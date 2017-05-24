Make 13% Or Buy Goldcorp Cheap

While deficit spending continues around the world, we believe investors have a great opportunity to own one of the top Gold miners in the world.

With a 52 week range of $11.91 to $20.38, Goldcorp at current levels is worthy of consideration, especially if done as a buy-write for a lower entry price.

Buying Goldcorp at current levels and selling a call here should make sense for just about anyone looking for income and hedging opportunities.

Like many value minded investors today, it is becoming increasingly difficult for us to find great opportunities that offer a favorable balance of risk versus reward. With the S&P trading at ~25x trailing earnings, it appears the market is pricing in good earning performance for the remainder of this year. Only time will tell if the situation does improve and companies can grow into their increasing multiples. Who knows, maybe many of our Geo-political events get resolved, Congress passes a balanced budget, and Trump and Putin destroy ISIS. Regardless, we still believe in positioning a small percentage of your portfolio in premier gold companies like Goldcorp (NYSE:GG).

Goldcorp is one of the leading gold producers throughout the Americas with operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and South America. The company reported first quarter earnings in April of $170 million or $.20 a shares vs $80 million or $.10 a year earlier. Current consensus estimate is for earnings to come in at $.36 this year and $.49 for 2018. We believe at current levels the stock is cheap due to the prolonged gold slump since 2011, but higher gold prices in the years ahead will bode well for the shares due to the relentless pursuit of deficit spending and money creation by the world's major central banks.

One advantage of doing a buy-write is it allows investors a lower entry point in return for less upside return potential. In our example of using a covered call (below), owning Goldcorp (NYSE:) below $12.50 is enticing for the long term if we actually have the stock go nowhere through the rest of this year. However, if the stock rallies a bit by mid-January 2018 (option expiration) and closes above $14 (strike price), one would make over $13% return over 8 months or over 19% annualized. We like using buy/write strategies when the stock appears to be nearing support, and looking at the chart below, the $12 level appears to be support.

Below is what the numbers look like on a spread sheet. Before acting on anything, we recommend you consult your financial advisor to see if a trade is suitable for you or click on the link below to learn more about trading with us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long GG and also have buy-write positions on GG as well as short-puts.