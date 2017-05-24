Realty Income: A Challenging Environment

The Sell Thesis

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a great company. It is well operated with reliable tenants and has substantially outperformed over time. However, much of its outperformance has been due to a favorable environment, which is no longer present. Going forward, even well-managed companies like O may struggle as free-standing retail fundamentals become more challenging.

Realty Income is too well managed and its balance sheet is too clean for true turmoil to emerge, but it is significantly overvalued. This ambitious valuation has formerly been supported by a growing dividend, but we think O's dividend growth rate will slow or stop entirely until the underlying landscape is healthier.

Recent dip is not enough

In my most recent article about Realty Income on 8/9/16, I stated that the extreme valuation presented a risk to shareholders. Specifically, I suggested it was overvalued by about 40% (the premium to NAV) and called for substantial downside. Since that time, O's market price has dropped 21%

I do not think the drop is finished. The damage so far has been a mere correction of a portion of its overvaluation with another 20% to go. Further, fundamentals have deteriorated in a way that will slow O's growth and perhaps even halt the dividend growth entirely.

Is O's history repeatable?

Most of you are aware that Realty Income has dramatically outperformed since its listing in 1994. In a recent presentation, O proudly posts the following slide.

This is an impressive figure and O has every right to be proud as they made generally good allocative decisions through their entire history. This brings us to our key point of differentiation between our analysis and that of the market's collective opinion.

We do not believe this performance is repeatable.

In contrast, the market clearly thinks it is repeatable based on a 14% premium to NAV in a time period when most REITs are trading at a discount and retail REITs are at a 20% discount to NAV.

Source: SNL Financial

Nature of outperformance

On the most recent earnings call, John Case made a statement that I think is extremely telling as to why O has done so well:

"Since our listing in 1994, we have re-leased or sold nearly 2,400 properties with leases expiring, recapturing approximately 99% of rent on those properties that were re-leased."

99% recapture rate of rent on lease expiry is a dream come true for any triple net REIT, but we think it is highly unlikely to continue at this rate. A portion of this comes from O's acquisition criteria in which they buy well-located properties with strong tenants. However, I would argue that a majority of it is the general trend of rising market rates. Thus, over O's history as 15-year leases expired, the going market rates were higher than when the properties were first purchased. It was a rising tide that lifted all boats. In fact, virtually every NNN REIT with over a decade of performance has done tremendously well.

Source: SNL Financial

Thus, I attribute most of O's performance to the rising tide that was caused by generally rising market rates. This will not continue in the near and medium term as we are at an inflection point.

A changing landscape

The retail landscape has changed in a way that will alter the balance of power between tenant and landlord. With an increasing number of retailers struggling and/or going under, there are fewer good tenants. Conversely, there are more retail vacancies meaning there are more spaces in need of a good tenant. This gives the strong retail tenants an edge in negotiations.

Quite simply, strong retailers have a number of places they could move to while the landlords have few options for replacement tenants of equal caliber. Thus, the tenant can negotiate for a favorable leasing rate.

O's tenants are quite strong as pharmacies, dollar stores and QSRs are generally performing well. We anticipate minimal defaults as none of O's major tenants have solvency issues. Lease expiry is a different story.

I suspect most tenants will want to renew and they can afford to pay a rent rollup. However, they are businesses that seek profits and they will not pay a rollup if they don't have to. Due to the aforementioned negotiating dynamics, I think O will suffer on lease renewals through 3 levers:

Flat rents instead of rollups High TI and LC Shorter lease terms.

With a payout ratio that is already quite high, this will be enough to slow dividend growth to a crawl. Per O's guidance below, a dividend of $2.532 annually is a payout ratio of about 83.5%.

Magnitude of impact

I cannot stress enough that I am not portending doom for O, but rather a cessation of the unmitigated success of its history. O's lease maturities are well staggered as shown below.

Source: O supplemental

Thus, the impact of a harsh leasing environment will not cause O's revenues or FFO to drop significantly. Instead, it will merely stop them from growing. This is not a problem for the longevity of the company, but it is a problem for shareholders as O is priced for growth.

17.9X 2017 estimated FFO is simply too expensive for a company that could struggle to grow for the next 3-5 years.

Price target

Approximately $43 would be a more appropriate price for O in the current environment. A multiple just over 14X is proper for a steady but low growth company and this price would bring its P/NAV in line with most other REITs. Anything above this price is susceptible to capital loss from shock as shareholders notice a slowing of dividend growth or if interest rates rise.

Superior alternatives

Note that the difficulty we are projecting for O is in no way the fault of the company. We think they will manage competently through the challenging environment, but why invest in a difficult area like retail when there are viable alternatives. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) each have similarly safe income to O but there are 2 key differences.

Far larger dividend yields Minimal exposure to retail

Company P/FFO 2017 est. Dividend yield FFO payout ratio GNL 10.1 9.44% 94.7% WPC 12.4 6.22% 84.9%

Data from SNL Financial

The low multiples on these stocks provide a margin of safety against market price shocks that is not present for Realty Income. This will allow the dividends to go directly to total return and I think there is room for a bit of capital appreciation here too.

Additional Disclosure: 2nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long GNL and WPC. I am personally long GNL and WPC. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements, which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.