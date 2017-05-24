Lockheed Martin And Its Jet Pricing - An Overview For The Future

With recent issues regarding the costly development programs, it is ever-more vital to break this down to reach a long-term conclusion of where we stand.

LMT has long been in the center of the Jet production program for the US military.

This investment thesis is to determine the extent to which the high cost projects upheld by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) specifically. It would seem that since Donald Trump started to discuss the incredibly costly projects (namely, the F-35) that LMT was contracting the US government into, LMT's CEO Marillyn Hewson was able to lessen the cost slightly, however, are we truly understanding the actual length of time and cost of upkeep of these 'projects', and what sort of practical profit margin would that realistically leave LMT at, should these contracts not be renewed.

Below is a table of the segments of business for LMT, their profitability in 2015, and the percentage operating margin, which can indicate effective pricing strategies and general operational management, which is a key figure when assessing competition.

Segment Profitability (2015) (NYSEARCA:USD) % of operating margin Aeronautics 1.2 billion 11% Missiles and Fire Control 931 million 17.8% Space Systems 779 million 13.2% Mission System and Training 673 million 12.8% Information Systems and Global Solutions 459 million 8.1%

IMET, E-IMET, FMS, FMF, DCS, EDA; All of these programs provide an economic infrastructure for companies like LMT to guarantee long-term operations, and contractual 'wins', and they are of course used to the maximum advantage.

According to social media sites that are aimed at investors, an unsure collection of articles implies wariness regarding LMT being a 'good' investment choice. This is argued to be due to the Budget Control Act 2011 (sequestration) and the recent election of Donald Trump who is not secretive about his disdain for the budgeting structure. LMT is referred to as a 'wild card'.

There are numerous argued methods of determining the cost of the F-22 raptor specifically, which is dependent on the costs that you include in the 'direct costs' for the Raptor. This line is blurred due to the 14-year span of time that this jet has been in development. The author Axe has found that LMT has cost somewhere between $137 million and $678 million per jet, depending on what you include. This is not including the lifecycle costs, which can be seen below.

This therefore is dependent on the time that the contract is agreed to gauge the risk for LMT. According to Phillips, who analyses the process of the F-35, there are a few specific problems with the current defense deals being made (which should also be accounted for by LMT in their marketing efforts).

Conspiracy of optimism; optimism is based on poor estimates with a lack of proper appreciation of risks and costs. Real time cost control; Unrealistic time scales Rebalancing the relationship in the industry; removing competitive behavior and providing realistic costs therefore.

This is complex with Jets due to the interrelated costs, such as component parts, LRU's and reliability calculations, use of the craft, flying hours and the pilot training. Reliability can only be known once the pilot craft has been flown for some time; resulting in accepted risk from the government purchaser. Development started for the F-35 in 1996, f-35a CTOL, F-35b STOVL, F-35c CV, and the LRIP 3&4 are now under contract. RDT&E costs have increased by almost 40% between 2001 and 2009, and the average unit production costs have increased by 54% overall between 2003 and 2009. Data for the F-35 can aid in analysis, such as the following;

Current estimated weight kg F-35a CTOL 13,318 F-35b STOVL 14,545 F-35c CV 15,818

Weights of the F-35 prototypes (Source: Phillips, 2011)

Key input data for the F-35 Data Basic Mass Empty 13,318kg Payload 9000kg ISD 2009-2011 Production qty 2443

Key input data for the F-35 (Source: Phillips, 2011)

This is emphasized by an incredibly long production time for the technology, spanning many years, with increasing costs of production as time goes on; incidentally, LMT is very sure not to have to pay many of these costs themselves, by ensuring that the military contractors realize the uncertainty of the market and industry, and invest a certain about beforehand to continue under the premise of 'we have already invested so much, we may as well continue, at risk of losing the initial investment'.

Essentially, what it not generally discussed enough it the real time that it takes to not only utilize a Jet, but the immense upkeep in general that is required, as well as long development (plus it is in LMT's interest to continue contracts for as long as possible). One of the main reasons that Trump was forced to discuss these issues with LMT was their lack of transparency - not only with their public-facing elements (see my earlier article on this), but also with their contractual ones.

For a company that is basing its contractual agreements on projects that are renowned for being far more expensive than expected, and expanding the time allotted for all types of technological development, should we trust many more of our resources with them, particularly in this time where trusting corporations is becoming paramount to their modern-day success?

If a company cannot be transparent with its Government about costing and time-scales, how can we as individuals expect them to be transparent with us as investors?

If a company survives off of long-term contracts being renewed with the Government as often as possible, how sustainable is this for the next few years?

Food for thought, for the long-term LMT investor.

