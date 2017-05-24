Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Broadband, and Liberty Global, and they add up to ~29% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wallace Weitz's US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Weitz's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2017. Please visit our Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Weitz's US long portfolio decreased ~3% from $2.52B to $2.43B. The number of holdings decreased from 86 to 83. The top three positions are at 28.84%, while the top five holdings are at 38.23% of the US long assets. The largest stake by far is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) at ~12% of the US long portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management's equity funds are Weitz Partners Value Fund (MUTF:WPVLX), Weitz Value Fund (MUTF:WVALX), Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund (MUTF:WPOIX), Weitz Hickory Fund (MUTF:WEHIX), and Weitz Research Fund (MUTF:WRESX). Over the long term, the flagship Weitz Partners Value Fund (1983 inception) has generated alpha, but the fund is behind the S&P 500 index over the last decade. The cash allocation is 18.4%; historically, cash goes higher as the market gets richer, and vice-versa.

Stake Disposals:

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG): TDG was a 2.53% position as of the last quarter. The original stake was built up in 2013 in the ~$150 per share price range. It had seen selling since Q1 2015 at much higher prices. There was an ~8% trimming last quarter as well at prices between $245 and $290. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $210 and $256. The stock is now at $263.

Note: Weitz first disclosed the TDG exit in their quarterly commentary: leverage in a rising rate environment, accusations about rigged/faked bids and the chance of more regulation under the new administration are headwinds. They exited with a nice gain, as the shares were close to their estimate of intrinsic value.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI): MSI was a very small 0.54% portfolio stake as of last quarter. A ~2% portfolio stake was first purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $58.50 and $68. The position was reduced by ~50% over the following two quarters at prices between $57 and $70. In Q4 2015, there was another ~25% reduction at prices between $65 and $72.50. The last three quarters had seen a combined ~80% further selling at prices between $63 and $84. The disposal this quarter happened at prices between $77 and $86. The stock currently trades at $82.11.

New Stakes:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR): DLTR is a very small 0.60% portfolio stake purchased this quarter at prices between $73 and $80. The stock currently trades at $78.85.

Note: Their investment thesis is based on the belief that Dollar Tree has a strong growth runway: a) opportunity for store growth in their Dollar Tree brand; and b) the opportunity to optimize the Family Dollar operations and close the gap in margins compared to peers. Their base-case intrinsic value is between $100 and $105 per share.

Stake Increases:

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR): WAIR is a 1.30% of the US long portfolio position built up over the last three quarters of 2014 at prices between $13.50 and $22. Q3 2015 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $12 and $15.50. The stock currently trades at $9.30. Q1 to Q3 2016 saw a combined ~18% reduction at prices between $10 and $15. This quarter saw a ~5% increase.

Praxair Inc. (NYSE:PX): PX is a ~1% portfolio stake that has been in the portfolio since 2010. The original purchase in Q2 2010 was at prices between $74 and $88. The position size has increased by ~40% over the last seven years. The last three quarters also saw a combined ~10% increase at prices between $111 and $124. The stock is now at $130.

Note 1: Weitz's EOY 2016 Fair Value Estimate of Praxair is ~$140 per share.

Note 2: Last December, Linde AG (OTCPK:LNEGY) and Praxair agreed on a merger of equals.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO): TMO is a small 0.74% portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $140 and $159. The stock is now at $172. This quarter saw a very minor ~2% increase.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO): XOXO is a small 0.56% of the US long portfolio position. The original stake was from Q2 2011, when around 2.3M shares were purchased at a cost basis of around $10. 2014 saw a ~25% reduction in the high teens price range. The last seven quarters had seen a combined ~63% further reduction at prices between $14 and $20. The stock currently trades at $17.39. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: Weitz still controls ~3% of XO Group.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway: Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake and the largest holding in the portfolio at ~12%. Last quarter saw a ~15% selling at prices between $214,520 and $249,711, and that was followed with a ~6% trimming this quarter at prices between $238100 and $266,013.

Note: Wallace Weitz is known to have owned Berkshire Hathaway stock continuously since 1976, riding it from around $300 per share to the current price of $248,121.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA): LBRDA is a top-three ~9% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 as a result of the spin-off of Liberty Broadband from Liberty Media. Liberty Media shareholders received one share of LBRDA for every four shares of Liberty Media held. In Q1 2015, there was a ~60% increase at prices between $44.50 and $56.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~24% increase at prices between $44 and $59. It currently trades at $82.71. The last two quarters have seen very minor ~5% reductions.

Note: Weitz believes Liberty Broadband offers a cheaper way to invest in Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) strategy.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK): Liberty Global is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for more than a decade. It is currently the third-largest position at 7.5%. The last two quarters had seen very minor increases, while this quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN): AGN is a top-five ~5% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2015 at prices between $252 and $340. Q1 2016 saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between $266 and $313. The position was almost doubled in Q2 2016 at prices between $202 and $278. The stock currently trades at $221. The last two quarters had seen marginal further increases. There was an about-turn this quarter: ~20% sold at prices between $211 and $249.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH): LH is a 4.36% very long-term stake. The bulk of the position was built in the 2008-2010 time frame at lower prices. The stock currently trades at $140. There was a very minor ~5% trimming this quarter.

