Seadrill: Common Equity Survives For Now

The report indicates that John Fredriksen might finally be involved in the restructuring process.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has just reported its first-quarter results. Without further ado, let's get to most important news - update on restructuring and update of the fleet status report.

Restructuring

The company reiterated that the significant progress in negotiations with the bank group of its lenders allowed the negotiating period up to July 31, 2017. Seadrill indicated that it received a proposal from the third party and related party investors which remained subject to further negotiation, final due diligence and documentation. This means that John Fredriksen is finally in play. This news will likely have a significant impact on the short-term activity in Seadrill shares.

Seadrill also indicated that it was in discussions with certain bondholders who have recently become restricted again - another step towards successful restructuring. The company also reiterated its stance that the implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan would likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings. Seadrill maintained "minimal recovery" expectations for current shareholders.

The report indicates that Seadrill restructuring is gaining steam and that we will know the final outcome by July 31. The news on the "third party and related party investors" may help the stock in the short term. Speculations that John Fredriksen is putting his money in Seadrill may serve as a catalyst for a short squeeze as the stock has already more than 20% of its float shorted.

Fleet status update

The report indicated many developments during the first quarter and the second quarter of 2017, but the majority of them have already been reported in the previous fleet status report or in separate press releases. I noticed two developments that have not been previously covered:

1. Jack-up West Cressida got a new contract in Malaysia from June 2017 to September 2017 at an undisclosed rate.

2. Jack-up West Freedom got a new contract in Colombia from September 2017 to November 2017 at a dayrate of $109,000, down from the previous dayrate of $225,000.

In its market development update, Seadrill stated that the majority of customers remained focused on conserving cash and that an increased consistency and upward trend in oil prices is necessary to improve offshore drilling market perspectives. Actual contract awards confirm this view. Activity is limited to jack-up space, while floaters hardly get any contracts.

Short-term and fundamental evaluation

If there will be a short squeeze in Seadrill shares, the time is now. Previously, the market was very optimistic regarding John Fredriksen involvement in restructuring. I do not expect the same level of optimism now that the majority of players have learned about the fundamental situation in the industry, but some activity should be expected. Given the price of Seadrill stock, it is full of day and swing traders which will increase volatility in the coming days.

Fundamentally, I continue to expect that Seadrill restructuring outcome will be somewhere in between Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) case and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) case. I believe that the new information on restructuring obtained from the report confirms this view. The stock should be viewed as a short-term trading vehicle. Those wanting to have a longer-term exposure to the company will most likely be better off waiting for the final outcome of the restructuring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.