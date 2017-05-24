Time To Benefit From Altria's 2017 Weakness?

MO's dividend history and track record are second to none, and its long-term growth prospects keep the stock attractive.

Altria's share price has been on a roll for decades, outperforming the market by a distance, yet in 2017, its performance is lagging the market.

Over the past 5 years, Altria (MO) has outperformed the S&P 500 in almost every single year. However, in 2017, Altria is suddenly lagging the broad market by around 1pp (it made up for another 1pp yesterday). Is it time for investors to jump out of this stock and come back later or saddle the horse for what is ahead?

MO data by YCharts

Since Altria reported its latest quarterly earnings, the stock slumped around 5% immediately and has since stabilized around the 70-72 region pushing up the yield as high as 3.4%.

MO data by YCharts

Let's digest the quarterly results to assess whether the stock presents us with a better buying opportunity now or whether we can expect it to drop further.

Altria's first-quarter 2017 results showed a 16.1% rise in EPS and a meager 1.4% rise in adjusted EPS (excludes special items related to the SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY) transaction). The top-line saw revenue growth of 0.3%, which trickles down to 13.7% growth in operating income. These metrics slightly missed the market's expectations, and as a result, the stock was punished.

At first glance, these results do not really impress, especially the 1.4% rise in adjusted EPS as we are used to Altria delivering a mid-to-high single digit growth here. In fact, it is not that Altria had a particularly bad first quarter, but that the first quarter a year ago was just extremely strong. Furthermore, you could spend hours in detailing what drivers there have been in the previous year and in this year, but as a long-term oriented investor, I do not really focus on quarter-to-quarter comparisons. The accounting specifics are for traders and investors believing that the market will adequately digest those, but as the stock sold off in a matter of minutes following the earnings release, there is no valid basis for assuming that this has happened.

As a consequence, let's really focus on what drives Altria's core business and not try to surgically dissect all the deviations to the year-ago quarter.

Altria, only operating inside the U.S., generates most of its cigarette sales from its premium Marlboro brand. Over the years, there have been less and less smokers in the US, driven by higher taxes on tobacco and a stronger focus on health and the adverse effects of the tobacco vices. This led to consistently declining cigarette shipments, and Q1 2017 was no exception here with shipment volumes declining another 2.7% on aggregate. Since 2005, total cigarette shipment volumes have dropped by a whopping 34%, but Altria's profitability and cash flow metrics were rising.

Source: Altria Investor Relations - SEC Filings

This is only possible as the company was and is able to raise prices for its highly addictive products.

This business model has worked very well for a very long time, but with more and more states imposing and increasing taxes on cigarettes, one might wonder when this approach is reaching its tipping point.

Right now, for 2017, Altria's management remains confident, and is thus expecting to grow adjusted diluted EPS between 7.5-9.5%, particularly in the second half of 2017.

Beyond 2017, I do see many more catalysts driving this stock than potential risks, and as such, Altria remains a compelling buy. Based on historical performance, it is very unlikely for the stock to suddenly retreat by 10% or more unless the entire market is contracting even more (MO has a significantly lower beta of 0.62 than the market at 1).

Here is a snapshot of those catalysts and risks:

Catalysts:

1) Tax reform: Regardless of how likely this is to occur, a flat 15% corporate tax rate would have translated to $3.1B higher net earnings for Altria in 2016, as Altria currently has a very high tax rate of about 35%.

2) Growth in the beer market: With its slightly above 10% stake in Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), Altria and its shareholders will directly participate from growth in the beer market in form of higher dividends or buy-back activities.

3) Merger with Philip Morris: Following the consolidation in the cigarette industry, with Reynolds (RAI) being taken over by British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), the odds for Philip Morris (PM) taking over Altria are rising. Though this is definitely not the most likely catalyst to materialize, stranger things have already happened in corporate America in the past and will probably happen in the future as well.

4) New market with iQOS: Altria is working intensively with Philip Morris International to commercialize this new product segment as soon as possible. If this risk-reduced tobacco product gets rolled out in the US in 2017, it could prove to be another game changer for Altria. The race for Big Tobacco to develop, market and commercialize cigarette alternatives is on, and with smoking rates decreasing in many important markets, it is certainly a race to be won for Altria and Philip Morris.

Risks:

1) Erosion of market share: A larger competitor in the form of BAT-RAI may erode part of Altria's market share and thus put further pressure on shipment volumes and bottom-line growth. Altria might also be forced to hike prices less strong than it would have done in order to preserve market share. The effects, though, would be the same.

2) Rising interest rates: Tobacco stocks are mostly bought for the dividends (surprisingly, as particularly MO has outperformed the broad market for years by quite some distance in terms of total return) and also partially seen as bond replacements. Thus, with interest rates on the rise, investors may start switching to, at least perceived, safer bonds with similar or higher yields.

3) Trump falls short: Following potential litigation of Trump's actions related to the ongoing FBI investigation concerning Russia and the election the markets may conclude that the promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending is not going to materialize. This could potentially send stocks down as a lot of this has already been priced into the market, although it is impossible to quantify just how much.

Take-away

Altria's somewhat disappointing 2017 stock performance is not a point of concern. In fact, I am welcoming this opportunity and perceived weakness to continuously add to my position. The guidance was reaffirmed and short-term volatility caused by difficult to compare quarterly results is not causing me to doubt Altria's business model.

It is a classic buy-and-hold forever stock, and although the current business model of consistently raising prices to offset volume declines is not going to last forever, the company is investing heavily into future endeavors. Meanwhile, the traditional business will hold for years to come.

From a catalyst-driven perspective, the potential levers are outweighing the risks, and I will continue to build to my core Altria position expecting both capital appreciation and consistently rising dividend income.

Altria goes ex-dividend June 13, and as outlined in my recent article, which showed that buying MO ex-dividend yields superior results (as the theory suggests, MO's stock price is likely to drop following the ex-dividend date) compared to buying before ex-dividend date, I will closely monitor the stock price over the next weeks.

You can easily monitor upcoming ex-dividend dates with this fully free Excel-based and automated Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here), which will present you with this handy dividend calendar view. This allows you to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Now, for Big Tobacco (MO, RAI and PM) these are all scheduled to be in June.

Do you buy into Altria now or wait for it to drop further?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, RAI, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.