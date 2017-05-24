Chesapeake Energy: $750 Million Deal Is Worth It

I'm still not sold on the stock, but I will admit that this is a positive development for the company.

On Monday Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) announced a $750 million debt deal. The notes will be due in 2027 and bear an interest rate of 8%. After deducting transaction costs, the net proceeds to the company will be $741 million, implying an effective yield of 8.2%. While the interest rate is higher than any of the existing bonds, I believe that this deal is a major positive for Chesapeake.

Improved Liquidity Buys Flexibility

Investors need to understand that Chesapeake isn't generating much cash flow, not on a non-GAAP basis and certainly not on a GAAP basis. The company generated $525 million of adjusted EBITDA and spent $417 million of net capex in the first quarter, netting non-GAAP cash flows of $108 million. The GAAP numbers look a lot worse since they don't include various adjustments. First quarter's operating cash flow minus net capex was negative $318 million. The company did manage to plug that hole with asset sales, but obviously selling assets to reduce cash burn isn't a viable strategy over the long-term.

Combine the lack of cash flow with the upcoming maturities and the problem becomes obvious. With $1.277 billion of debt maturities over the next three years, the company is desperately in need of liquidity. Although the management did commit to an asset sale strategy that will reduce debt by $2-3 billion, it's not an optimal plan as those assets could be worth a lot more should commodities rally (i.e. one of the big reasons why investors are in this levered company). Although that hasn't happened yet, asset sales reduce the upside in such a scenario.

The new debt offering is a big positive for investors because it could reduce the need for the management to execute unnecessary asset sales. Assuming $200 million (the max) of 2020 notes are tendered, total maturities through 2020 would be reduced to $1.077 billion from $1.277 billion. Adding $249 million of cash on hand as of Q1, net debt redemptions through 2020 would be $828 million. This obligation could still be satisfied with the planned asset sales, but now the management can afford to wait a bit longer and won't be in a rush to sell assets. Imagine if oil (NYSEARCA:USO) shoots up to $60/bbl and natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) rises to $3.75/mcf. Not only will Chesapeake's assets be worth more, but asset sales probably won't be necessary as the company could generate sufficient cash flow to cover the shortfall.

Based on oil production guidance of 34.25 MMbbl and natural gas production guidance of 885 Bcf, bumping the realized prices to $60/bbl and $3.75/mcf from Q1's realized prices of $51.72/bbl and $3.02/mcf would yield incremental cash flow of $930 million annually. That would be more than enough to satisfy the upcoming maturities with the help of this new debt deal.

Conclusion

To be clear, I still don't see why Chesapeake is a good bet for the same reasons that I detailed in my previous article, "Why Buy Chesapeake Energy?" But I will give credit where credit is due. Although this new deal is on the expensive side, it does give Chesapeake some much needed breathing room. The management won't be in a rush to sell assets and it has the opportunity to wait for a commodity rebound, which could allow them to sell assets at higher prices. Or they could ditch that plan completely and satisfy debt obligations with cash flows from operations in the event of a major bounce in commodity prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.