate Credit Q117 presentation

The key investor takeaway is that the market just isn't ready for non-prime lenders. Elevate Credit needs to prove to the market that the fintech can handle a weaker economic climate such as a recession.

The stock is attractive at this level and is worthy of building a position though the prospects for stock gains aren't high right now.

