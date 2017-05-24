Seadrill Q1 2017 Results Are Out... What To Expect

I do not recommend SDRL as an investment. Nevertheless, the stock volatility makes the trading very appealing.

Revenues were $569 million, down 14.7% quarter over quarter. Restructuring may be known by the end of July with John Fredriksen involvement.

Seadrill 1Q'17 results are out and they look a little better than expected. Backlog increase by $1 billion quarter over quarter.

Source: Seadrill.

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL)

This article is an update of my preceding article published on November 23, 2016 about the 3Q'16 results.

Seadrill and associated companies in 2017:

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP): SDRL owns 42,819,100 shares or 46.6% (minority holder). North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL): SDRL owns 16.966 million shares or 70.36% (majority holder) Archer Ltd. (OTCPK:ARHVF), listed on Oslo stock exchange ARCHER.NOK: SDRL owns 23.11 million shares or about 16% of the company after the last deal on 3/1/2017. Sevan Drilling ASA (SEVDR.OL) (OTCPK:SDRNF), listed on the Oslo stock exchange: SDRL owns 50.11% (14.897 million shares) of the total company. Asia Offshore Drilling: SDRL owns 66.23% of the outstanding shares (Private company). SeaMex Ltd.: A 50/50 joint venture for the five jackups in the Gulf of Mexico, with an investment fund called the Fintech Advisory (six-year contract with PEMEX) Ship Finance International Ltd. (NYSE:SFL): SFL 100% owns three rigs that it chartered on a bareboat basis to Seadrill with option to buy at a fixed rate price around 2023 -- West Taurus (chartered on a bareboat basis), West Hercules (SFL Hercules 2013), and West Linus (SFL acquired the rig from NADL in 2013 and leased to NADL) Small investment in 5 companies: Seabras Sapura Participacoes, Seabras Sapura Holdco, Itaunas Drilling, Camburi Drilling, Sahy drilling - Totalling a value of approximately $200 million as of 12/31/2015.

I - Balance sheet and Fleet status snapshot.

a - Fleet status May 24, 2017 please click here.

Seadrill's order backlog as of May 24, 2017 is $3.4 billion, comprised of $1.4 billion for the floater fleet and $2.0 billion for the Jack-up fleet. The average contract duration is 13 months for floaters and 30 months for Jack-ups. For the Seadrill Group1, the total order backlog is $7.1 billion.

Note: It is very difficult to estimate SDRL backlog due to the complexity of the company (subsidiaries and JV). The graph below is just an estimate I came up with and could differ from the company. However, it is my best estimate and can be used for calculation.

It was a positive quarter on the fleet status' front with a significant backlog increase from $2.4 billion last quarter to now $3.4 billion.

One significant new event is the 29-month extension for the five Jack-ups working for Pemex which added $580 million.

SeaMex, the Company's 50% owned JV, agreed a 29 month contract extension at the current contracted day rates for each of the five jack-up rigs contracted with Pemex in Mexico. Simultaneously SeaMex agreed to provide Pemex with a discount to contracted rates for 22 months effective November 2016. The net impact on contract backlog for SeaMex was an increase of $580 million.

Furthermore, NADL added $1.4 billion in contract backlog with ConocoPhilips (NYSE:COP) recently. Read my article about it here.

Many small contracts (West Poenix, West Elara, West Cressida...)

And finally, SDRL announced the sale of three Jack-ups to Shelf Drilling for a total of $225 million. Please click here to read my article.

Overall, an impressive fleet status this quarter.

b - 1Q'17 Results May 24, 2017 please click here.

In $ million Q1'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Q3'15 Q2'15 Q1'15 Q4'14 Cash 1,462 1,400 1,250 1,287 1,092 1,044 1,181 918 903 831 EBITDA 291 354 441 557 528 513 546 651 715 672 Revenues 569 667 743 868 891 959 985 1,147 1,244 1,261 Net Debt 8,177 8,476 8,948 9,114 9,645 9,937 10,178 10,563 11,435 11,995 EBITDA 291 354 441 557 528 513 546 651 715 672 EBITDA YTD 1,643 1,880 2,039 2,144 2,238 2,953 3,097 2,637 2,666 - Net Debt/EBITDA 5.0 4.5 4.4 4.3 4.3 3.4 3.3 4.0 4.3 -

Highlights • Revenue of $569 million • Operating income of $83 million • EBITDA of $291 million • 98% economic utilization2 • Reported net income of $57 million and diluted net income per share of $0.13 • Underlying net income3, excluding non-recurring items and non -cash mark to market movements on derivatives, was $22 million and earnings per share was $0.06 • Cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion

Conclusion:

Shareholders and traders were not really interested about the results, let's be honest. Yes, the fleet status was certainly a good news, and the company shows better numbers overall, which will help restructuring negotiations.

The next OPEC meeting in Vienna tomorrow will have a lasting effect on the offshore drilling industry. I expect that OPEC will not disappoint the street and will extend the cut until March 2018. This will probably trigger an oil price rally, which will help Seadrill. Please read my preceding article. Click here.

However, the most important part of the news is what we learned about the restructuring and what to expect?

The company wrote:

It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders, including shipyards. As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares.

Looking at it on the positive side, it means that shareholders will get a "piece of the pie" after all, and the stock is not going to be totally worthless like what happened to Paragon offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) shareholders recently, where it is indicated that the old stock will be totally worthless and the shares will be canceled.

Apparently, John Fredriksen is now fully involved in the negotiation and probably is the "third party" who made the proposal.

The Company is in receipt of a proposal from the third party and related party investors which remains subject to further negotiation, final due diligence and documentation.

This news alone is an important positive for shareholders, in my opinion. We will have to see how the stock will respond to this active involvement from "big John". We already know that "big John" was willing to put between $0.8 billion to $1.2 billion in SDRL.

Also, certain bondholders have recently become restricted again, and this is another good omen for an out-of-court agreement which will be more favorable for shareholders. However, shareholders will not receive more than 5% to 7% of the new shares SDRL as I commented recently in this preceding article comparing TDW to SDRL restructuring.

What can be concluded that may have any relevance to Seadrill? Very often in these particular situations, shareholders are offered a tiny percentage of the new stock and I believe Seadrill restructuring plan will leave between 5% to 10% to actual shareholders. I expect Seadrill to have a deal similar to TDW in nature. As I indicated in my preceding article, Seadrill may come up with an out-of-court deal, which will be more favorable for actual shareholders in my opinion. Now, many of you may believe that it means that the stock price will be 5% to 10% of the actual price and it is a mistake. In fact, trying to determine a fair value for the stock is a total "shot in the dark".

The stock rallied up to 25% yesterday, and I expect more positive today because the stock has been heavily shorted and expectation was low. Volatility will increase as we are advancing to the end of July. I do not recommend to invest in SDRL now and it is wise to wait until the full effect of the restructuring is known.

However, trading SDRL is now an exceptional opportunity that I recommend to the ones only who can use all the tools available for trading and are aware of the risks involved. SDRL may eventually re-test the 0.70's or more soon, assuming a oil prices rally this week.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on SDRL and the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I day trade and trade SDRL actively.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.