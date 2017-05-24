Cliffs Stock Price Searching For A Bottom

The share price of Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) has been under pressure as the Trump excitement, for infrastructure spending, has faded. In addition, there was a bearish Barron’s article in early May. Might the recent weakness offer an attractive entry point?

The 6.250% bond due October 1, 2040, has been range bound the past month or so. The bond had been over 88 and then down to approximately 76 before rebounding with the last trade at 77.85. The stabilization of the 2040 bond is encouraging and might suggest that the common stock could stage a rebound.

On May 4th, Barron’s had an article titled Cliffs Natural Resources’ CEO is Buying Shares. Should You? It questioned the share performance after the CEO makes a share purchase. Cliffs took issue with the article and pointed out some inaccuracies. The article failed to mention that a number of directors have recently made open market purchases. While it is possible that insiders might make share purchases of shares to provide positive impression. It is also possible that the insiders are confident in the business outlook.

On May 16th, Cliffs announced that its United Taconite mine was beginning production for its Mustang iron ore pellets. In addition, the construction project was said to come in on budget. This is an encouraging development. U.S. operations expectation is for 19 million long tons of iron ore pellets to be produced and sold during 2017.

Repairing the balance sheet resulted in a $71.9 million loss on the extinguishment/restricting of debt during the quarter ending March 31, 2017. Interest expense declined to $42.8 million for the quarter, down from $56.8 during the year-ago quarter. The lower interest costs is a good sign for common shareholders.

The price of hot-rolled steel is key for Cliffs performance along with production of iron ore pellets and the health of the US steel industry. The chart below shows a steady increase in the price of the hot rolled steel future contract on the CME - though it has consolidated some of the recent gains.

My last Cliffs article was written on March 22, 2017, Cliffs Proxy Statement And Large Owner Exit. At the time the sale of put options were under consideration. Since then puts were sold as the shares declined. The puts were assigned creating a long position. Call options have been sold to generate income and establish an exit point.

Cliffs common stock appears to be attempting to form a bottom. The stock closed at $6.75, and if the economy can gain some traction, then Cliffs could make a move to $8.00 or $9.00. From current levels, that works out to a gain of 18.5% to 33.3%. It is a high-risk issue.

