Fed's Harker Poses A Problem For Gold Price Wednesday

He sees three rate hikes, which is one more than are currently forecast by both the Fed and expected by the market.

Philly Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker hurt gold with statements last evening. Harker shared his view that the Fed should raise the Fed Funds Rate three times this year. That is more than the market currently expects and serves U.S. dollar strength, hampering the price of gold and the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Gold has an obstacle this morning in the comments of the Philadelphia Fed Bank President. Patrick Harker, whose opinion matters more than most because he is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), addressed the economic outlook, the labor market, rates and the Fed balance sheet in a speech provided last evening in New York City.

Harker said not to harp on the slower rate of economic growth seen in the first quarter, as relative weakness had become the norm of the past few years. He did slightly reduce his full year forecast for GDP growth by 0.1 percentage point to 2.3% growth. That seems to anticipate the regular second quarter recovery of pace that has also become somewhat regular.

I found Harker's comments on the labor market interesting, as he noted we are nearing a point of employment where new job additions will be lower than what we have grown accustomed to. However, he expects it will keep up with population growth and put pressure on wages. He noted that "quits" were up, which is a sign of a more healthy labor market. It's also a sign that people are leaving jobs for better, higher paying jobs. Wage inflation is an important ingredient for general inflation and also consumer spending, meaning a heating economy.

If inflation steadily gains steam, it might require the Fed to speed up its tightening process faster than is currently priced into the market, a negative for gold. However, I note that inflation could very well pick up faster than the Fed is ready for, which would serve gold and your SPDR Gold Trust shares. Mr. Harker indicated things were "on track," though he noted a slight "retreat" in prices most recently. I'm assuming he is referring to the latest softer than expected Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) data, which I felt was an outlier among data that mostly showed hotter increases in prices recently. I remind readers that tax reform should fuel increased consumer spending and help pricing, as should an improving global economy (read mostly Europe). And we have the full employment kicker as well to weigh.

So, I suspect the Fed could very well come into agreement with Harker's way of thinking on Fed Funds Rate actions this year and raise rates three times for as long as nothing else happens to stop that. Currently, economists' and the Fed project and expect just two rate hikes for 2017. A speedier pace of activity would be a negative for gold and the GLD for as long as inflation does not heat too fast.

As a result of Harker's perspective shared last evening, gold prices face an obstacle Wednesday. Is it an obstacle they can overcome? Yes, it is, but another driver would have to develop between now and the market close. There are a few possibilities for that, including speculation about OPEC's actions and the upcoming NATO and G7 meetings, and Moody's debt downgrade of China. However, another negative is very likely going to help block gold when at 2:00 PM EDT, the FOMC meeting minutes are published for the last Fed meeting. I expect the minutes will show some Fed speak on inflation and on an upcoming June rate hike.

My longer term perspective for gold remains positive, and so readers are advised to follow my column for some of the reasons why. They include heating inflation, the Oval Office scandal and the important change in our government's approach to foreign affairs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position in GDX is short term in nature via options.