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXB): FOX is a 3.57% position established in Q4 2014 at prices between $30.50 and $37.50 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $31.50 and $37. Q2 2015 saw a further ~25% increase at prices between $32 and $34.50. The three quarters through Q1 2016 had also seen a combined ~21% increase at prices between $24 and $33.50. Last quarter saw the pattern reverse: ~20% selling at prices between $24 and $28.50, and that was followed with another ~20% selling this quarter at prices between $28 and $32. The stock currently trades at $26.53.

Liberty Sirius (LSXMA, LSXMK): The 3.51% of the portfolio stake in Liberty Sirius stock came about as a result of Liberty Media's recapitalization into three tracking stocks in April last year. The position was reduced by ~55% over the last three quarters.

MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA): MA is a 3.45% stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $70 and $89. Q3 2015 and Q1 2016 saw a stake doubling at prices between $80 and $98. The following two quarters had also seen a ~20% further increase at prices between $87 and $102. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $120. There was a ~6% trimming this quarter.

Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA): The original QVCA position is from 2011 in the mid-teens price range. Recent activity follow: Q1 2016 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $21 and $26, while the following quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $22.50 and $25.50. The stock is currently at $23.53. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) spin-off in July 2016.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL): GOOG was a minutely small position first purchased in 2008. The current 3.30% of the US long portfolio stake was built in 2010 and 2011 at a cost basis around $250. In recent activity, Q4 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $608 and $777, and the last three quarters have also seen a ~10% selling at prices between $692 and $836. The stock currently trades at $949. Weitz is harvesting huge long-term gains.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT): RWT is a 3.27% very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. In recent activity, Q1 2016 saw a 16% increase at prices between $9 and $14, while the last three quarters saw a one-third reduction at prices between $13 and $17. The stock currently trades at $16.68.

Note: Weitz has a ~6% ownership stake in Redwood Trust.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V): V was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2016. Last quarter saw a ~3% position built at prices between $75 and $83.50. The stock is now at $93.86. There was a minor ~5% trimming this quarter.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX): CFX is a 2.78% of the 13F portfolio stake. The position was established in Q4 2015 at prices between $22 and $32 and increased by ~11% in Q1 2016 at prices between $19 and $30. The last three quarters have seen a combined ~20% selling at prices between $26 and $41. The stock currently trades at $40.14. Weitz is harvesting gains.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): ORCL is a 2.20% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013, when around 1.75M shares were purchased at prices between $33 and $38. It was reduced by around one-third in Q4 2014 at prices between $37.50 and $46.50. Q4 2015 saw another ~70% reduction at prices between $36 and $41. Q3 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~150% increase at prices between $39 and $42. There was another ~20% increase last quarter at prices between $38 and $41. The stock currently trades at $44.56. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA): DISCA is a 2.16% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 at prices between $38 and $45. The position was increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $32 and $37.50. Q1 2015 saw a further one-third increase at prices between $29 and $34.50. Q4 2015 saw an about-turn: a combined ~25% reduction over the last six quarters at prices between $24 and $31. The stock currently trades at $25.63. Weitz realized losses.

AON plc (NYSE:AON): AON is a ~2% long-term stake from 2010 established in the high $30s price range. The last four quarters saw a ~36% selling at prices between $101 and $119. It now trades at $129. Weitz is realizing long-term gains.

ILG Inc. (NASDAQ:ILG) formerly Interval Leisure Group (IILG): The ~2% ILG stake is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since its IPO in 2008. H1 2016 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $11 and $16. There was an about-turn in Q3 2016: ~45% selling in the last three quarters at prices between $16 and $21. The stock is now at $26.96. Weitz is harvesting long-term gains.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC was first established in Q2 2011, when around 3.5M shares were purchased in the high $20s price range. The position was reduced by one-third by early 2013. In Q4 2014, the stake was reduced by ~16% at prices between $48 and $56. Q2 2015 saw a further one-third reduction at prices between $54 and $58. Q3 2016 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $44 and $51. The pattern reversed again last quarter: ~40% selling at prices between $43.50 and $57.50. The stock currently trades at $53.39, and the remaining stake is at ~2% of the US long portfolio. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN): TXN is a 1.80% of the US long portfolio stake first purchased in 2010 in the mid $20s price range. The majority of that position was eliminated in 2011 in the low $30s price range. In 2012, the stake was built back up in the high $20s price range. In recent activity, Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 saw a combined ~60% reduction at prices between $52 and $60. Last year saw a ~40% further selling at prices between $48 and $75. The stock is now at $79.69. This quarter also saw an ~8% selling. Weitz is realizing huge long-term gains.

Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA): The small ~1.4% Liberty Ventures stake was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $34.50 and $40.50, and the stock is now well above that range at $51.26. Last quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $36.50 and $41, and that was followed with a ~3% trimming this quarter.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN), Avon Products (NYSE:AVP), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Liberty Expedia (NASDAQ:LEXEA), Liberty Global LiLac (NASDAQ:LILAK), Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA, OTCQB:FWONB), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions saw reductions this quarter.

Kept Steady:

None.

Other very small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions in the portfolio include ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Anheuser Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Avon Products, CommerceHub Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUBK), Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN), Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS), Liberty Braves (BATRK, BATRA), Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF), Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA), National Cinemedia, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), Thermon Group (NYSE:THR), and Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES). They also have minutely small positions in a bunch of index ETFs.

Note: Weitz controls ~26% of Intelligent Systems Corporation.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Weitz's US stock holdings in Q1 2017:

