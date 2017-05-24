'The Long Of The Year' Has Been Working Great - But Here's The Thing

Now, we need to get a dovish signal from the ECB.

The outcome of French elections has been positive.

I first posted that the Euro was undervalued on April 3rd, when the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) was at the 1.07 level.

On April 25th, I officially named the long euro my long of the year trade, when the Euro just broke the 1.09 level.

Currently, the Euro is just above the 1.12 level, so the trade recommendation worked perfectly. Here is the chart:

This is an update on the trade recommendation for the followers.

There have been two thesis supporting the long Euro trade: 1) elimination of the currency redenomination risk after the French elections, and 2) more dovish ECB interest rate outlook.

So, the first spike in the Euro was after the first round of the French elections, and the second spike in the Euro was after the second round if the French elections. Clearly, the election outcome was positive - Macron won.

The elimination of the currency redenomination risk was also obvious from the German Schatz - as the short term interest rates rose in Germany.

However, as the chart below shows, German Schatz futures are unable to break the key support, right above the 112 level - and thus, break a major uptrend since 2014. Here is the chart:

Clearly, the German 2-year Bunds are not pricing yet the eventual increase in interest rates by the ECB - which is the second thesis of the long Euro trade.

Thus, the Euro could rise to the key resistance around the 1.15 level, but it's unlikely to breakout to a new uptrend as long the Schatz futures are above the 112 level.

In other words, for the Euro to continue to be the trade of the year, now, we need to get a dovish signal from the ECB.

Alternatively, a positive shock for the Euro could also come from the US, either via lower interest rates (NYSEARCA:SHY) (NYSEARCA:TLT), and/or based on adverse political developments.

I will follow the situation and update.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURO VIA FOREX AND FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.