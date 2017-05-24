Revenge Of The Nerds Ltd.

Every hedge fund on Wall Street now has a staff physicist with a minor in nanoparticles and the whole thing is going to end in disaster one day. Until then, break out the "got stats?" T-shirts and pocket protectors - The Quants Run Wall Street.

That WSJ article uses a scary graphic that shows the share growth in stock trading by quant hedge funds at the expense of other hedge funds and traditional asset managers. Before you let it scare you, understand the model has limitations. Once the quant craze creates a massive, electronically managed blob that predicts the same set of probably outcomes and the same tail risk across asset classes as quantitative models do, this strategy will eat itself all at once. Quant funds all put on the same set of *air quotes* "highly probable" leveraged positions only to eventually get blind-sided by a gray swan that forces them all to blow up unwind in the same day/week/mathematic catastrophe.

We've already seen it. In 2007, Goldman Sachs $8B quantitative Global Alpha fund decelerated to a donut and rocked global markets along the way. Here's a quote from Zero Hedge: "What is just as ominous is that if Goldman's quant fund has now blown up, then there are tens if not hundreds of other quant funds, and otherwise, that are completely defunct and liquidating, but simply choose to keep quiet." The cockroach theory applies because while performance may vary, quant funds are sucking up the same data points and modeling risk in a similar way. Remember, they're building algorithms and mining bitcoin with high level mathematics, not painting Picassos on canvas.

Back in 2007, several big time quantitative long/short equity funds got blown to smithereens. This paper by Amir Khandani and Andrew Lo explains: "the main driver of the losses in August 2007 was the firesale liquidation of similar portfolios that happened to be quantitatively constructed."

What will we create once enough funds move out the quantitative curve? Quantitative systemic risk. What do we have in 2017 that we didn't have in 2007? High frequency trading. When the algorithmic Hindenburg finally goes down, there will be little electronic blow torches clearing the path of liquidity away for them.

We're not there yet, but we're through early innings. Quant funds hold $932B, which accounts for nearly 1/3rd of all hedge fund assets. That's up from $408B and 25% in 2009. Staggering. Computer algorithms can read the data, perform the analysis, execute the trades, and it's all going to clear on the blockchain, so there will be no use for you or me. Cynicism, mine.

Now O.G. Market Wizard Paul Tudor Jones has gone investing in quantitative hedge funds with the money he has left after record outflows, and dramatic management/performance fee reductions. He's got plenty of money and PTJ will always be a trader that's smart enough to invest in the technology that may ultimately be responsible for his own demise.

Unfortunately, the AI fund he is investing in is the creepy kind called Cargo Metrics that's backed by Google's evil kingpin, Eric Schmidt. The party line on Cargo Metrics is that the fund "crunches global shipping data and satellite images to find tradeable patterns." The reality line is that Eric Schmidt knows where the global shippers and satellite photographers eat lunch, shop for shoes, and go to the bathroom, so he's probably got a whole host of tradeable information the SEC hasn't gotten around to making illegal yet. With quant assets approaching $1T, I won't hold my breath that the SEC will get all granular regulating them any time soon. Remember the SEC's motto is "as long as their Lobbyist check clears."

The quants may run the street. Once they overrun the street, and get too big for the market to ignore, they put themselves in the most danger.

