Top Of The Charts: No Stopping Foreign Real Estate Buyers

Could foreign money propel housing prices even higher? Michael Craig, Senior Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks with Sara D'Elia about how overseas investors have caused real estate prices in Toronto and Vancouver to spike and what could be next.
Summary
How much of residential transactions involve foreign buyers?
Will real estate prices continue to rise?
What does this mean for investors?
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Real Estate, Alternative Investing
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.