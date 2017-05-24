Buy eBay - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/23/17)

Exelon's yield and growth make it a buy.

Cloud computing stocks are good currently.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, May 23.

Bullish Calls

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY): Cramer likes the stock. It's in a good situation.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS): Cramer favors General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) but Leidos is good too.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): It's a part of cloud computing. Cramer likes cloud computing stocks.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC): The 3.7% yield is good along with growth.

Neutral Call

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG): Cramer needs to work more on this to opine.

Bearish Call

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH): No, it's a risky stock.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up