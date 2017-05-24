The Value & Income Forum: Exclusive Research From Blue Harbinger

Mr. Hines is a buy-side research analyst and registered investment advisor. He created The Value & Income Forum to help you manage your own investments.

The service (The Value & Income Forum) provides a steady flow of new ideas, access to top-performing proprietary strategies, and a place for skilled investors to corroborate ideas.

Who: Blue Harbinger creator, Mark D. Hines, recently launched a new Seeking Alpha Marketplace service targeting value and income investors seeking a steady flow of new ideas, access to proprietary strategies, and a place to corroborate ideas with other skilled investors.

What: The service provides value and income investment ideas often focusing on REITs, BDCs, MLPs, CEFs, big-dividend stocks, high-yield bonds, and options strategies providing income-focused investors an opportunity for significant long-term capital appreciation. Examples of recent members-only articles include...

When: The service was launched at the end of the first quarter of 2017. The growing number of members can expect to continue receiving multiple updates per week focused on new and existing ideas, as well as our top-performing investment strategies...

We expect to close the service to new members once 500 people have joined, and we expect to increase the membership dues as we approach that level (you can lock in the current low rate for as long as you remain a member).

Where: SA Marketplace. Here is the link.

Blue Harbinger is managed out of beautiful Naperville, Illinois, USA...

Why: To help you manage your own investments.

About the Author: Blue Harbinger's Mark D. Hines is a buy side research analyst and registered investment advisor. As a two-decade industry veteran, he is experienced managing a variety of multi-million and multi-billion dollar investments portfolios. When he is not working from home (or a local coffeehouse) on Blue Harbinger Research, he's usually in the offices of a nearby top-performing hedge fund founded by his old MBA classmate at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Hines' LinkedIn bio is available here. Please feel free to contact Mark anytime.

Blue: The "Blue" in our name is a reference to "blue chip" companies. Blue chip companies are those that have a reputation for quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in good times and in bad. Because of our appreciation for blue chip stocks, the Blue Harbinger logo is a blue chip.

Harbinger: A harbinger [hahr-bin-jer] is anything that announces or foreshadows a future event. We believe there are certain investment characteristics that foreshadow future performance. For example, well-run businesses that consistently generate positive cash flows and trade at attractive prices will likely deliver better long-term returns than the rest of the market. Similarly, when an investor is careful to avoid Wall Street's numerous conflicts of interest, then that too is a harbinger of good, long-term, investment performance.

Links: For your consideration, here are a few links:

Thank You: Thank you Seeking Alpha for bringing so many quality investors together in one place, and thank you also for hosting the service. Thank you Seeking Alpha readers and followers for the thousands of high-quality article comments thereby creating a better learning experience for all.

Favorite Quotes:

"The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets." -Baron Rothschild.

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." -Warren Buffett.

"Read Sun-tzu, The Art of War. Every battle is won before it is ever fought." -Gordon Gekko.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NM AND FGP BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.