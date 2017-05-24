OPEC And Certain Oil Perma-Bulls Don't Get Futures Markets

Barkindo/Novak conference on Thursday should be a good show as they explain their reasoning.

But they misunderstand the conditions which would do so.

OPEC may extend cuts six to nine months into the future.

OPEC is reportedly on the brink of extending production cuts for another six or nine months through March 2018. Their stated goal is to drain the "visible" oil inventories in the OECD countries back to their 5-year average. The real goal is to create backwardation, which would discourage the holding of excess inventories. It was also discourage oil producer hedging at lower futures prices, and maximize OPEC's revenues, which derive from current oil prices.

OPEC and certain perma-bulls think that bigger and longer cuts would do just that. But they have it backwards.

Contango futures prices exist when the market believes that the supply/demand balance will be more favorable in the future than it is now. And that's what a deeper, longer cut would imply. Contango conditions would likely improve.

Conclusions

OPEC and certain perma-bulls thought oil inventories would be rebalanced by the end of the initial 6-month cut. They continue to misunderstand futures markets and will continue to suffer the consequences as a result.

A deeper, longer cut will provide the best possible market conditions within which American shale oil producers will expand production to replace the OPEC-non-OPEC cuts.

The Barkindo/Novak press conference on Thursday should be a good show as they explain the rationale for the likely continuation of the cuts.

For my analysis of the OPEC meeting and much more, chick here for more information about my Premium Service on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.