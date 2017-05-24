Risk Arbitrage Today: Why Westar Energy's Deal Is Not Dead

Westar Energy

The Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) headlines on Tuesday may have seemed like bad news, but the news was actually pretty mild.

Kansas regulators won't reconsider Great Plains Energy, Westar Energy merger Kansas regulators deny power companies' request for more time on merger

Westar had requested extra time to petition the Kansas Corporation Commission regarding the commission's order denying approval of Great Plains Energy's (NYSE:GXP) $60 per share cash and stock acquisition of Westar. Tuesday that request was denied. From reading the Commission's Order, however, the denial seemed largely procedural.

....requires a petition for reconsideration to state "the specific grounds upon which relief is requested." The Joint Applicants offer no grounds for relief as the only relief sought is additional time. A petition for reconsideration must allege specific grounds for the order's unlawfulness or unreasonableness. The Joint Applicants' Petition for Reconsideration fails to allege any specific defects with the Order or that the Order was in any way unlawful or unreasonable. Instead, by its own admission, the Joint Applicants' pleading merely seeks additional time to determine if it is possible to develop a new proposed transaction. Since the Joint Applicants' Petition for Reconsideration does not meet the legal requirements for a petition for reconsideration, the Docket closed by operation of law fifteen days after the Commission issued its Order. Under Kansas law, the only option available to the Commission is denial-ORDER DENYING JOINT APPLICANTS' PETITION FOR RECONSIDERATION

The news was likely not a surprise to Westar and Great Plains. On May 9, the KCC staff advised the Commission that the petition should be denied because it contained no allegation of error.

Now what? The companies have been discussing, and they continue to explore the possibility of a revised transaction. Westar and Great Plains would have to file a brand new application.

I wrote on May 5, that from reading the commission's order and reading between the lines of comments from Great Plains' CEO, it seemed a possible change in deal terms to a mix of stock and cash could be enough to sway the commission. The merger background section of the definitive merger agreement detailed the first offer from Great Plains.

... based on an acquisition of Westar by Great Plains Energy at a premium of 20%-25% over the current market price ($37.84) of Westar's shares of common stock, with consideration payable 70% in Great Plains Energy common stock and 30% in cash-From the October 2, 2015 calendar entry in the background of the merger section

In rejecting the deal last month, the Commission reasoned the proposed transaction was too risky because the excessive acquisition premium called into question Great Plains' ability to service the transaction-incurred debt, leaving them with little margin for error to maintain its investment grade rating.

By paying with more stock and less cash, there would be less debt to take on for GXP and a much improved chance of getting approval from the KCC. And could there be a small price cut? It's possible. After all, this is the year of the price cut. So far, we have Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) and Alere (NYSE:ALR). Westar shareholders would have to approve a price cut or a change in deal terms. Great Plains shareholders would have to approve as well, since their stock would be getting diluted. And many utility deals take almost a year to complete. Would the clock have to be reset?

The KCC staff and the Citizens' Utility Ratepayers Board or CURB have indicated they would discuss a procedural schedule following a review of a new application to determine whether the 300 days allowable will be necessary to review the revised transaction. From Great Plains Energy's and Westar's perspective, we believe the work we did in the earlier docket could shorten the new schedule to fewer than the 300 days allowable-Mark Ruelle, Westar Energy president and CEO.

While it makes sense for the companies to try to rework the deal, having already spent a year in integration planning, there's a chance Great Plains walks away.

If we move forward, any revised transaction would have to be materially better than our standalone plan for both shareholders and customers, and it would have to have a high likelihood of success-Terry Bassham, Great Plains Energy chairman and CEO.

At the very end of Tuesday's Order denial, the Commission left the Westar-Great Plains door wide open.

The Commission encourages the parties to continue working together to revise the transaction to address the Commission's concerns related to purchase price, capital structure and other issues and welcomes the filing of a new application that can satisfy the merger standards and advance the public interest-ORDER DENYING JOINT APPLICANTS' PETITION FOR RECONSIDERATION In the event that the deal ultimately does not close, Great Plains would owe Westar Energy $380 million in a breakup fee.

Global Sources

On Tuesday, media company Global Sources (NASDAQ:GSOL) announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Expo Holdings. The deal is for $18 per share in cash, a full 50% higher than GSOL last traded.

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China. Their core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English language media such as online marketplaces, trade shows, magazines, and apps.

According to the company, shareholders will be asked to approve the deal as promptly as practicable.

RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot's (NASDAQ:SALE) sale to Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. closed on Tuesday. Shareholders of SALE will receive $11.60 per share in cash. The merger wrapped up in a tidy 42 days.

Tuesday's Pre-Arbs

Each Tuesday, we will highlight a stock or two that have been rumored to be bought. Likely, it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals, with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at Bunge (NYSE:BG).

Tuesday was quite a day for Bunge shareholders. Bunge advanced 16.4%, thanks to a story in the Wall Street Journal. It was the largest one-day move in the stock in about nine years. The Journal had reported that Bunge had received a takeover offer from Swiss miner Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF).

Maybe Bunge will be bought, and maybe they will be bought by Glencore, and maybe they will be bought soon.

But it is dangerous for a trader to hit the buy button upon hearing that a company has received an offer or is in talks or is exploring a sale.

What actually happened according to the Journal was that Glencore said its agriculture unit made an informal approach to Bunge regarding a possible consensual business combination. And quoting Glencore, the Journal added that 'discussions may or may not take place, and there is no certainty there will be a deal.'

After the bell, Bunge issued a statement.

In response to a statement issued today by Glencore plc, Bunge Limited stated that it is not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture Limited or Glencore plc. Bunge is committed to continuing to execute its global agri-foods strategy and pursuing opportunities for driving growth and value creation-Bunge statement

Bunge stock traded approximately 6x its normal volume and more than 7,000 call option contracts were traded on Tuesday.

Glencore has a market capitalization of more than $55 billion, while Bunge's market cap is about $10 billion.

